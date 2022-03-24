Men’s lacrosse
Lycoming 17, Drew 15Notes:
Senior Dominick Massaro scored a career-high seven goals, including the game-icing one with 1:28 left, to help Lycoming head coach Brendan Gorman earn his 100th career win Wednesday at UPMC Field. Gorman notched an 89-67 record in nine years at Babson (2010-18) before winning six games in two years at Elmira (2019-20). He now has five wins in his second year with the Warriors. Massaro led the Warriors (4-4) with seven goals, surpassing his previous career high of five set against Hood in 2019, and it is tied for the 11th-most in program history. Senior Owen Zimmerman notched five goals, three assists, and four groundballs, first-year Troy Scozzafava finished the night with two goals and three assists. Seniors Markus Sidwell, Josh Hall, and junior Rory Hines had a goal apiece, with Sidwell adding an assist and four groundballs and Hall also contributed two groundballs. First-year Ryan Ledermann led the Warriors with seven groundballs and two caused turnovers and junior Brody Balasa posted two caused turnovers.
BaseballSpring Training GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct.
Kansas City 4 0 1.000 Boston 6 1 .857 Texas 3 1 .750 Chicago 5 2 .714 Toronto 4 2 .667 Cleveland 3 2 .600 Los Angeles 3 3 .500 Baltimore 2 3 .400 New York 2 3 .400 Minnesota 2 5 .286 Detroit 1 3 .250 Oakland 1 3 .250 Seattle 1 3 .250 Houston 1 4 .200 Tampa Bay 0 4 .000
NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct.
Miami 4 1 .800 St. Louis 4 1 .800 Atlanta 3 1 .750 Milwaukee 3 1 .750 Chicago 4 2 .667 Cincinnati 3 2 .600 Philadelphia 3 2 .600 Pittsburgh 3 2 .600 New York 2 2 .500 Colorado 3 4 .429 San Diego 2 4 .333 Arizona 2 5 .286 Los Angeles 1 3 .250 San Francisco 1 4 .200 Washington 1 4 .200 ___
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta 4, Minnesota 0 Philadelphia 7, Detroit 2 Baltimore 10, Pittsburgh 9 St. Louis 4, Miami 3 Boston 4, Tampa Bay 2 Toronto 9, N.Y. Yankees 2 Cleveland 6, San Diego 1 Cincinnati 10, L.A. Dodgers 8 Kansas City 5, Oakland 3 Texas 4, Arizona 1 L.A. Angels 7, Colorado 4 Chicago White Sox 4, Milwaukee 3 Chicago Cubs 5, Seattle 5 N.Y. Mets 2, Houston 0
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 7 Minnesota 10, Boston 4 Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 6 Houston 10, St. Louis 3 Miami 3, Washington 2 Philadelphia 8, Toronto 7 Chicago Cubs 5, Oakland 4 L.A. Dodgers 6, Cleveland 2 Arizona 5, San Francisco 3 Texas 14, Chicago White Sox 5 San Diego 3, L.A. Angels 0 Kansas City 8, Colorado 4 N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 1 Milwaukee vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Atlanta vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m. San Francisco vs. Chicago White Sox at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m. Seattle vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. Cincinnati vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. Texas vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m. Arizona vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:10 p.m. Boston vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05 p.m. Houston vs. Washington at Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m. Miami vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 6:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Washington vs. St. Louis at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Detroit vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m. Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. Milwaukee vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. Cleveland vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. Texas vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. L.A. Angels vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets vs. Houston at Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m. San Diego vs. L.A. Dodgers at Phoenix, 9:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.
