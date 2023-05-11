LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lock Haven University's Delaney Good garnered 2023 National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Atlantic Region honors. Good, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, earned First Team honors in the outfield.
Good enjoyed a remarkable season at the plate. She started all 48 games for Lock Haven and hit .437, the second-best single-season average in school history. Good finished the season with a Lock Haven single-season school record - 76 hits.
On the season, Good scored 55 runs, the second-most in school history for a single season. She finished with three doubles, one triple and one home run. Good recorded a .494 slugging-percentage and a .495 on-base percentage. She also finished the season with 33 stolen bases, the third-most for a single-season in school history.
Six Bison earn spots on All-Patriot League baseball team
LEWISBUR – Six of Bucknell’s eight position players, including the entire starting outfield and three of the four infielders, earned spots on the All-Patriot League Baseball Team on Wednesday. Junior right fielder Grant Voytovich, sophomore third baseman Sean Keys, and sophomore second baseman Billy Kender were all named to the All-Patriot League First Team, and junior shortstop Anthony Sherwin, junior left fielder Jacob Corson, and senior center fielder Kyle Lyons were Second Team selections.
Bucknell’s six all-league honorees are second-most in the league. Regular-season champion Army garnered nine selections, including eight on the First Team. The Bison finished as the No. 2 seed with a 14-11 Patriot League record and will host No. 3 Navy in a best-two-of-three Patriot League Tournament semifinal series this weekend.
Bucknell’s success this season has been largely attributed to a potent lineup that averages 6.6 runs per game along with a league-best .393 team on-base percentage, as well as one of the conference’s best defensive outfields.
Voytovich and Corson are both two-time all-leaguers, as both made the Second Team as sophomores a year ago. Bucknell’s three First Team picks this year are its most since 2017, when Sam Clark, Connor Van Hoose, and current assistant coach Brett Smith were all named to the top squad.
Voytovich is in the midst of another outstanding season, both offensively and in right field, where he was a candidate for the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award. At the plate, Voytovich is slashing .293/.418/.520 with eight home runs, 34 runs batted in, 35 runs scored, and a team-high nine stolen bases in 41 appearances. He ranks 10th in the Patriot League in on-base percentage and homers, and his 14 hit-by-pitches are second-most in the league.
Keys was voted as the top third baseman at what has been a very deep position across the Patriot League in 2023. A three-time Patriot League Player of the Week this spring, Keys is slashing .323/.425/.645 on the season, and he ranks in the top-10 in the Patriot League in eight different offensive categories, including third in home runs (12), fourth in RBIs (54), third in slugging percentage, fourth in OPS (1.070), and eighth in batting average. He ranks sixth on Bucknell’s single-season charts in both homers and RBIs, and he has reached base via hit or walk in 40 of the 43 games this season. His 12 long balls are the most by a Bison since Doug Shribman had 16 in 2011.
Kender earned an All-Patriot League citation in his first season as a starter after replacing another all-leaguer in Brendan Lowery. Kender is slashing .272/.343/.344 while tallying 41 hits in 41 games thus far. He has nine multi-hit games, including a three-hit performance against Lafayette, and he belted his first career home run against the Leopards in Easton. Kender has been hot of late, with hits in 14 of his last 17 games entering the postseason.
Sherwin’s Second Team mention perhaps undersells his impact on the team, as he was a strong Patriot League Player of the Year candidate but happened to play the same shortstop position as Army senior Kevin Dubrule, who did garner the POY nod after hitting .399 during the regular season.
Sherwin is not far behind with a .371 average, and he currently leads the Patriot League with a .500 on-base percentage, while ranking second in OPS (1.105) and fourth in slugging (.605). Sherwin, Bucknell’s leadoff hitter who is trying to become just the fourth Bison ever to record a .500 or better OBP, also ranks sixth in the league in walks (30), seventh in doubles (14), and 10th in runs scored (38), despite missing nine games early in the season due to an injury. He has reached base via a hit or walk in 30 of his 34 games played, and he has eight three-hit games and a four-hit game, where he went 4-for-4 with six RBIs in a win over Navy, which led to a Patriot League Player of the Week award.
