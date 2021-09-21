HUGHESVILLE – Janae Bergey scored off an assist by Mackenzie Lopez in overtime to give Milton a 2-1 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory over Hughesville.
For the first 77 minutes of the game neither team was able to get the ball in the back of the net.
With 3 minutes remaining Hughesville got on the board first by scoring off a corner kick.
But with a mere 17 seconds left in regulation Ryen Roush scored off an assist from Bergey to tie the game at 1-all for Milton (7-0 overall) before the Black Panthers won the contest in the extra period.
Milton was tied with Hughesville with seven shots apiece, but the Black Panthers led in corners 4-3 and Mo Reiner made six saves. Milton’s jayvee team also won 3-0.
Warrior Run 7
Towanda 0
TOWANDA – Raygan Lust and Amara Bieber scored two goals apiece to power the Defenders past the Black Knights in the nonleague matchup.
Lust scored both of her goals in the first half along with one from Bieber, and in the second half Bieber along with Braeleigh Dunkle, Lindsey Trapani and Tora Kolstad tallied goals for the Defenders (3-3).
Warrior Run, which also got assists from Leah Grow and Dunkle, next plays at Danville at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Warrior Run 7, Towanda 0At TowandaWarrior Run goals:
First half — Raygan Lust, 14:30; Amara Bieber, 24:59; Lust, 37:15. Second half — Braeleigh Dunkle, no time given; Bieber, 65:18; Lindsey Trapani, 71:35; Tora Kolstad, 73:32.
Warrior Run assists:
Leah Grow and Kolstad.
Shots: WR, 25-1; Corners: WR, 4-0; Saves:
WR, 1; Towanda, 18.
Meadowbrook Chr. 5
Belleville Mennonite 0
MILTON – Kailey Devlin had a goal and two assists as the Lions took the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win.
Devlin and Maddy Osman both scored in the first half for Meadowbrook (5-2, 2-1 ACAA), while Audrey Millett, Ember Erb and Vivian Shallcross all tallied goals in the second half for the Lions.
Meadowbrook will host Northumberland Christian at 3:30 p.m. today.
Meadowbrook Chr. 5, Belleville Mennonite 0At Meadowbrook Christian SchoolFirst half
MC-Kailey Devlin, unassisted, 37:46. MC-Maddy Osman, assist Devlin, 16:53.
Second half
MC-Audrey Millett, assist Devlin, 39:38. MC-Ember Erb, unassisted, 22:51. MC-Vivian Shallcross, assist Mattie Steck, 4:46.
Shots: MC, 18-0; Corners: MC, 12-0; Saves:
MC, 0; BM, 11.
Field hockey
Lewisburg 4
Midd-West 1
LEWISBURG – Rylee Dyroff scored twice as the Green Dragons took the HAC-II victory over the Mustangs at the Pawling Sports Complex.
Maddie Redding scored unassisted with 5:06 left in the first quarter to get Lewisburg (3-2 overall) on the board.
The Green Dragons later got a second-period goal from Dyroff before the hosts got scores from Dyroff and Whitney Berge in the first 2:20 of the third quarter to take a 4-0 lead.
Lewisburg next hosts Warrior Run at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Lewisburg 4, Midd-West 1At LewisburgFirst quarter
Lew-Maddie Redding, unassisted, 5:06.
Second quarter
Lew-Rylee Dyroff, unassisted, 9:25.
Third quarter
Lew-Dyroff, unassisted, 14:36. Lew-Whitney Berge, unassisted, 12:40. MW-Abby Benner, assist Marlo Spriggle, 7:16.
Shots: Lewisburg, 10-1; Corners: Lewisburg, 15-0; Saves:
Lewisburg, 0; Midd-West, 6.
JV score:
Lewisburg, 1-0.
GolfLewisburg 154
Williamsport 185
MONTGOMERY – A 1-over-par 35 carded by Nick Mahoney propelled the Green Dragons to a dominating 31-stroke victory over the Millionaires in the HAC-I match contested at White Deer Golf Course.
After Mahoney, Sean Kelley shot a 37 and Will Gronlund fired a 39 for Lewisburg (6-0), which will wrap up its regular season at 3:20 p.m. today with a tri-meet against Jersey Shore and Shikellamy at Bucknell Golf Club.
Lewisburg 154, Williamsport 185At White Deer Golf CourseLewisburg results: Nick Mahoney, 35; Sean Kelly, 37; Will Gronlund, 39; Ava Markunas, 43. Other golfers:
Zach Gose, 45; Collin Starr, 48.
