SHIPPENSBURG — Thomas Hess had competed against State College’s Sean Adams numerous times, but he still absorbed every bit of pre-race advice.
Hess stuck to his plan throughout, yet as he and Adams hustled toward the finish line Saturday at Shippensburg University’s sun-splashed Seth Grove Stadium, Adams was trying to hang on to his narrowing lead in the 800-meter run as Hess closed the gap.
And even though Adams held on for the victory in the 95th annual Jack Roddick Invitational, Hess’ second-place finish carried plenty of personal meaning.
“It was a big jump from my last actual race,” said Hess, referring to the 1:55.06 he clocked after posting 1:58.90 earlier this month at the Pan-Ram Invitational. Hess also knocked plenty of time off the PR (1:56.76) he ran last May at states.
“I know how he runs; my dad (Lewisburg head coach Ron Hess) told me before (the race). He goes out real fast. I’m like, ‘OK, that’s not my style but we’ll hang and see how we do.’ That was really the strategy going in.”
While Adams did go out fast and ultimately led from starting pistol to finish line, Hess was able to hang in there as everyone else made the turn. In fact, he was third or fourth and within striking distance with 400 or so meters to go.
Able to pass Lampeter-Strasburg’s Luke Vranich and Warwick’s Jacob Smith as the second half of the race unfolded, Hess was gaining on Adams as the final 100 meters played out. Regardless, Adams (1:54.15) was able to hang on.
“You really only have one gear throughout the race,” said Hess, who didn’t start cleanly and briefly encountered form issues. “You can use it to catch up to someone or use it to try to outkick someone at the end. You want to save it for the right time.”
Like if there was another 50 meters or so to run?
“I talked to him after the race and he said he didn’t have much left,” Hess said. “A second when you’re both dead is so much to give with 50 meters to go. I would have gone for it, but I’m not sure (I could have caught him).”
Hess wasn’t the only member of his family to return home clutching a medal, as his older brother, Jacob, ran a personal-best 9:10.97 and finished second in the 3,200. Jacob Hess clocked just over 9:16 earlier this month at the Pan-Ram Invitational.
What pleased Ron Hess was all nine of the youngsters that competed in middle distance and distance events — whether in open races or relays — established PRs.
Cam Michaels zipped to a seventh-place finish in the 200, clocking a 22.60 that lopped .21 off his PR. And Zach Gose placed in the discus (153-6) and shot put (46-11¼), finishing fifth and eighth in those respective events. Milton’s Cole Goodwin also placed in a pair of events, logging a fourth in the shot (48-8) and eighth in the discus (148-10).
Milton pole vaulter Anthony Wendt wound up in a tie for eighth place after posting a PR (12-0). Wendt’s previous best was 9-6 earlier this month at Selinsgrove.
And first-year competitor Dante Cook cracked 20 feet in the long jump, soaring to a sixth-place finish with a leap of 20-6¼. A senior competing at the varsity level for the first time, Cook’s previous best was 18-7½ at Selinsgrove. Distance specialist Ryan Bickhart also lowered his PR in the 3,200 some eight seconds to 9:45.
Meanwhile, on the girls’ side, Lewisburg’s Siena Brazier was in information-gathering mode since the Roddick field featured competitors from all over the state – many of whom wanted a preview of the facilities should they qualify for states.
“It’s gone really well; I got season (bests) in both the 100 and 300 and that’s kind of what I wanted,” Brazier said before responding to what she learned while on the Seth Grove Stadium track. “There are a lot of really fast girls.”
Although Brazier clocked a 15.65 in the 100-meter hurdles, she wound up finishing third. Several hours later, Brazier logged a 47.99 in the 300 hurdles yet did not place.
Elena Malone lowered her PR in the 400 to 58.19, an effort that led to a sixth-place finish. Lewisburg collectively tied for 16th place with 13 points.
Brazier and Malone also ran legs in the meet-ending 4x400-meter relay unit that clocked 4:10.12, just a shade higher than the season-best time they logged at Pan-Ram.
Most of Milton’s success came in the field events, as Riley Murray matched her PR in the pole vault by clearing 10-6 and finishing sixth. Morgan Reiner was seventh in the javelin with a heave of 114-0. The Black Panthers were eighth in the 4x100 relay.