Ice hockeyAHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic DivisionGP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 59 33 19 5 2 73 187 184 Providence 54 28 17 3 6 65 164 147 Charlotte 60 34 22 4 0 72 200 174 Hartford 56 28 21 5 2 63 167 167 Hershey 61 30 23 5 3 68 172 165 WB/Scranton 60 27 25 4 4 62 162 182 Bridgeport 60 25 25 6 4 60 172 181 Lehigh Valley 58 22 26 7 3 54 155 188
North DivisionGP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 56 35 14 6 1 77 194 154 Laval 53 28 21 3 1 60 177 173 Toronto 55 29 22 3 1 62 186 181 Rochester 59 30 23 4 2 66 199 216 Syracuse 59 29 22 6 2 66 179 188 Belleville 55 29 23 3 0 61 170 172 Cleveland 59 22 25 8 4 56 165 202
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral DivisionGP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 58 37 11 5 5 84 192 146 Manitoba 56 33 18 3 2 71 176 156 Milwaukee 61 31 23 4 3 69 181 183 Rockford 54 27 23 3 1 58 159 169 Grand Rapids 59 26 26 5 2 59 159 179 Texas 57 22 24 6 5 55 174 190 Iowa 56 23 25 5 3 54 153 166
Pacific DivisionGP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 53 37 11 4 1 79 194 142 Ontario 54 34 13 4 3 75 213 167 Colorado 55 30 18 4 3 67 185 167 Abbotsford 53 29 19 4 1 63 177 153 Bakersfield 52 26 17 4 5 61 165 152 Henderson 52 25 23 3 1 54 152 160 San Diego 52 24 25 2 1 51 155 161 San Jose 54 20 30 2 2 44 170 219 Tucson 52 18 29 4 1 41 136 206 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
WB/Scranton 5, Toronto 1 Chicago 3, Texas 1 Ontario 6, Grand Rapids 2 San Diego 3, Henderson 1 Stockton 3, San Jose 1
Wednesday’s Games
Belleville 2, Laval 1 Bridgeport 4, Utica 1 Hershey 5, Lehigh Valley 1 Springfield 3, Hartford 1 Syracuse 4, Cleveland 0 Toronto 6, WB/Scranton 1 Rockford 5, Manitoba 3 Colorado at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m. Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Abbotsford at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Laval, 7 p.m. Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m. WB/Scranton at Belleville, 7 p.m. Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m. Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m. Abbotsford at Stockton, 9 p.m. Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 10 p.m. Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 46 28 .622 — Philadelphia 44 27 .620 ½ Toronto 40 32 .556 5 Brooklyn 38 35 .521 7½ New York 31 42 .425 14½
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
y-Miami 47 26 .644 — Charlotte 37 36 .507 10 Atlanta 36 37 .493 11 Washington 30 41 .423 16 Orlando 20 54 .270 27½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 45 27 .625 — Chicago 42 30 .583 3 Cleveland 41 31 .569 4 Indiana 25 48 .342 20½ Detroit 20 53 .274 25½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Memphis 50 23 .685 — Dallas 45 28 .616 5 New Orleans 30 42 .417 19½ San Antonio 28 44 .389 21½ Houston 18 55 .247 32
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Utah 45 28 .616 — Denver 43 30 .589 2 Minnesota 42 32 .568 3½ Portland 27 44 .380 17 Oklahoma City 21 52 .288 24
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
x-Phoenix 59 14 .808 — Golden State 48 25 .658 11 L.A. Clippers 36 38 .486 23½ L.A. Lakers 31 41 .431 27½ Sacramento 26 48 .351 33½ x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division ___
Tuesday’s Games
Orlando 94, Golden State 90 Atlanta 117, New York 111 Milwaukee 126, Chicago 98 Denver 127, L.A. Clippers 115
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 122, Atlanta 101 New York 121, Charlotte 106 Sacramento 110, Indiana 109 Boston 125, Utah 97 Memphis 132, Brooklyn 120 Golden State 118, Miami 104 Oklahoma City 118, Orlando 102 Phoenix 125, Minnesota 116 Dallas 110, Houston 91 Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Indiana at Memphis, 8 p.m. Washington at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Denver, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Utah at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m. Golden State at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. New York at Miami, 8 p.m. Houston at Portland, 10 p.m. Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with INF Trevor Story on a six-year contract. Reassigned INFs Triston Casas, David Hamilton and Christian Koss, RHPs Durbin Feltman and Brian Keller and LHP Chris Murphy to minor league camp. Agreed to terms with RHP Tanner Houck on a one-year contract extension. Agreed to terms with Cs Ronaldo Hernandez, Connor Wong, OFs Jarren Duran, Jeisson Rosario, INFs Jonathan Arauz, Bobby Dalbec, Jeter Downs, Hudson Potts, RHPs Eduard Bazardo, Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, Bryan Mata, Connor Seabold, Phillips Valdez, Garrett Whitlock, Josh Winckowski, LHPs Austin Davis, Jay Groome and Darwinzon Hernandez on one-year contracts. