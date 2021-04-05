Baseball
MLB GlanceEast DivisionW L Pct GB
Baltimore 3 0 1.000 _ Tampa Bay 2 1 .667 1 Toronto 2 1 .667 1 New York 1 2 .333 2 Boston 0 3 .000 3
Central DivisionW L Pct GB
Detroit 2 1 .667 _ Kansas City 2 1 .667 _ Minnesota 2 1 .667 _ Chicago 1 2 .333 1 Cleveland 1 2 .333 1
West DivisionW L Pct GB
Houston 4 0 1.000 _ Los Angeles 2 1 .667 1½ Seattle 2 1 .667 1½ Texas 1 2 .333 2½ Oakland 0 4 .000 4 ___
East DivisionW L Pct GB
Philadelphia 3 0 1.000 _ New York 0 0 .000 1½ Washington 0 0 .000 1½ Miami 1 2 .333 2 Atlanta 0 3 .000 3
Central DivisionW L Pct GB
Chicago 2 1 .667 _ Cincinnati 2 1 .667 _ Milwaukee 1 2 .333 1 Pittsburgh 1 2 .333 1 St. Louis 1 2 .333 1
West DivisionW L Pct GB
Los Angeles 3 1 .750 _ San Diego 3 1 .750 _ San Francisco 1 2 .333 1½ Arizona 1 3 .250 2 Colorado 1 3 .250 2 ___
AMERICAN LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Baltimore 4, Boston 2 Detroit 5, Cleveland 2 N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3 Kansas City 11, Texas 4 Houston 9, Oakland 1 Miami 12, Tampa Bay 7 Minnesota 2, Milwaukee 0 Seattle 4, San Francisco 0 L.A. Angels 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 1 Cleveland 9, Detroit 3 Baltimore 11, Boston 3 Texas 7, Kansas City 3 Minnesota 8, Milwaukee 2 Houston 9, Oakland 2 Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 8:37 p.m.
Today’s Games
Minnesota (Shoemaker 0-0) at Detroit (Ureña 0-0), 1:10 p.m. Toronto (Matz 0-0) at Texas (Foltynewicz 0-0), 4:05 p.m. Kansas City (Duffy 0-0) at Cleveland (Allen 0-0), 4:10 p.m. Baltimore (López 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 6:35 p.m. Tampa Bay (Wacha 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Houston (Garcia 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-0), 9:38 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 9:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Rodón 0-0) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m. Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh 1 Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 0 Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 6 Miami 12, Tampa Bay 7 Minnesota 2, Milwaukee 0 San Diego 7, Arizona 0 L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 5 Seattle 4, San Francisco 0 N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1 Cincinnati 12, St. Louis 1 Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 3 Minnesota 8, Milwaukee 2 L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 2 Arizona 3, San Diego 1 N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.
Today’s Games
Atlanta (Smyly 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 0-0), 4:05 p.m. Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0) at Cincinnati (De León 0-0), 6:40 p.m. St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-0) at Miami (Rogers 0-0), 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0) at Philadelphia (Moore 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 0-0), 7:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 9:40 p.m. San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0) at San Diego (Morejon 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic DivisionW L Pct GB
Philadelphia 34 16 .680 — Brooklyn 34 16 .680 — New York 25 25 .500 9 Boston 25 25 .500 9 Toronto 19 30 .388 14½
Southeast DivisionW L Pct GB
Miami 26 24 .520 — Charlotte 25 24 .510 ½ Atlanta 25 24 .510 ½ Washington 17 31 .354 8 Orlando 17 32 .347 8½
Central DivisionW L Pct GB
Milwaukee 32 17 .653 — Indiana 22 26 .458 9½ Chicago 20 28 .417 11½ Cleveland 17 32 .347 15 Detroit 14 35 .286 18
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest DivisionW L Pct GB
Dallas 27 21 .563 — Memphis 24 23 .511 2½ San Antonio 24 23 .511 2½ New Orleans 21 27 .438 6 Houston 13 35 .271 14
Northwest DivisionW L Pct GB
Utah 38 11 .776 — Denver 30 18 .625 7½ Portland 30 19 .612 8 Oklahoma City 20 29 .408 18 Minnesota 12 38 .240 26½
Pacific DivisionW L Pct GB
Phoenix 34 14 .708 — L.A. Clippers 33 18 .647 2½ L.A. Lakers 31 19 .620 4 Golden State 23 26 .469 11½ Sacramento 22 28 .440 13 ___
Saturday’s Games
Dallas 109, Washington 87 New York 125, Detroit 81 Miami 115, Cleveland 101 Philadelphia 122, Minnesota 113 Utah 137, Orlando 91 Indiana 139, San Antonio 133, OT Portland 133, Oklahoma City 85 Milwaukee 129, Sacramento 128
Sunday’s Games
Chicago 115, Brooklyn 107 L.A. Clippers 104, L.A. Lakers 86 Boston 116, Charlotte 86 Memphis 116, Philadelphia 100 Golden State at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m. Orlando at Denver, 10 p.m.