“It’s just nice to race against really good competition,” Brazier said of the Roddick experience. “On a really good track.”
95th Annual Jack Roddick Invitational Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium:(Team scores compiled with top eight places included; top three finishers awarded medals)Team scores:
1. Altoona 82; 2. Cumberland Valley 65; 3. State College 44; 4. Danville 41; 5. (tie) Dallastown and Shippensburg 33; 7. South Western 30; 8. Susquehannock 28; 11. Lewisburg 23; 25. Milton, 9.33.
BOYS100:
1. Kristian Phennicie, Dallastown, 10.57; 2. Jackson Clarke, Danville, 10.71; 3. Dylan Simon, Parkland, 10.77; 4. Syrell Burgos, East Pennsboro, 10.96; 5. Benjamin Henry, Northampton, 10.97; 6. Teagan Weaver, Lampeter-Strasburg, 11.10; 7. Joshua Farrell, Bethlehem Liberty, 11.12; 8. Trey Tremba, Parkland, 11.14; 11. Cameron Michaels, Lewisburg, 11.21; 14. (tie) Chris Aviles, Milton, 11.30.
200:
1. Kristian Phennicie, Dallastown, 21.45; 2. Jackson Clarke, Danville, 21.51; 3. Benjamin Henry, Northampton, 21.66; 4. Luke Noss, Cumberland Valley, 21.87; 5. Quinton Townsend, Palmyra, 22.03; 6. Jose Morales, Palmyra, 22.43; 7. Cameron Michaels, Lewisburg, 22.60; 8. Seth Stouffer, Greencastle-Antrim, 22.65; 12. Chris Aviles, Milton, 22.88; 29. Jeremy Sanchez-Rodriguez, Lewisburg, 23.65.
400:
1. Luke Noss, Cumberland Valley, 48.59; 2. Colton Lynch, Shamokin, 48.93; 3. Alex Mitchell, Harrisburg Christian, 49.58; 4. Trevor Richwine, Big Spring, 49.74; 5. Regent Walden, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 50.26; 6. Joshua Farrell, Bethlehem Liberty, 50.41; 7. Jake Brungard, Camp Hill, 50.53; 8. Alex Garcia, Lower Dauphin, 50.61.
800:
1. Sean Adams, State College, 1:54.15; 2. Thomas Hess, Lewisburg, 1:55.06; 3. Luke Vranich, Lampeter-Strasburg, 1:55.54; 4. Jacob Smith, Warwick, 1:55.95; 5. Samuel De La Riva, Cumberland Valley, 1:57.25; 6. Mathew Staniar, State College, 1:59.05; 7. Shernel Singh, South Western, 1:59.35; 8. Christopher Titter, Hempfield, 1:59.51.
1600:
1. Weber Long, Greencastle-Antrim, 4:11.05; 2. Alex Heidemann, Bethlehem Freedom, 4:17.37; 3. Rory Lieberman, Danville, 4:17.70; 4. Matthew O’Brien, Susquehannock, 4:18.86; 5. Caleb Kenyon, North Pocono, 4:19.73; 6. Nick Sloff, State College, 4:24.34; 7. Kevin Shank, Carlisle, 4:24.97; 8. Ben Colli, Chambersburg, 4:26.62; 18. Jonathan Hess, Lewisburg, 4:31.36; 34. Ryan Bickhart, Milton, 4:41.14.
3200:
1. Colin Whitaker, Lampeter-Strasburg, 9:07.62; 2. Jacob Hess, Lewisburg, 9:10.97; Matthew O’Brien, Susquehannock, 9:11.99; 4. Aidan Hodge, Hempfield, 9:15.92; 5. Cole Adams, York Suburban, 9:21.59; 6. Alex Holbrook, Exeter, 9:22.00; 7. Charles Endres, State College, 9:23.75; 8. Trent Dinant, State College, 9:26.14; 14. Ryan Bickhart, Milton, 9:45.37; 17. Bryce Ryder, Lewisburg, 9:48.22; 48. Connor Murray, Lewisburg, 10:25.64.
