LEWISBURG — On the heels of a sensational four-game series at Navy over the weekend, Bucknell junior shortstop Anthony Sherwin has garnered a pair of weekly honors. The Pittsburgh native has been selected as the Patriot League Player of the Week and the Bison Athlete of the Week after going 8-for-15 (.533) at the plate with four doubles, eight runs batted in, and six runs scored.

After dropping two close games to start the series, the Bison battled back to salvage a split with 17-4 and 6-3 wins in the final two games. Sherwin was the catalyst in both victories. In the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader, he went 4-for-4 with a career-high six RBIs. His two-run single in the fourth inning and his three-run double in the fifth broke the game open.

