MILTON — Hannah Allison scored 13 points as Mifflinburg staged a fourth-quarter rally at Milton to top the Black Panthers on this date 13 years ago.
Milton held a 28-25 lead after three quarters of play.
Amy Cline added 12 for the Wildcats and Taylor Musser chipped in with 11 as Mifflinburg went on the road for the 44-39 win. Mifflinburg sank 28 of 41 foul shots on the night.
The date was Dec. 18, 2007.
Mifflinburg was paced by Amanda Reich’s nine points. Lindsey Johnson tallied eight.
On this date 17 years ago, it was Lewisburg defending its home Resilite in a matchup with Milton, 51-26.
Trey Delbaugh (138), Ray Maurer (152), Max Reed (160), Jon Ward (220), Jordan Gessner (113), Dante Taylor (126) and Skyler Anderson (132) scored pins for the Green Dragons.
Milton got pins from Brandon Stokes (195) and major decisions from Zach Bennett (145) and Cameron Aunkst (120).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.