Williamsport results: Landen Arriaga, 42; Kydreece Burks, 45; Evan Whitford, 48; Ally Chilson, 50. Other golfers:
Nelson MacDonald, 51; Xavier Taylor, 51.
Mifflinburg 183
Shikellamy 212
SELINSGROVE – Led by a 41 from Zeb Hufnagle, the Wildcats beat the Braves in the HAC-I matchup contested at Susquehanna Valley Country Club.
Dylan Stroup and Nick Osborne added a 46 and a 47, respectively, for Mifflinburg, which wrapped up the regular season with a 3-4 record.
Mifflinburg 183, Shikellamy 212At Susquehanna Valley C.C.Mifflinburg results: Zeb Hufnagle, 41; Dylan Stroup, 46; Nick Osborne, 47; Adam Snayberger, 49. Other golfers:
Brady Struble, 49; Jarret Foster, 51.
Shikellamy results: Lynsie Troutman, 51; Christian Kisner, 52; Keegan Bailey, 54; Luke Fatool, 55. Other golfers:
Cam Lenner, 58; Brian Burns, 62.
Warrior Run 191
Loyalsock 193
MILTON – Paced by a 33 from Hannah Rabb, plus two rounds in the 40s from Mason Sheesley and Hunter Saul, the Defenders took the HAC-II victory over the Lancers at Wynding Brook Golf Course.
Warrior Run 191, Loyalsock 193
At Wynding Brook Golf CourseWarrior Run results: Hannah Rabb, 33; Mason Sheesley, 48; Hunter Saul, 49; Kaitlyn Meule, 61. Other golfers:
Emma Prodobinski, 67; Kayleigh Bausinger, 69.
Loyalsock results: Grace Shaible, 46; Braden Gifford, 47; Mia Patterson, 48; Alyia’s Kennedy, 52. Other golfer:
Chase Cowden.
Girls tennis
Lewisburg 3
Central Columbia 2
ALMEDIA – Wins in both doubles matches paved the way for the Green Dragons’ upset HAC-II win over the previously undefeated Blue Jays.
First, Lewisburg (3-6) got a win at No. 3 singles from Bridget Kinnaman, 7-6 (9-7), 7-5.
Then in doubles, Jayden Thomas and Grace Bruckhart took a three-set win in the No. 1 match (7-5, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4); and at No. 2 Kassie McTammany and Sonja Johnson won 6-4, 7-5.
“This was a really big win for us in upsetting undefeated Central Columbia (now 9-1 overall),” said Lewisburg coach Sam Harer. “I’m very proud how the girls played today! They all stepped up when they needed to.”
Lewisburg is next at Danville today at 4 p.m.
Lewisburg 3, Central Columbia 2At Central ColumbiaSingles
1. Riley Noss (CC) def. Grace Hilkert, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0. 2. Brady McNamara (CC) def. Kaitlyn Fessler, 7-6 (7-2), 6-3. 3. Bridget Kinnaman (L) def. Abigail Twiddy, 7-6 (9-7), 7-5.
Doubles
1. Jayden Thomas-Grace Bruckhart (L) def. Uryi Patel-Claudia Brindisi, 7-5, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4. 2. Kassie McTammany-Sonja Johnson (L) def. Natalie Twiddy-Corinna Yashionski, 6-4, 7-5.
Milton 4, Muncy 1
MILTON – The Black Panthers got a tiebreaker win at No. 2 doubles from Aubree Carl and Jordan Hackenberg to highlight the nonleague victory over Muncy.
Carl and Hackenberg won 6-4, 0-6, 10-4.
Also, Brooklyn Wade got a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles, Madelyn Nicholas won 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 2, and the No. 1 doubles team of Leslie Krebs and Jordyn Aunkst added a straight-set 6-4, 6-3 win or Milton (3-6).
Jersey Shore 5
Mifflinburg 0
MIFFLINBURG – Forfeits in both doubles matches spelled doom for the Wildcats, who were limited to just one game win in the HAC-I matchup against the Bulldogs. Mifflinburg falls to 0-11 and the Wildcats next host Central Mountain at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Jersey Shore 5, Mifflinburg 0At MifflinburgSingles
1. Peyton Dincher (JS) def. Alexis Scopelliti, 6-1, 6-0. 2. Celia Shemory (JS) def. Kassidy Reedy, 6-0, 6-0. 3. Haley Shadle (JS) def. Kisa Elliott, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
