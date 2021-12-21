TURBOTVILLE - Over the course of the last three wrestling seasons Montoursville has dominated Warrior Run in their annual dual meet, winning by an average margin of 36 points.
With a bevy of young talent on his team head coach Jeremy Betz certainly felt his Defenders had a shot at knocking off the Warriors in front of plenty of home standing fans Tuesday night. Indeed, Warrior Run grabbed a 21-17 lead when Stone Allison pinned Nate Fisher in the second period of their meeting at 189 pounds.
But the lead didn't last for long. Montoursville converted second period pins at 215, 285, and 106 to quickly erase that margin and ease to a 41-27 victory.
Betz and his counterpart for the Warriors, Matt Yonkin, were both pleased to have a competitive dual meet in a filled gymnasium after last season's Covid-scarred season.
"You don't need much to get a crowded gym for a competitive match like this,"Betz said. "Both teams are young and they are ranked and I think both teams were excited for this match. Compared to last year when we had no one in the stands it was a world of difference."
Yonkin agreed.
"We always love coming to Warrior Run," Yonkin said. "There's a strong fan base here at Warrior Run and they support their wrestlers. They are into it and you know that you are going to get heckled a little bit. It makes it fun. It's a good environment to wrestle in."
It's an environment that could be repeated over the next few seasons.
"Both teams' lineups are loaded with a lot of freshmen and sophomores," said Yonkin whose team improved to 4-0. "I'm glad it came out in our favor but it was a good match."
The opening bout at 126 featured a pair of freshman and Montoursville's David Kennedy trailed Sam Hall, 3-2, after the first period. But Kennedy turned Hall for three sets of back points over the next two periods and rolled to a 15-5 major decision.
Kaden Milheim, whose 8-6 upset of Montoursville's Branden Wentzel was the highlight for the Defenders in a 56-12 loss to the Warriors last season, followed with a 9-4 decision over Cole Johnson at 132, using a 5-point move in the third period for the winning margin.
At 138, the Defenders Colby LeBarron opened up a 6-1 lead early in the third period with his third takedown of Blaize Vogel, but the Warriors wrestler reversed LeBarron and turned him twice for a 9-6 win to hand Montoursville a 7-3 lead.
"That was a big match early," Yonkin said. "Vogel doesn't quit and has a motor that gois the entire match. That makes him dangerous and he's in every match. We never panic when he's out there. He's got a lot of heart and I'm hoping to build a team like that."
The Defenders stormed back with consecutive falls at 145 and 152 to regain the lead at 15-7. Jaiden Hanford decked Owen Kleinman in 30 seconds with a half Nelson and Cameron Milheim pinned Luke Steinbach in 3:15 at 152.
But the Warriors battled back when Kayden Frame blanked Isaiah Betz, 12-0, at 160, and Isaac Cory pinned Cole Shupp in the second period at 172.
The Warriors 17-15 lead evaporated quickly. Allison pinned Fisher in just under three minutes for a 21-17 Defenders advantage.
That's when the Warriors stomped on the gas pedal. Cole Yonkin pinned Austin Bryson, Gavin Farquharson decked Evan Deihl, and Ryan Aguirre pinned Caden Snyder at 103.
"We are young and you could see some of that in spots tonight," Betz said. "We had some similar bouts at the King of the Mountain last weekend where our kids were in close matches and didnt' get the wins. It's a matter of getting mat time at the level for six minutes and experiencing that situation. Honestly, just making mistakes and learning from them and jetting better in January."
Montoursville 41, Warrior Run 27
at Warrior Run
126: David Kennedy (M) maj. dec. Samuel Hall, 15-5.
132: Kaden Milheim (WR) dec. Cole Johnson, 9-4.
138: Blaize Vogel (M) dec. Colby LeBarron, 9-6.
145: Jaiden Hanford (WR) pinned Owen Kleinman, :30.
152: Cameron Milheim (WR) pinned Luke Steinbacher, 3:15.
160: Kayden Frame (M) maj. dec. Isaiah Betz, 12-0.
172: Isaac Cory (M) pinned Cole Shupp, 2:43.
189: Stone Allison (WR) pinned Nate Fisher, 2:52.
215: Cole Yonkin (M) pinned Austin Bryson, 2:58.
285: Gaven Farquharson (M) pinned Evan Diehl, 2:36.
106: Ryan Aguirre (M) pinned Caden Snyder, 2:55.
113: Trey Nichoals (WR) won by forfeit.
120: Branden Wentzel (M) pinned Gavin Hunter, 2:12.