110HH:
1. Bernard Bell, South Western, 14.86; 2. Michael Carlson, Bermudian Springs, 15.01; 3. Michael Kelly, Chambersburg, 15.31; 4. Aiden DiBuono, Somerset, 15.31; 5. Matt Reinard, Cumberland Valley, 15.40; 6. Ethan Conrad, Bishop McDevitt, 15.49; 7. Danny Britten, Trinity, 15.49; 8. Enrico Faccio, Ephrata, 15.72.
300IH:
1. Enrico Faccio, Ephrata, 38.52; 2. Bernard Bell, South Western, 38.70; 3. Ryan Lindenberg, State College, 39.19; 4. Peter Federici, Dallas, 39.64; 5. Edis Korkutovic, Chambersburg, 40.43; 6. Tyler Burgess, Palmyra, 40.47; 7. Kyle Emrey, Ephrata, 40.63; 8. Dylan Wagner, Selinsgrove, 40.85.
2000 Steeplechase:
1. Nathaniel Coggins, Susquehannock, 6:27.80; 2. Evan Klinger, Danville, 6:33.63; 3. Dalton Noblit, Greencastle-Antrim, 6:37.11; 4. Joseph Butler, Cumberland Valley, 6:45.18; 5. Samuel Endres, State College, 6:53.14; 6. Michael Snyder, Susquehannock, 6:59.72; 7. Tony Myers, Bishop McDevitt, 7:01.54; 8. Kenneth Draper, Hughesville, 7:08.79.
400R:
1. Dallastown, 42.58; 2. Parkland, 43.04; 3. Altoona, 43.67; 4. Northampton, 43.83; 5. Palmyra, 43.90; 6. Danville, 43.90; 7. Greencastle-Antrim, 43.91; 8. Ephrata, 43.98.
1600R:
1. Cumberland Valley, 3:21.62; 2. Palmyra, 3:24.68; 3. State College, 3:25.13; 4. Ephrata, 3:29.25; 5. South Western, 3:29.58; 6. Greencastle-Antrim, 3:30.60; 7. Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 3:31.30; 8. Cedar Cliff, 3:33.81; 29. Lewisburg (Zook, Carney, Pawling, Hess), 3:46.81.
3200R:
1. Hughesville, 8:08.85; 2. Altoona, 8:08.92; 3. Cumberland Valley, 8:13.14; 4. Ephrata, 8:15.46; 5. Susquehannock, 8:16.93; 6. Warwick, 8:23.79; 7. South Western, 8:26.11; 8. State College, 8:27.14; 12. Lewisburg (Permyashkin, Zook, Carney, Gilmore), 8:42.55.
High jump:
1. Dakota Arana, Shippensburg, 6-11; 2. Adam Wood, Crestwood, 6-4; 3. Connor Landreth, Shippensburg, 6-2; 4. Branson Adams, Altoona, 6-2; 5. Zach Derry, South Western, 6-2; 6. Taji Hubbard, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 6-0; 7. Jackson Wright, Greencastle-Antrim, 6-0; 8. (tie) Cameron Wiser, Huntingdon; Hunter Gmiter, Northwest; Kyle Henry, Carlisle; and Bradyn Erb, Tulpehocken, 5-10; 15. Simon Stumbris, Lewisburg, 5-10.
Pole vault:
1. Breckin Swope, East Pennsboro, 14-6; 2. Ian Dorefice, State College, 14-0; 3. Nathan Lutz, Altoona, 13-6; 4. Brayden McKibben, Montoursville, 13-6; 5. Camden Gehris, Tulpehocken, 13-0; 6. Isaac Mertz, Crestwood, 12-6; 7. Michael Carlson, Bermudian Springs, 12-6. 8. (tie) Anthony Wendt, Milton; Dylan Andrews, Bellwood-Antis; and Joe Ryan, Northern York, 12-0.
Long jump:
1. Jake Adams, Altoona, 22-6½; 2. Ty Friedenberger, Altoona, 21-9; 3. Logan Henry, Northampton, 21-5; 4. Spencer Edey, Shippensburg, 20-11¾; 5. Traevon Kater, Shippensburg, 20-9½; 6. Donte Cook, Milton, 20-6¾; 7. Carter McDermott, Penn Cambria, 20-6¼; 8. Mason Kelsey, Williamson, 20-5¼.