Today’s Games
Cleveland at San Antonio, 7 p.m. Detroit at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m. New York at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Sacramento at Minnesota, 7 p.m. Utah at Dallas, 7 p.m. Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Houston, 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Miami, 8 p.m. Detroit at Denver, 9 p.m. Milwaukee at Golden State, 10 p.m. Portland at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m. Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m. New Orleans at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. New York at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m. Memphis at Atlanta, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m. Utah at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEast DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 38 25 9 4 54 132 117 N.Y. Islanders 38 24 10 4 52 117 90 Pittsburgh 38 24 12 2 50 126 102 Boston 34 19 10 5 43 96 86 Philadelphia 36 17 14 5 39 109 132 N.Y. Rangers 37 17 15 5 39 117 99 New Jersey 36 13 17 6 32 88 113 Buffalo 37 8 23 6 22 82 128
Central DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 39 26 9 4 56 130 103 Tampa Bay 38 26 10 2 54 130 93 Carolina 37 25 9 3 53 120 92 Nashville 39 20 18 1 41 99 113 Chicago 39 17 17 5 39 109 122 Dallas 36 13 13 10 36 98 95 Columbus 40 14 18 8 36 98 129 Detroit 40 13 22 5 31 88 125
West DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 37 25 8 4 54 132 83 Vegas 36 24 10 2 50 113 84 Minnesota 36 23 11 2 48 104 89 Arizona 37 17 15 5 39 99 114 St. Louis 37 16 15 6 38 103 118 San Jose 37 17 16 4 38 105 122 Los Angeles 36 14 16 6 34 98 102 Anaheim 38 11 21 6 28 85 127
North DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 37 24 10 3 51 121 93 Edmonton 38 23 14 1 47 125 109 Winnipeg 38 22 13 3 47 121 104 Montreal 34 16 9 9 41 111 94 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 Calgary 38 16 19 3 35 98 115 Ottawa 38 13 21 4 30 101 142
NOTE:
Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 2, Detroit 1 Boston 7, Pittsburgh 5 Nashville 3, Chicago 0 Dallas 3, Carolina 2 Florida 5, Columbus 2 Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 2, SO Ottawa 6, Montreal 3 Minnesota 2, Vegas 1 Colorado 2, St. Louis 1 San Jose 3, Los Angeles 2 Vancouver at Edmonton, ppd
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 5, Tampa Bay 1 Washington 5, New Jersey 4 Florida 3, Columbus 0 Carolina 1, Dallas 0 Arizona at Anaheim, 9 p.m. Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m. Vancouver at Winnipeg, ppd
Today’s Games
Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m. Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Toronto at Calgary, 9:30 p.m. Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m. Vancouver at Winnipeg, ppd Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Edmonton at Ottawa, 5 p.m. Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Colorado at Minnesota, 9 p.m. Vegas at St. Louis, 9 p.m. Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated RHP Shawn Armstrong from the paternity list and placed him on the 10-day IL. NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated LHP Aroldis Chapman. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Selected the contract of LHP Tommy Milone from the alternate training site. Optioned RHP Joel Payamps to the alternate training site. Placed RHP Kirby Yates on the 60-day IL.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Dennis Santana from the alternate training site. Placed RHP Tony Gonsolin on the 10-day IL retroactive to April 1. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated RHP Kyle Crick from the COVID-19 IL. Placed INF Ke’Bryan Hayes on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Wil Crowe to the alternate training site. Selected the contract of INF Wilmer Difo from the alternate training site. Designated RHP Tyler Bashlor for assignment.
FOOTBALLCanadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DT Casey Sayle.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled LW Jesper Boqvist from the taxi squad. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Ben Thomas and G Christopher Gibson from the taxi squad.
American Hockey League
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed F Greg Printz to a professional tryout.
East Coast Hockey League
