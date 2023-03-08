WILLIAMSPORT — Major League Baseball and the Williamsport Crosscutters have announced the coaching staff that will join second year manager Jesse Litsch in the dugout in 2023.

Returning to the staff as hitting coach will be Ron Perodin. In 2022 he served as outfield and base running coach for Williamsport. Perodin currently serves on the coaching staff at Cerritos College (CA) under head coach Vic Buttler who played for Williamsport in 2000. A former outfielder, he was a 27th round draft pick of the Minnesota Twins in 2002 and spent 4 seasons in the Twins organization (2002-2005) followed by 5 seasons playing professionally in Independent Leagues (2007-2011). Perodin stole 161 bases in his pro career while batting .277.