Triple jump:
1. Jake Adams, Altoona, 44-2½; 2. Carter McDermott, Penn Cambria, 43-9; 3. Ty Friedenberger, Altoona, 43-3½; 4. Traevon Kater, Shippensburg, 43-1¾; 5. Samuel Chedester, Easton, 43-0¼; 6. Kenneth Johnson, Dallastown, 42-8¾; 7. Spencer Edey, Shippensburg, 42-7¾; 8. Dayshawn Jacobs, West Chester Rustin, 42-4¼; 15. Simon Stumbris, Lewisburg, 41-0¾.
Shot put:
1. Wade Shomper, Cumberland Valley, 57-10; 2. Ethan Stroup, Altoona, 50-4; 3. Ethan Shudak, Crestwood, 50-0¼; 4. Cole Goodwin, Milton, 48-8; 5. Odin Ferency, Easton, 48-1; 6. Sedrick Vessah, Chambersburg, 48-0; 7. Danny Pham, Central York, 47-2¼; 8. Zachary Gose, Lewisburg, 46-11¼; 31. Nolan Miller, Milton, 40-7¼.
Discus:
1. Colin Daub, Elco, 162-7; 2. Wade Shomper, Cumberland Valley, 161-9; 3. Max Maurer, Selinsgrove, 157-4; 4. Ethan Stroup, Altoona, 154-7; 5. Zachary Gose, Lewisburg, 153-6; 6. Ridge Crispino, Cumberland Valley, 148-11; 7. Josh Angelo, East Pennsboro, 148-11; 8. Cole Goodwin, Milton, 148-10.
Javelin:
1. Ethan Stroup, Altoona, 178-9; 2. Bronson Krainak, Danville, 177-9; 3. Andrew Nguyen, Parkland, 175-1; 4. Jack Donchez, Bethlehem Liberty, 168-0; 5. Aiden Shay, Selinsgrove, 164-8; 6, Brock Shughart, Carlisle, 164-3; 7. Zebariah Kalb, East Pennsboro, 161-6; 8. Carter Funk, Shippensburg, 160-11; 24. Connor Snyder, Milton, 141-10.
GIRLSTeam scores:
1. Cumberland Valley 95; 2. Mechanicsburg 43; 3. State College 38; 4. Carlisle 35; 5. Warwick 34; 6. Altoona 33; 7. Somerset 27; 8. Susquehannock 23; 16. (tie) Lewisburg 13; 36. (tie) Milton 6.
100:
1. Dani Prunzik, Upper St. Clair, 12.05; 2. Hailey Rios, Somerset, 12.32; 3. Jillian Sydnor, Shippensburg, 12.35; 4. Rhyan Mitchell, Carlisle, 12.36; 5. Jianna Long, Ephrata, 13.39; 6. Lucy Minning, Radnor, 12.52; 7. Natalia Holmes, Chambersburg, 12.60; 8. Brooke Long, Altoona, 12.65; 34. Madeleine Still, Lewisburg, 13.38.
200:
1. Dani Prunzik, Upper St. Clair, 24.76; 2. Hailey Rios, Somerset, 24.86; 3. Mia Boardman, Cumberland Valley, 25.18; 4. Riley Ebersole, Cumberland Valley, 25.37; 5. Jamie Swartz, Lower Dauphin, 25.60; 6. Naeema Salau, Parkland, 25.74; 7. Lucy Minning, Radnor, 26.01; 8. Carly Aument, Selinsgrove, 26.04.
400:
1. Riley Ebersole, Cumberland Valley, 56.13; 2. Mia Boardman, Cumberland Valley, 56.15; 3. Jillian Sydnor, Shippensburg, 56.29; 4. Jianna Long, Ephrata, 57.66; 5. Lily Saul, Montoursville, 57.72; 6. Elena Malone, Lewisburg, 58.19; 7. Jamie Swartz, Lower Dauphin, 58.37; 8. Gabby Delpielago, York Suburban, 59.09.
