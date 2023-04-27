DANVILLE — Earning a measure of revenge, the Lewisburg baseball team defeated Danville 9-4 on Wednesday afternoon.
“I told the kids we needed this game,” said Lewisburg coach Greg Girton. “It’s huge.”
Jack Blough and Shea Girton pitched in the effort, allowing four runs and just one walk.
Greg Girton said he was originally going to pitch somebody else against Danville, but Blough and Girton came to him and said they wanted to pitch.
“Bulldog mentality,” said Greg Girton. “They wanted the ball.”
Blough, who failed to make it out of the second inning against Danville on April 5, said the earlier loss put a little bit of a chip on his shoulder.
“I took it to heart,” said Blough, who recently recovered from quadricep injury sustained during Lewisburg’s basketball season. “They pieced me up really well last game.”
Early on, the game more closely resembled a track meet rather than a baseball game. The two squads combined to score eight runs in the first 2 ½ innings of the contest, which was full of action and defensive mistakes.
Lewisburg scored one in the top of the first when Danville pitcher Connor Geise walked in a run. Geise was making his first pitching appearance of the season, as he too has recently recovered from an injury.
Danville answered back quickly, scoring two runs in the bottom half of the inning on a single by Geise.
The Green Dragons got both runs back immediately, scoring two runs on a double steal and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Michael Casale. Both of the runners that scored were put on base by defensive errors.
The Ironmen reduced the Lewisburg lead to just one in the fourth inning, scoring a run on a 2-out single by Reece McCarthy, who finished the game with three hits.
Lewisburg tallied four insurance runs in the final two innings, scoring one in the sixth on a Logan Heyman single and three in the seventh on a wild pitch and a pair of singles by Landen Wagner and Derek Asche.
Danville walked eight batters and recorded three errors. Wyatt Schultz replaced Geise on the mound at the start of the fourth inning. Geise was credited with the loss despite only allowing only one earned run.
On the other hand, both Blough and Greg Girton credited the Green Dragon defense for their success.
“They’re all making plays and hustling for the ball,” said Blough. “We had just good spirit in the dugout.”
Currently sitting with a .500 record, the Green Dragons will need to win three out of their final six games to qualify for the District IV playoffs.
While any baseball this weekend looks unlikely due to rain in the forecast, Greg Girton said that Blough will pitch against on Friday against Montoursville. The Green Dragons lost 12-0 to the Warriors back on April 17.
Lewisburg 9, Danville 4
at Danville
Lewisburg 122 001 3 – 9-10-0
Danville 210 100 0 – 4-14-3
Jack Blough, Shea Girton and Girton, Max Mitchell. Geise, Schultz and M. Raup.
WP: Blough. LP: Geise.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Cohen Hoover, 3-for-4; Logan Heyman, 2-for-3, walk, RBI; Blough, 2-for-4, double, RBI; Landen Wagner, 2-for-5, RBI; Derek Asche, 1-for-4, RBI; Michael Casale, 3 walks, RBI; Ryan Metta-Rogan, 2 walks, RBI; Girton, walk, RBI.
Top Danville hitters: McCarthy, 3-for-4, double, 2 RBI; C. Raup, 2-for-3; M. Raup, 2-for-4; Schultz, 2-for-4; Diehl, 2-for-4; Duffy, 1-for-3, walk; Geise, 1-for-4, 2 RBI; Hoffman, 1-for-4.