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHPs Reynaldo Lopez, Jason Billous, Ryan Burr, Dylan Cease, Matt Foster, Michael Kopech, Jimmy Lambert, Jose Ruiz and Johnathan Stiever, LHPs Garrett Crochet, Anderson Severino and Bennett Sousa, OFs Adam Engel, Micker Adolfo, Blake Rutherford and Andrew Vaughn, Cs Zack Collins, Yermin Mercedes and Seby Zavala and INFs Jake Burger, Romy Gonzalez, Danny Mendick and Gavin Sheets on one-year contracts. DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Joey Wentz to Erie (Double-A Northeast). MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHPs Jordan Balazovic, Ronny Henriquez, Cole Sands and Drew Strotman to St. Paul (Triple-A East) and RHPs Blayne Enlow and Chris Vallimont to Wichita (Double-A Central). TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs A.J. Alexy, Joe Barlow, Dane Dunning, Demarcus Evans, Jonathan Hernandez, Spencer Howard, Glenn Otto, Spencer Patton, Yerry Rodriguez, Dennis Santana, Josh Sborz, Nick Snyder and Ricky Valasco, LHPs Kolby Allard, Brock Burke and John King, Cs Jonah Heim, Sam Huff and Jose Trevino, INFs Sherten Apostal, Ezequiel Duran, Yonny Hernandez, Andy Ibanez, Nathaniel Lowe and Nick Solak, OFs Zach Reks, Leody Tavaeras and Eli White on one-year contracts. Agreed to terms with OF Adolis Garcia on a one-year contract extension.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with Cs Carson Kelly, Jose Herrera and Daulton Varsho, OFs Jordan Luplow, Seth Beer, Stuart Fairchild, Cooper Hummel, Jake McCarthy, Kristian Robinson and Josh Van Meter, INFs Christian Walker, Drew Ellis, Geraldo Perdomo, Josh Rojas and Pavin Smith, RHPs Luke Weaver, J.B. Bukauskas, Humberto Castellanos, Luis Frias, Zac Gallen, Corbin Martin, Humberto Mejia, Matt Peacock, Sean Poppen, Edwin Uceta, Ryan Weiss and Taylor Widener, LHPs Caleb Baragar, Tyler Gilbert, Joe Mantiply and Kyle Nelson on one-year contracts. CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Mychal Givens, Cory Abbott, Adbert Adlay, Scott Effross, Anderson Espinoza, Codi Heuer, Alec Mills, Tommy Nance, Ethan Roberts, Manuel Rodriguez, Michael Rucker, Keegan Thompson, Alexander Vizcaino and Rowan Wick, LHPs Brailyn Marquez, Justin Steele and Brad Wieck, C Miguel Amaya, INFs Sergio Alcantara, Nico Hoerner, Nick Madrigal, Christopher Morel, Alfonso Rivas, Frank Schwindel and Patrick Wilson and OFs Alexander Canario, Greg Deichmann, Rafael Ortega and Nelson Velazquez on one-year contracts. Designated INF Sergio Alcantara for assignment. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Hanser Alberto on a one-year contract. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHPs Dylan File and Alec Bettinger, OF Corey Ray, C Mario Feliciano and LHP Angel Perdomo to minor league camp. Reassigned RHPs Jason Alexander, Luke Barker, Moises Gomez and Connor Sadzeck, LHPs Hobie Harris and Ethan Small, INF Andruw Monasterio and OF Garrett Whitley to minor league camp. NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with INFs Travis Blankenhorn, Ronny Mauricio and Mark Vientos, RHPs Jose Butto, Yennsy Diaz, Jake Reed, Sean Reid-Foley, Tyler McGill and Jordan Yamamoto, LHPs David Peterson and Thomas Szapucki, OF Khalil Lee and C Patrick Mazeika on one-year contracts. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reassigned LHPs Luis Avilan, Matt Cronin and C Drew Millas to minor league camp. Optioned RHP Donovan Casey to Rochester (Triple-A East).
FOOTBALLNational Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Jamison Crowder. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed CB Rashaan Melvin to a one-year contract. CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Dakota Dozier to a one-year contract. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived OT Fred Johnson. DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-signed DL Carlos Watkins. DETROIT LIONS — Released TE Jordan Thomas with a non-football injury designation. Signed CB Mike Hughes and LB Chris Board.. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DT Jarran Reed. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed FB Andy Janovich to a one-year contract. Waived LB Josh Watson. Signed RB Dare Ogunbowale, QB Kyle Allen, G A.J. Cann , WR Chris Conley and C Scott Quessenberry. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed C Austin Reiter and S Deon Bush to one-year contracts. Traded WR Tyreek Hill to Miami in exchange for a 2022 first-round pick, second-round pick, fourth-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick and sixth-round pick. Signed OLB Elijah Lee. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed NT Kyle Peko, TE Jacob Hollister, WR Demarcus Robinson and DT Vernon Butler. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed QB John Wolford to a one-year tendered contract. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OLB Za’Darius Smith. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed CB Malcolm Butler to a two-year contract. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Justin Ellis to a one-year contract. NEW YORK JETS — Signed QB Joe Flacco and RB Nick Bawden. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed DL Jordan Willis, CB Dontae Johnson and RB Jeff Wilson to one-year contracts. Signed DB George Odum. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed CB Justin Coleman to a one-year contract. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed DE William Gholston.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with LB Dylan Cole on a one-year contract. Acquired WR Robert Woods from Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick.
