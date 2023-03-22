LEWISBURG — On the heels of a sensational four-game series at Navy over the weekend, Bucknell junior shortstop Anthony Sherwin has garnered a pair of weekly honors. The Pittsburgh native has been selected as the Patriot League Player of the Week and the Bison Athlete of the Week after going 8-for-15 (.533) at the plate with four doubles, eight runs batted in, and six runs scored.
After dropping two close games to start the series, the Bison battled back to salvage a split with 17-4 and 6-3 wins in the final two games. Sherwin was the catalyst in both victories. In the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader, he went 4-for-4 with a career-high six RBIs. His two-run single in the fourth inning and his three-run double in the fifth broke the game open.
Bucknell spotted Navy a 3-0 first-inning lead in Sunday’s series finale before rallying to tie the game with three runs in the fourth inning. Then in the fifth, Sherwin’s double up the left-center alley scored the go-ahead run. He added another RBI with a sac fly for a key insurance run in the top of the ninth inning.
Sherwin lifted his season average to .412 and his OPS to 1.076 after the big weekend. He missed nine games earlier in the year with an injury, but since returning he has hit safely in eight of his nine appearances while posting a .488 on-base percentage. His six doubles are tied for the team lead, despite only playing in half of the team’s games.
Bucknell is 7-11 on the season and 2-2 in Patriot League play heading into a five-game homestand. After hosting Villanova on Tuesday, the Bison then see Patriot League rivals Lafayette and Lehigh come in for doubleheaders over the weekend.
Steelers sign former Eagles guard Seumalo to 3-year deal
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed longtime Philadelphia Eagles guard Isaac Seumalo to a three-year, $24 million contract.
The deal, announced Tuesday, fortifies the interior of the Steelers offensive line as Pittsburgh builds around second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett.
The 29-year-old Seumalo, a Hawaii native who played at Oregon State, started 60 games across seven seasons with the Eagles, who selected him in the third round of the 2016 draft. Seumalo appeared in 81 games in all for Philadelphia and won a Super Bowl with the Eagles following the 2017 season.
Seumalo is considered an excellent run blocker, though he has improved in pass protection during his career. He allowed just one sack while playing 1,137 offensive snaps in 2022.
While Seumalo can play all three interior line positions, he seems a natural fit at left guard. Kevin Dotson started all 17 games at the position for Pittsburgh in 2022 but seems headed to a reserve role in 2023.
Seumalo is the second offensive line signing by the Steelers so far in free agency. Pittsburgh brought in former New York Jets lineman Nate Herbig last week. Herbig, who signed a two-year deal, figures to serve as a backup at several positions.
Pitino returns to big stage at St. John's: 'I’ve earned it'
NEW YORK (AP) — The video banner above the entrance to Madison Square Garden on Tuesday read: “Welcome Rick Pitino.”
More like welcome back for the new St. John's coach.
Back to The Garden, where he once coached the Knicks.
Back to the Big East, the conference that launched his stardom and where he won his last NCAA championship.
Back to big-time college basketball after a series of scandals made it seem as if that part of his career was over.
“So, when I went to Iona, I said that Iona was going to be my last job,” Pitino said at his introductory news conference at MSG. “And the reason I said that is who’s going to hire a 70-year-old ? No matter how much I think I'm Peter Pan, who’s going hire a 70-year-old?”
St. John's gave the Hall of Famer a six-year contract to turn back the clock on a program that once stole New York City tabloid headlines away from the Knicks in the 1980s under coach Lou Carnesecca but has been mired in mediocrity for more than two decades.
The Red Storm once played most of their biggest home games at The Garden. Pitino said the goal is to have all their Big East games played there going forward.
“Lou built a legendary program. Legendary,” Pitino said. “I’m all in with everything that St. John stands for. I’m excited about it. I can’t wait to get started.
“And it's going to start with a culture of work.”
Pitino, who was born in New York City and grew up on Long Island, has won 832 games in 34 full seasons as a college head coach, including NCAA championships at Kentucky in 1996 and Louisville in 2013.
The title at Louisville was vacated for NCAA violations, and another NCAA case related to the FBI's investigation into corruption in college basketball recruiting led to Pitino being fired by Louisville in 2017.
The final ruling from the NCAA's outside enforcement arm on the FBI case came down in November and exonerated Pitino.
There was also a criminal extortion case in which Pitino was the victim during his time at Louisville that revealed personal indiscretions.
Carnesecca, 98 and getting around with the help of a walker these days, sat in the front row of Pitino's news conference.
“I think it’s a home run with the bases loaded,” Carnesecca said.
Carnesecca was one of the Big East's brightest coaching stars, along with Georgetown's John Thompson and Villanova's Rollie Massimino, when Pitino became Providence head coach in 1985 at the age of 32.
Thirty-eight years later, Pitino's Providence ties helped him land at St. John's after three seasons at Iona, a small Catholic school in New Rochelle, just north of New York City.
Pitino said he's bringing his entire staff with him from Iona, which announced the hiring of Fairleigh Dickinson coach Tobin Anderson to replace Pitino earlier in the day.
Pitino will try to become the first coach to take six different schools to the NCAA Tournament as he gets one more shot on the big stage.
“I deserve it," he said, "because I’ve earned it.”
