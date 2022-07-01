WILLIAMSPORT — Crosscutters starter Easton Sikorski worked four shutout frames as his offense pounded out 11 hits Thursday night in Williamsport’s 8-5 win over West Virginia, giving the Cutters the series win.
Catcher Hogan McIntosh got the Cutters on the board in the second inning with his first home run of the season, a 434-foot solo shot to left. McIntosh finished the night 1-for-4.
Shortstop Alan Shibley was also a driving force, finishing the night 2-for-5 with three RBI and scoring two runs. Shibley doubled his season RBI output, now having six on the season.
Center fielder Michael Gupton found his way on base four times, finishing 2-for-3 with a triple and three runs scored. Despite giving up two runs, Connor Fenlong earned the win for the Crosscutters, his first win of the season.
Relief pitcher Antonio Escano worked a scoreless frame in the top of the seventh inning and Nick Palumbo closed it out with a scoreless frame in the top of the ninth, earning his first save of the season.
The series win was the Crosscutters fifth of the season, and they are 3-0-1 in series at home this season, splitting a rain-shortened series with Trenton.
Williamsport next hosts the Mahoning Valley Scrappers tonight at 6:35 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.