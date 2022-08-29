MILTON — Meadowbrook Christian’s girls soccer team got off to a fabulous start to the season on Saturday when it claimed the Lady Lions Kickoff Tournament with a 2-1 victory over Wyalusing.
Alysssa Canelo and Maddy Osman both scored goals in the opening five minutes of the second half to lead Meadowbrook (2-0) to the victory.
Olivia Haley scored for Wyalusing with 12:49 remaining in the first half.
Canelo scored the game’s tying goal just 1:55 into the half off an assist by Kailey Devlin. Osman then scored the game-winner with 35:24 left off an assist by Audrey Millett.
In goal, Emma George only needed to make one save to get the win for the Lions.
Meadowbrook opened the tournament with a 9-0 victory over Mongomery.
In that game for the Lions, freshman forward Kat Bennage recorded a hat trick in her first varsity contest — all coming in the first half as Meadowbrook opened up a 7-0 lead.
Also for Meadowbrook in Friday’s game, Madalyn Fasnacht scored twice, Mattie Steck had a goal and an assist, Osman had a goal and an assist, plus Canelo scored unassisted in the second half for the Lions.
Milton 10, Millville 1
MILTON — Ryen Roush recorded a hat trick, plus Mackenzie Lopez and Lauryn Aunkst scored two goals apiece to power the Black Panthers to a huge season-opening win over the Quakers on the turf at Alumni Stadium.
Addison Zettlemoyer, Makayla Loreman and Emma King also scored for Milton on the day, plus freshman Claire Sauder added a pair of assists for the Black Panthers along with Loreman.
Milton next hosts Williamsport at 7 p.m. Wednesday under the lights at Alumni Stadium.
Boys soccer
Milton 7, Millville 0
MILTON — A pair of first-half goals from Joel Langdon got the Black Panthers off and running towards a big, season-opening victory over the Quakers at new Alumni Stadium.
Langdon also scored to open the second half to finish with a hat trick for Milton (1-0).
Ethan Rhodes added a pair of second-half goals for the Black Panthers, plus Ethan Hamilton and Evan Yoder also found the back of the net. In addition, Dom Ballo added three assists and Hamilton and Rhodes had one each.
Jonah Strobel made two saves to get the shutout for Milton, which next hosts Montoursville at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Mifflinburg 3, Penns Valley 0
MIFFLINBURG — A pair of unassisted goals from Colin Dreese propelled the Wildcats to the nonleague win on Saturday. Zach Reed scored the third goal for Mifflinburg (1-0) and Kanon Keister only needed to make one save to get the shutout win for the Wildcats, who next play at Williamsport at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Field hockey
Mifflinburg 1, Shikellamy 0
MIFFLINBURG — Maria Darrup scored on a rebound off a penalty corner with just over 5 minutes remaining in the third period to give the only goal the Wildcats needed to take a nonleague win over the Braves on Saturday.
Defensively, Rowan Shoemaker made nine saves to get the shutout for Mifflinburg (1-0), which fired a total of 18 shots on goal.
Mifflinburg next hosts Mifflinburg County at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Benton 4, Milton 1
MILTON — The Tigers scored a pair of unanswered goals in the second half to beat the Black Panthers in the season opener for Milton at newly renovated Alumni Stadium.
Patience Benshoff scored unassisted for Milton (0-1) with 3:46 left in the third quarter.
Milton (0-1) next hosts Warrior Run at 7 p.m. Tuesday for the Black Panthers’ first game ever under the lights at Alumni Stadium.
Girls tennis
Lewisburg 5, Towanda 0
MONTGOMERY — The Green Dragons picked up their first win of the season as they beat the Black Knights in the Montgomery Queen of the Quarts Tournament on Saturday.
Lewisburg (1-2) got tiebreak wins from Grace Bruckhart at No. 1 singles, along with a three-set win from the No. 1 doubles team of Erin Lowthert and Vivian Vance.
The Green Dragons next play at Bloomsburg at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Montgomery Queen of the Quarts Tournament
Saturday at Montgomery
Lewisburg 5, Towanda 0
Singles
1. Grace Bruckhart (L) def. Jocelyn Stroud, 6-3, 2-6, 10-8 (super tiebreak).
2. Katelyn Beers (L) def. Lainey Alderfer, 6-4, 6-4.
3. Elsa Fellon (L) def. Alyse Bass, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Erin Lowthert-Vivian Vance (L) def. Polina Goncharova-Katie Calaman, 5-7, 6-1, 6-0.
2. Bree Jun-Christina Zheng (L) def. Emma Ackley-Maddie Blanchard, 6-0, 6-2.
