Baseball

MLB GlanceEast DivisionW L Pct GB

Baltimore 3 0 1.000 _ Tampa Bay 2 1 .667 1 Toronto 2 1 .667 1 New York 1 2 .333 2 Boston 0 3 .000 3

Central DivisionW L Pct GB

Detroit 2 1 .667 _ Kansas City 2 1 .667 _ Minnesota 2 1 .667 _ Chicago 1 2 .333 1 Cleveland 1 2 .333 1

West DivisionW L Pct GB

Houston 4 0 1.000 _ Los Angeles 2 1 .667 1½ Seattle 2 1 .667 1½ Texas 1 2 .333 2½ Oakland 0 4 .000 4 ___

East DivisionW L Pct GB

Philadelphia 3 0 1.000 _ New York 0 0 .000 1½ Washington 0 0 .000 1½ Miami 1 2 .333 2 Atlanta 0 3 .000 3

Central DivisionW L Pct GB

Chicago 2 1 .667 _ Cincinnati 2 1 .667 _ Milwaukee 1 2 .333 1 Pittsburgh 1 2 .333 1 St. Louis 1 2 .333 1

West DivisionW L Pct GB

Los Angeles 3 1 .750 _ San Diego 3 1 .750 _ San Francisco 1 2 .333 1½ Arizona 1 3 .250 2 Colorado 1 3 .250 2 ___

AMERICAN LEAGUESaturday’s Games

Baltimore 4, Boston 2 Detroit 5, Cleveland 2 N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3 Kansas City 11, Texas 4 Houston 9, Oakland 1 Miami 12, Tampa Bay 7 Minnesota 2, Milwaukee 0 Seattle 4, San Francisco 0 L.A. Angels 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 1 Cleveland 9, Detroit 3 Baltimore 11, Boston 3 Texas 7, Kansas City 3 Minnesota 8, Milwaukee 2 Houston 9, Oakland 2 Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 8:37 p.m.

Today’s Games

Minnesota (Shoemaker 0-0) at Detroit (Ureña 0-0), 1:10 p.m. Toronto (Matz 0-0) at Texas (Foltynewicz 0-0), 4:05 p.m. Kansas City (Duffy 0-0) at Cleveland (Allen 0-0), 4:10 p.m. Baltimore (López 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 6:35 p.m. Tampa Bay (Wacha 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Houston (Garcia 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-0), 9:38 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 9:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Rodón 0-0) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m. Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m. ___

NATIONAL LEAGUESaturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh 1 Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 0 Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 6 Miami 12, Tampa Bay 7 Minnesota 2, Milwaukee 0 San Diego 7, Arizona 0 L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 5 Seattle 4, San Francisco 0 N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1 Cincinnati 12, St. Louis 1 Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 3 Minnesota 8, Milwaukee 2 L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 2 Arizona 3, San Diego 1 N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.

Today’s Games

Atlanta (Smyly 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 0-0), 4:05 p.m. Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0) at Cincinnati (De León 0-0), 6:40 p.m. St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-0) at Miami (Rogers 0-0), 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0) at Philadelphia (Moore 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 0-0), 7:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 9:40 p.m. San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0) at San Diego (Morejon 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic DivisionW L Pct GB

Philadelphia 34 16 .680 — Brooklyn 34 16 .680 — New York 25 25 .500 9 Boston 25 25 .500 9 Toronto 19 30 .388 14½

Southeast DivisionW L Pct GB

Miami 26 24 .520 — Charlotte 25 24 .510 ½ Atlanta 25 24 .510 ½ Washington 17 31 .354 8 Orlando 17 32 .347 8½

Central DivisionW L Pct GB

Milwaukee 32 17 .653 — Indiana 22 26 .458 9½ Chicago 20 28 .417 11½ Cleveland 17 32 .347 15 Detroit 14 35 .286 18

WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest DivisionW L Pct GB

Dallas 27 21 .563 — Memphis 24 23 .511 2½ San Antonio 24 23 .511 2½ New Orleans 21 27 .438 6 Houston 13 35 .271 14

Northwest DivisionW L Pct GB

Utah 38 11 .776 — Denver 30 18 .625 7½ Portland 30 19 .612 8 Oklahoma City 20 29 .408 18 Minnesota 12 38 .240 26½

Pacific DivisionW L Pct GB

Phoenix 34 14 .708 — L.A. Clippers 33 18 .647 2½ L.A. Lakers 31 19 .620 4 Golden State 23 26 .469 11½ Sacramento 22 28 .440 13 ___

Saturday’s Games

Dallas 109, Washington 87 New York 125, Detroit 81 Miami 115, Cleveland 101 Philadelphia 122, Minnesota 113 Utah 137, Orlando 91 Indiana 139, San Antonio 133, OT Portland 133, Oklahoma City 85 Milwaukee 129, Sacramento 128

Sunday’s Games

Chicago 115, Brooklyn 107 L.A. Clippers 104, L.A. Lakers 86 Boston 116, Charlotte 86 Memphis 116, Philadelphia 100 Golden State at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m. Orlando at Denver, 10 p.m.

