LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lock Haven University's Delaney Good garnered 2023 National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Atlantic Region honors. Good, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, earned First Team honors in the outfield.

Good enjoyed a remarkable season at the plate. She started all 48 games for Lock Haven and hit .437, the second-best single-season average in school history. Good finished the season with a Lock Haven single-season school record - 76 hits.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.