Corson earned Second Team honors for the second year in a row thanks to another strong season at the plate. He is slashing .280/.447/.490 with seven home runs and 32 RBIs while starting all 43 games. Corson ranks fifth in the Patriot League in OBP and walks (32) and third in hit-by-pitches (13).
Lyons has long been considered one of the league’s best defensive center fielders, and now he is on his way to hitting over .300 for the second year in a row. He enters the postseason with a .311 average and a .362 OBP, with 46 hits in 42 games. Lyons has 12 multi-hit games this season, including two three-hit games against Navy and another against Lafayette.
In addition to Dubrule’s Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors, Army also claimed the Pitcher of the Year in Tanner Gresham and the Gene Depew Coach of the Year in Chris Tracz. Holy Cross’s Jack Toomey was selected as the Rookie of the Year.
The Bucknell-Navy Patriot League Tournament semifinal series kicks off with two games this Saturday at Depew Field. First pitch is slated for 12 p.m. If a third game is required, it would be played on Monday at 1 p.m.
Coach of the Year, Montoro, leads record group of All-MAC honorees
WILLIAMSPORT – Leading the Lycoming College softball team to a program record 25-win season, head coach Melissa Montoro and junior pitcher Kylie Russell earned two of the MAC Freedom’s major honors, and a program-record seven members of the team earned all-conference honors.
Montoro earned her first MAC Freedom Coach of the Year award, Russell was named the league’s Pitcher of the Year, as well as earning a first-team all-conference accolade as a pitcher. She was joined on the first-team by senior outfielder Morgan Wetzel. Sophomore catcher Rachel Daub, junior designated player Rachel DeWolfe and sophomore utility player Avery Eiswerth were second-team picks and first-year infielder Claire Alexander and junior outfielder Kylie Segraves were honorable mention selections. The seven all-conference honorees surpassed the team’s previous high-water mark of five honorees in 1996 and 1997.
Finishing her 10th season as head coach, Montoro is the first softball coach to earn Coach of the Year honors since Chris Ditzler was named the MAC Freedom Coach of the Year in 2003. The Warriors were selected to finish last in the preseason coaches’ poll, but started the MAC Freedom season with a 7-1 mark en route to tying for first place in the regular-season standings with a 12-4 mark, helping Montoro earn her first Coach of the Year award.
Russell earned her second all-conference honors after earning honorable mention plaudits as a utility player in 2021. She led the Warriors from the circle, finishing second in the MAC Freedom with a 1.33 ERA and tying for the conference lead with 13 wins (13-5) and leading the league and finishing 24th in Division III with six shutouts. She was at her best in conference games, going 7-0 with a 0.42 ERA and a save, and she beat regionally-ranked opponents in Misericordia, King’s and Lebanon Valley, which helped her win a pair of MAC Freedom Pitcher of the Week honors. Russell also became just the fifth Warrior in program history to toss 100 strikeouts in a season, finishing with 104. She is the first Warrior to be named MAC Freedom Pitcher of the Year since Morgan Mantle earned the honor in 2006.
Wetzel earned her third all-conference honors, after she was a second team selection in 2021 and an honorable mention in 2022. The team’s No. 3 hitter, Wetzel finished amongst the top 10 in the MAC Freedom with a .386 batting average (eighth), 30 runs (fifth), 51 hits (third), a school-record 14 doubles (first), four home runs (sixth), 23 RBI (eighth) and a .598 slugging average (fifth). One of the most prolific players in the program’s history, Wetzel set career records for total bases (203) and doubles (34), while her 133 hits and 10 home runs are second.
The Warriors finished 25-14 overall and 12-4 in the MAC Freedom, finishing in a three-way tie for first in the regular season. The Warriors also advanced to the final of the MAC Freedom Championship, eliminating Stevens, Arcadia and King’s from the tournament.
