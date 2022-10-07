TURBOTVILLE — With a postseason berth in doubt for Warrior Run’s girls soccer team following three straight losses, the Defenders stopped the bleeding in Thursday’s matchup against Mifflinburg and put themselves back on track for the playoffs.
At least for the moment anyway.
One goal from Maura Woland was all that Warrior Run needed to beat Mifflinburg, 1-0, in a Heartland-II contest played under the lights at Defender Stadium.
“Yeah, the girls fought really hard, and they played well. We hung in there to the last minute,” said Warrior Run coach Rob Ryder, whose team got some help in the Class 2A rankings by beating a Class 3A school.
“That always feels good (to beat a bigger school), and it’s always nice to beat good team,” added Ryder. “Mifflinburg is always pretty good, so it’s good to get a win against a good school.”
During the team’s three-game losing streak, Warrior Run (6-8, 3-5 HAC-II) has had trouble getting out of the gates early and scoring goals.
Scoring goals, period, has been an issue for the Defenders during their skid as they’ve been outscored 10-0.
So, when Woland broke free up the left flank and bent a hard strike just inside the right post to give Warrior Run the lead just 2:50 into the game, things were looking up for the Defenders.
But little did coach Ryder know that Woland’s goal would be the only ball that found its way into Mifflinburg’s net.
“When you come into the game, you anticipate that you are going to do things that are going to help you win,” Ryder said. “The girls just brought it today, and we looked very organized and very well played.”
However, that single goal swung the momentum in the Defenders’ favor just enough to enable them to make it stand up.
“That goal definitely changed the game,” said Ryder. “The last couple of games we’ve been down off the bat, and it was nice to get up on the board first and be able to hold it for the victory.”
Warrior Run’s defense didn’t allow Mifflinburg (8-7, 3-4 HAC-II) to get off a single shot in the first half, and just four total for the whole game.
The closest the Wildcats came to a goal — a couple of bang-bang shots by Lydia Knepp and Jasmine Doebler in the opening 20 minutes of the second half — were both turned away by Defenders’ keeper Addy Ohmneiss.
“We were almost there (scoring-wise), like the entire time,” said Mifflinburg coach Paige Dando. “We weren’t able to capitalize on the attack for some reason, and we just have to figure that out whatever it is that wasn’t working.”
Said Ryder on his team’s defensive efforts, “These kids are fantastic; they worked their butts off. The defense did a great job not letting Mifflinburg get inside too much. We kept pushing them wide, and it worked out for us.”
Warrior Run has four games left this season, and the team will likely need to win three of them to secure a playoff spot. Next up for the Defenders is an away game at Berwick at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The loss was more than a little surprising to Mifflinburg coach Paige Dando, whose team entered the tilt having scored nine goals in its last two games.
“I felt like my girls played equally as hard and as well as Warrior Run the entire game, honestly,” said Dando. “Our second half is always really strong, and so I knew we would control most of the second half, which I felt like we did, and kept it in their defensive half most of the time in the second half.
“But, yeah, it was just unfortunate because WR is a really strong team, and they were winning the ball pretty quickly and they just did a good job emphasizing their strengths, for sure,” added Mifflinburg’s coach, whose team next hosts Central Columbia at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Warrior Run 1, Mifflinburg 0
at Warrior Run
First half
WR-Maura Woland, unassisted, 37:10.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 4-3; Corner kicks: Warrior Run, 3-1; Saves: WR (Addy Ohmneiss), 4; Mifflinburg (Laura Darrup), 2.
