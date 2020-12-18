National Football League
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 10 3 0 .769 359 321 Miami 8 5 0 .615 330 245 New England 6 7 0 .462 277 279 N.Y. Jets 0 13 0 .000 183 393
W L T Pct PF PA Indianapolis 9 4 0 .692 372 300 Tennessee 9 4 0 .692 390 336 Houston 4 9 0 .308 295 359 Jacksonville 1 12 0 .077 261 383
W L T Pct PF PA x-Pittsburgh 11 2 0 .846 349 237 Cleveland 9 4 0 .692 348 368 Baltimore 8 5 0 .615 363 273 Cincinnati 2 10 1 .192 244 338
W L T Pct PF PA yx-Kansas City 12 1 0 .923 403 281 Las Vegas 7 7 0 .500 377 421 Denver 5 8 0 .385 257 347 L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 327 389
W L T Pct PF PA Washington 6 7 0 .462 287 275 N.Y. Giants 5 8 0 .385 238 291 Philadelphia 4 8 1 .346 277 328 Dallas 4 9 0 .308 298 400
W L T Pct PF PA x-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 368 265 Tampa Bay 8 5 0 .615 370 294 Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 328 322 Carolina 4 9 0 .308 307 332
W L T Pct PF PA yx-Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 410 323 Chicago 6 7 0 .462 282 291 Minnesota 6 7 0 .462 333 355 Detroit 5 8 0 .385 310 389
W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Rams 9 4 0 .692 325 246 Seattle 9 4 0 .692 393 324 Arizona 7 6 0 .538 358 303 San Francisco 5 8 0 .385 300 311 x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division
L.A. Chargers 30, Las Vegas 27, OT Saturday’s Games Buffalo at Denver, 4:30 p.m. Carolina at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Detroit at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Baltimore, 1 p.m. New England at Miami, 1 p.m. San Francisco at Dallas, 1 p.m. Seattle at Washington, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Kansas City at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, 8:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans, 4:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m. San Francisco at Arizona, 4:30 p.m. Miami at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 1 p.m. Carolina at Washington, 1 p.m. Chicago at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Houston, 1 p.m. Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. Tennessee at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Buffalo at New England, 8:15 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST Bryant 81, Wagner 75 Creighton 94, St. John’s 76 Drexel 81, Saint Joseph’s 77 Sacred Heart 87, LIU 72 SOUTH Appalachian St. 87, Greensboro 47 Coastal Carolina 99, Delaware St. 73 E. Kentucky 118, Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 54 ETSU 96, Columbia International 54 North Alabama 99, Crowley’s Ridge 51 MIDWEST Bradley 83, Jackson St. 60 Nebraska 110, Doane 64 S. Illinois 85, North Dakota 64 Saint Louis 80, NC State 69 Seton Hall 70, Marquette 63 Valparaiso 89, Purdue University Northwest 71 SOUTHWEST Kansas 58, Texas Tech 57 New Mexico 90, LeTourneau 58 North Texas 85, Houston Baptist 55 FAR WEST Idaho St. 89, SAGU American Indian College 54 Loyola Marymount 51, UC Irvine 48 Oregon 74, San Francisco 64 S. Utah 85, Dixie State 78 Seattle 78, College of Idaho 54 Wyoming 82, Nebraska-Omaha 78
Women’s college basketball
EAST UConn 80, Creighton 47 SOUTH Auburn 94, North Florida 81 Clemson 72, Florida St. 69 Florida Gulf Coast 91, Webber International 55 Gardner-Webb 47, Presbyterian 44 Georgia 85, Georgia St. 51 Lipscomb 79, Morehead St. 73 Louisiana Tech 63, Louisiana-Monroe 45 Middle Tennessee 92, Troy 76 NC State 79, Wake Forest 65 North Carolina 92, Syracuse 68 South Carolina 103, Temple 41 Vanderbilt 90, VCU 81 Winthrop 59, SC-Upstate 54 MIDWEST Illinois St. 69, Nebraska-Omaha 38 Northwestern 70, Purdue 54 Notre Dame 84, Virginia Tech 78 S. Illinois 79, UMKC 68 South Dakota 84, Bradley 68 Tennessee 66, Indiana 58 SOUTHWEST Arkansas St. 88, Champion Christian College 38 New Mexico 120, Ark.-Pine Bluff 66 FAR WEST E. Washington 59, College of Idaho 46 Montana St. 80, Portland 67 N. Arizona 83, UTEP 75
College hockey
MIDWEST Arizona St. 4, Ohio St. 4, OT WEST Miami 3, Denver 0 Transactions Major League Baseball National League CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jonathan Holder on a one-year contract. Frontier League FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed UT Will Baker. NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed INF Tucker Nathans. OTTAWA TITANS — Signed OF Nick Anderson to a contract extension. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association NBA FOUNDATION— Named Greg Taylor executive director. HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed F Trey Mourning to a training camp deal. FOOTBALL National Football League CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed OT Greg Little on injured reserve. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed QB Kyle Shurmur to the practice squad. DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Tramaine Brock to the practice squad. Released CB Dee Virgin. Placed CB Jeff Okudah on injured reserve. HOUSTON TEXANS — Claimed CB Mark Fields III from Minnesota waivers. Placed G Hjalte Froholdt on the reserve/COVID-19 list. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed LB Kamalei Correa on the exempt/left squad list. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Promoted DB Rashaan Gaulden and DB Javin White to active roster. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Promoted LB B.J. Bello, DE Jessie Lemonier and S Jaylen Watkins to the active roster. Waived RB Troymaine Pope. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Marcus Kemp. Placed DE Tyshun Render on the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW YORK GIANTS — Announced offensive coordinator Jason Garrett tested positive for COVID-19 and Freddie Kitchens will serve as offensive play caller for Sunday’s game. Placed CB James Bradberry on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated Devonta Freeman from the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW YORK JETS — Signed K Sergio Castillo. Placed DT Folorunso Fatukasi on the reserve/COVID-19 list. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed TE Chase Harrell to the practice squad. Placed WR Shawn Poindexter to the practice squad injured reserve list. Place RB Austin Walter on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Announced DL Kevin Grimes roster exemption was lifted. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed G Andrew Jones and OT Wyatt Miller to the practice squad. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated K Ryan Succop from reserve/COVID-19 list. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed RB Lamar Miller from Chicago practice squad. Placed S Deshazor Everett on injured reserve. Canadian Football League CALGARY STAMPEDERS — Re-signed WR Aaron Peck. MONTREAL ALOUETTES — Signed OL Philippe Gagnon, FB Christophe Normand and DL Junior Luke for 2021 season. OTTAWA REDBLACKS — Re-signed DB Justin Howell, WR Marco Dubois and RB Anthony Gosselin to one-year contract extensions. SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS — Re-signed RB William Powell to a one-year extension. Signed LB DeMarquis Gates and DL Markus Jones. HOCKEY National Hockey League ST LOUIS BLUES — Announced the retirement of F Alexander Steen after 15 seasons due to back injury. WINNIPEG JETS — Signed G Mikhail Berdin to a two-year, one-way contract extension for 2021-22 and a two-way contract extension for 2022-23. East Coast Hockey League JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired D Andrew Peski from Providence. Acquired G Callum Booth from Boston and placed on reserve. Placed D Jeff Taylor on injured reserve. KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated D Anthony Florentino, F Brody Reid and Anthony Collins from reserve. Placed G Sean Bonar, D Justin Woods, D Noah Delmas and F Lane Scheidl on exempt list. RAPID CITY RUSH — Placed G Craig Pantano, D Kyle Froese, Griffin Luce and Tyler Coulter on the exempt list. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Doyle Somerby and F Brett Supinsky from reserve. Placed F Darien Craighead and D Jordan on reserve. TULSA OILERS — Acquired F Jack Badini from Anaheim and placed on reserve. Placed G Olle Eriksson EK, F Maxim Gold and F Chris Schutz on exempt list. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed F Pat Cannone to active roster. Added F Yuri Terao to active roster. Placed D Tanner Jago and D Teigan Zahn on exempt list. SOCCER Major League Soccer ATLANTA UNITED — Acquired D Andrew Gutman from FC Cincinnati in stage 1 of the 2020 MLS Re-Entry Process. COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed F Jonathan Lewis to a multi-year contract through the 2024 season. FC DALLAS — Traded W Fafa Picault to Houston in exchange for 2021-22 general allocation money. LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired MF Raheem Edwards from Minnesota United FC in stage 1 of 2020 MLS Re-Entry Process. NEW YORK CITY FC — Announced MF Alex Ring was traded to Austin FC for 2021-22 general allocation money. PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired D Claudio Bravo from Argentinian (Liga Professional de FA’tbol side Club Atla’tico Banfield) and signed him to a multi-year contract using targeted allocation money. SPORTING KANSAS CITY SC — Acquired G Kendall McIntosh in stage 1 of the 2020 MLS Re-Entry Process. United Soccer League ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed D Brent Richards, pending league and federation approval, for the 2021 season. COLLEGE MILLIGAN UNIVERSITY — Announced administrator Mark Fox will retire effective Aug. 2021. PURDUE UNIVERSITY — Announced Jeff Brohm will not return as defensive coordinator and linebacker coach for 2021 season.