800:
1. Lucy Henkel, Radnor, 2:14.71; 2. Ashley Pines, Cumberland Valley, 2:14.73; 3. Maddie Miller, West Chester Rustin, 2:15.35; 4. Grace Morningstar, State College, 2:15.90; 5. Claire Paci, Greencastle-Antrim, 2:17.60; 6. Anna Chamberlin, Boiling Springs, 2:18.26; 7. Gabriella Fralin, Upper Darby, 2:18.52; 8. Lily Saul, Montoursville, 2:18.58; 36. Kyra Binney, Lewisburg, 2:31.34.
1600:
1. Vanessa Alder, Carlisle, 4:53.07; 2. Olivia Walter, Mechanicsburg, 5:01.52; 3. Claire Paci, Greencastle-Antrim, 5:05.63; 4. Allie Engle, Northern York, 5:08.28; 5. Anna Chamberlin, Boiling Springs, 5:09.97; 6. Hope McKenney, Mechanicsburg, 5:11.44; 7. Victoria Rodriguez, Dallastown, 5:11.73; 8. Marlee Kwasnica, State College, 5:11.74; 33. Leah Walter, Milton, 5:39.43.
3200:
1. Olivia Haas, Blue Mountain, 10:35.10; 2. Olivia Walter, Mechanicsburg, 10:36.68; 3. Maizy Aikey, Bloomsburg, 10:54.78; 4. Ellie Keefer, West Chester Rustin, 11:00.09; 5. Camryn Kiser, Chambersburg, 11:00.20; 6. Lydia Tolerico, Dallastown, 11:03.29; 7. Amy Devan, State College, 11:17.99; 8. Shaela Kruskie, Selinsgrove, 11:20.02; 40. Alanna Jacob, Lewisburg, 12:38.32.
100H:
1. Maddy Brooks, Bishop McDevitt, 14.92; 2. Ryleigh Marks, Susquehannock, 15.09; 3. Siena Brazier, Lewisburg, 15.65; 4. Maya Richwine, New Oxford, 15.70; 5. Olivia Kay, York Suburban, 15.71; 6. Maggie Scalzo, Easton, 15.92; 7. Esabella Mendola, Wilkes-Barre, 16.09; 8. Lilly Labure, Bermudian Springs, 16.51; 14. Madeline Ikeler, Lewisburg, 16.75; 33. Madison Cardello, Lewisburg, 17.73.
300H:
1. Maddy Brooks, Bishop McDevitt, 44.84; 2. Esabella Mendola, Wilkes-Barre, 46.39; 3. Autumn Becker, Bedford, 46.41; 4. Hailey Kravetz, Altoona, 46.52; 5. Calli Ogurkis, Dallas, 46.64; 6. Eva Leatherman, Carlisle, 46.67; 7. Maggie Scalzo, Easton, 46.98; 8. Sophia Filali, Dallas, 47.11; 13. Siena Brazier, Lewisburg, 47.99; 27. Madison Cardello, Lewisburg, 50.07.
2000 Steeplechase:
1. Marlee Kwasnica, State College, 7:45.61; 2. Nicole Dauberman, Susquehannock, 7:48.86; 3. Emily Leatherman, Carlisle, 7:52.31; 4. Kate Vonah, Cumberland Valley, 8:10.05; 5. Chloe Warrell, Cumberland Valley, 8:18.53; 6. Cora Heilman, Cumberland Valley, 8:20.74; 7. Riley Holsopple, Palmyra, 8:21.04; 8. Mae Treml, Dallastown, 8:21.28; 15. Olivia Beattie, Lewisburg, 8:43.17.
400R:
1. Cumberland Valley, 48.83; 2. Altoona, 49.71; 3. Susquehannock, 50.50; 4. Somerset, 50.63; 5. Bedford, 50.99; 6. Bloomsburg, 51.02; 7. Mechanicsburg, 51.22; 8. Milton (Roush, Myers, Lopez, Murray), 51.25; 15. Lewisburg (Spicher, Still, Bozella, Blakeslee), 52.32.
1600R:
1. Cumberland Valley, 3:58.97; 2. Easton, 4:03.62; 3. Altoona, 4:05.95; 4. Mechanicsburg, 4:09.54; 5. Lewisburg (Brazier, Ikeler, Blakeslee, Malone), 4:10.12; 6. Upper Darby, 4:10.23; 7. Lower Dauphin, 4:11.37; 8. Shikellamy, 4:11.47; 23. Milton, 4:22.41.
