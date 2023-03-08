WILLIAMSPORT — Major League Baseball and the Williamsport Crosscutters have announced the coaching staff that will join second year manager Jesse Litsch in the dugout in 2023.
Returning to the staff as hitting coach will be Ron Perodin. In 2022 he served as outfield and base running coach for Williamsport. Perodin currently serves on the coaching staff at Cerritos College (CA) under head coach Vic Buttler who played for Williamsport in 2000. A former outfielder, he was a 27th round draft pick of the Minnesota Twins in 2002 and spent 4 seasons in the Twins organization (2002-2005) followed by 5 seasons playing professionally in Independent Leagues (2007-2011). Perodin stole 161 bases in his pro career while batting .277.
Joining the club as pitching coach is Williamsport native Anthony Markle. A 2005 graduate of Williamsport Area High School, Markle spent 4 years on Williamsport’s varsity squad. He went on to play college baseball at Allegany Community College in Maryland helping the team to a Division II JUCO World Series appearance in 2006. He served as the bullpen catcher for the Crosscutters during the 2008 and 2009 seasons and has been an assistant baseball coach at Calvary Christian High School in Clearwater, Fla. since 2017. Last summer, he served as the hitting and defensive coach for the Empire State Greys of the Frontier League.
Rounding out Litsch’s staff will be coach Andy Hurtado. Hurtado, a former pitcher, currently serves on the coaching staff at Cerritos College after playing college baseball at Rio Honda, Cal Poly Pamona and Cerritos Colleges in California.
The Williamsport Crosscutters open their 25th anniversary season on June 1 hosting the State College Spikes at Muncy Bank Ballpark.
Giants give QB Jones 4-year, $160M deal, tag Barkley
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — After days of intense, down-to-the wire negotiations, the New York Giants agreed to a four-year contract with quarterback Daniel Jones on Tuesday and put a franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley.
The Giants confirmed the deal with Jones Tuesday night. The agreement with his agents was reached with the franchise tag deadline minutes away.
With Jones under contract, the Giants used their franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley.
The long-term contract allows the Giants to sharply reduce Jones' cap number in this and subsequent seasons.
Barkley's tag is nonexclusive, which means he's able to negotiate with other teams in addition to the Giants. New York would have the right to match any team's offer and would receive two first-round draft picks if it decided not to match.
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft and the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year that season would earn just over $10 million playing on the franchise tag.
The deals came after Jones delivered a career season, leading the team to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
The Giants had refused to pick up the fifth-year option on Jones' rookie contract before the start of last season. He was set to become an unrestricted free agent on March 15.
The No. 6 pick overall in the 2019 draft, Jones had a breakout season and led New York to a 9-7-1 record. Working with new coach Brian Daboll, Jones threw for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also added another dimension to the offense by running for a quarterback franchise-record 708 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Giants had their first winning season since 2016 and beat Minnesota in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles thrashed them in the divisional round.
Signing Jones allowed the Giants to tag Barkley, who also was an unrestricted free agent. Barkley had his best and healthiest season since 2018, rushing for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also caught 57 passes for 338 yards.
The Giants had started the offseason with roughly $46 million in cap space. Safety and leading tackler Julian Love, offensive linemen Jon Feliciano and Nick Gates, receivers Darius Slayton and Richie James and long snapper Casey Kreiter are also set to become unrestricted free agents.
Christian Pulisic returns from 2-month injury layoff
LONDON (AP) — American midfielder Christian Pulisic returned from a two-month injury layoff, entering in the 83rd minute of Chelsea’s 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night that advanced the London team to the Champions League quarterdinals.
Pulisic replaced Mateo Kovačić with Chelsea leading 2-0. Pulisic had not played since injuring his right knee during a tackle by Manchester City defender John Stones in a Premier League match on Jan. 5.
American midfielder Gio Reyna entered in the fifth minute for Dortmund after Julian Brandt was injured.
Chelsea, the 2021 champion, advanced on 2-1 aggregate and reached the quarterfinals for the third straight year.