Today’s Games

Cleveland at San Antonio, 7 p.m. Detroit at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m. New York at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Sacramento at Minnesota, 7 p.m. Utah at Dallas, 7 p.m. Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Houston, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Miami, 8 p.m. Detroit at Denver, 9 p.m. Milwaukee at Golden State, 10 p.m. Portland at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m. Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m. New Orleans at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. New York at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m. Memphis at Atlanta, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m. Utah at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

HockeyNHL GlanceEast DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 38 25 9 4 54 132 117 N.Y. Islanders 38 24 10 4 52 117 90 Pittsburgh 38 24 12 2 50 126 102 Boston 34 19 10 5 43 96 86 Philadelphia 36 17 14 5 39 109 132 N.Y. Rangers 37 17 15 5 39 117 99 New Jersey 36 13 17 6 32 88 113 Buffalo 37 8 23 6 22 82 128

Central DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA

Florida 39 26 9 4 56 130 103 Tampa Bay 38 26 10 2 54 130 93 Carolina 37 25 9 3 53 120 92 Nashville 39 20 18 1 41 99 113 Chicago 39 17 17 5 39 109 122 Dallas 36 13 13 10 36 98 95 Columbus 40 14 18 8 36 98 129 Detroit 40 13 22 5 31 88 125

West DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA

Colorado 37 25 8 4 54 132 83 Vegas 36 24 10 2 50 113 84 Minnesota 36 23 11 2 48 104 89 Arizona 37 17 15 5 39 99 114 St. Louis 37 16 15 6 38 103 118 San Jose 37 17 16 4 38 105 122 Los Angeles 36 14 16 6 34 98 102 Anaheim 38 11 21 6 28 85 127

North DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 37 24 10 3 51 121 93 Edmonton 38 23 14 1 47 125 109 Winnipeg 38 22 13 3 47 121 104 Montreal 34 16 9 9 41 111 94 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 Calgary 38 16 19 3 35 98 115 Ottawa 38 13 21 4 30 101 142

NOTE:

Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, Detroit 1 Boston 7, Pittsburgh 5 Nashville 3, Chicago 0 Dallas 3, Carolina 2 Florida 5, Columbus 2 Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 2, SO Ottawa 6, Montreal 3 Minnesota 2, Vegas 1 Colorado 2, St. Louis 1 San Jose 3, Los Angeles 2 Vancouver at Edmonton, ppd

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 5, Tampa Bay 1 Washington 5, New Jersey 4 Florida 3, Columbus 0 Carolina 1, Dallas 0 Arizona at Anaheim, 9 p.m. Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m. Vancouver at Winnipeg, ppd

Today’s Games

Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m. Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Toronto at Calgary, 9:30 p.m. Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m. Vancouver at Winnipeg, ppd Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Edmonton at Ottawa, 5 p.m. Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Colorado at Minnesota, 9 p.m. Vegas at St. Louis, 9 p.m. Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated RHP Shawn Armstrong from the paternity list and placed him on the 10-day IL. NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated LHP Aroldis Chapman. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Selected the contract of LHP Tommy Milone from the alternate training site. Optioned RHP Joel Payamps to the alternate training site. Placed RHP Kirby Yates on the 60-day IL.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Dennis Santana from the alternate training site. Placed RHP Tony Gonsolin on the 10-day IL retroactive to April 1. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated RHP Kyle Crick from the COVID-19 IL. Placed INF Ke’Bryan Hayes on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Wil Crowe to the alternate training site. Selected the contract of INF Wilmer Difo from the alternate training site. Designated RHP Tyler Bashlor for assignment.

FOOTBALLCanadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DT Casey Sayle.

HOCKEYNational Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled LW Jesper Boqvist from the taxi squad. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Ben Thomas and G Christopher Gibson from the taxi squad.

American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed F Greg Printz to a professional tryout.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended F Joshua Winquist two games and fined an undisclosed amount for his actions in an April 3 game at Fort Wayne.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.