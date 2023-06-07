GRANVILLE, W.Va. — The Williamsport Crosscutters dropped their fifth-straight game to open the 2023 MLB Draft League season in heart-breaking fashion, giving up the lead in the eighth inning and falling to the West Virginia Black Bears 6-5 on Tuesday.
Williamsport’s offense continued to show early season power with a triple from Jack Oberdorf and a home run from Jacob Harper, who would record a 2-for-3 day at the plate with 3 RBI. Reed Chumley was also a big factor for the offense with patience at the plate, walking twice and scoring both times.
Following four runs surrendered by Cutters starter Will Schomberg over three innings of work, the bullpen would hold the Black Bears off the board until the bottom of the eighth when Creed Walkins allowed two runners to reach via walks.
Watkins would leave the game with an apparent injury and was replaced by Jacob Peaden. Peaden would allow the final two runs to score, suffering the loss tonight for Williamsport (0-5).
The Crosscutters continue their series with the Black Bears at 6:35 this evening.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.