3200R:
1. Warwick, 9:37.20; 2. Cumberland Valley, 9:46.97; 3. Exeter, 9:51.68; 4. Upper Darby, 9:58.76; 5. Shikellamy, 10:01.65; 6. Lake-Lehman, 10:05.89; 7. Boiling Springs, 10:11.33; 8. Hollidaysburg, 10:13.90.
High jump:
1. Katie Becker, Warwick, 5-7; 2. Ally Richwine, Carlisle, 5-4; 3. Madeline Lenker, South Western, 5-2; 4. Jordan Bowman, Northwest, 5-2; 5. Saige Wilt, Lower Dauphin, 5-0; 6. Lily Jodon, Hollidaysburg, 5-0; 7. Gabriela DaSilva, Dallas, 5-0; 8. Ashley Ross, Cumberland Valley, 4-10.
Pole vault:
1. Katie Urbine, Solanco, 12-7; 2. Adeline Woodward, Trinity, 11-0; 3. Jaden Brambley, Laurel Highlands, 11-0; 4. (tie) Kaitlyn Thorne, Central York and Coral Shivok, Parkland, 11-0; 6. Riley Murray, Milton, 10-6; 7. Julia Lazo, Crestwood, 10-6; 8. (tie) Kaylee Grubb, Spring Grove and Carissa Bender, Elco, 10-6; 22. Torrence Spicher, Lewisburg, 8-6.
Long jump:
1. Shannon Mullin, State College, 17-11; 2. Brooke Long, Altoona, 17-5; 3. Hailey Rios, Somerset, 17-0; 4. Kate Etter, Chambersburg, 16-11½; 5. Devin Hubler, Minersville, 16-9¾; 6. Alicia So, Cumberland Valley, 16-5¼; 7. Rhyan Mitchell, Carlisle, 16-5¼; 8. Ally Richwine, Carlisle, 16-2¼.
Triple jump:
1. Shannon Mullin, State College, 39-3½; 2. Alison Watts, Bermudian Springs, 37-8½; 3. Charly Schlauch, Bloomsburg, 36-6½; 4. Brooke Long, Altoona, 36-1; 5. Devin Hubler, Minersville, 35-9½; 6. Saige Wilt, Lower Dauphin, 34-8¾; 7. Hayden Mark, Huntingdon, 34-8½; 8. Ryleigh Marks, Susquehannock, 34-5¾.
Shot put:
1. Maria Clark, Mechanicsburg, 37-9; 2. Avery Rebar, Mid Valley, 36-11¼; 3. Kyra Love, Cumberland Valley, 35-6; 4. Chloe Mattie, West Chester Rustin, 35-0½; 5. Ella Lucas, Warwick, 34-2; 6. Tamia Bruce, Bethlehem Liberty, 34-1¼; 7. Amya Sopp, East Pennsboro, 32-5¼; 8. Elizabeth Martz, Bedford, 32-2.
Discus:
1. Ella Lucas, Warwick, 139-10; 2. Lauren Bellows, Cumberland Valley, 117-10; 3. Mia Pierce, Laurel Highlands, 117-4; 4. Maria Clark, Mechanicsburg, 116-0; 5. Amya Sopp, East Pennsboro, 115-10; 6. Chloe Mattie, West Chester Rustin, 112-10; 7. Alexandra Brady, Mechanicsburg, 110-4; 8. Julie Blazey, West Chester Rustin, 108-9.
Javelin: 1. Brylee Tereska, Bethlehem Liberty, 129-1; 2. Samantha Nelson, Elco, 124-10; 3. Maggie Swarr, Lampeter-Strasburg, 119-8; 4. Cierra Miller, Dover, 118-1; 5. Mia Pierce, Laurel Highlands, 116-3; 6. Sofie Price, Palmyra, 114-2; 7. Morgan Reiner, Milton, 114-0; 8. Reia Sanchez, Northampton, 113-9; 9. Mackenzie Lopez, Milton, 110-6; 12. Madeleine Still, Lewisburg, 102-2.
