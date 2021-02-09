WILLIAMSPORT – Eight players from a year ago return to a Lycoming College women’s basketball team that reached the MAC Commonwealth Championship for a record fifth straight year in 2019-20 and finished 15-11 overall. Four of them have significant experience in their careers.
That’s the good news. The bad news is the team lost three of its top four scorers from that team to graduation as it opens a COVID-19 shortened season on Feb. 11 at Lamade Gym against FDU-Florham. Those losses include Mifflinburg Area High School graduate Kayla Kline and Lewisburg product Akilah McFadden.
Trying to play a basketball season has already made this season the most challenging of any of head coach Christen Ditzler’s 29 seasons at the helm of the Warriors.
With an inexperienced core, Ditzler hopes the team will use the shortened season to develop into a team that can reach the conference championship game, as it did in 2019. Then again, Ditzler’s main concern is completing this season safely and healthy.
Coach’s take: “This has absolutely been the most unique season I remember. I’m hopeful this will be the last unique season like this. We always want our players to adapt and adjust, and they’ve done a good job of doing that so far. In the first semester, we got together when we could and were able to do some skill development work. We continued that once we returned to campus. We’re grateful that Lycoming College has a good plan in place, so we were able to be here in the first semester and be able to work together. On the other hand, the newcomers don’t have any idea what a real season is like. I think that’ll be a huge adjustment for them. This year is certainly a developmental year for us, as we lost a lot of scoring and a lot of experience. It was already going to be a unique year in that regard. We’re going to just try to continue to improve through our work in practice in every way we can. I think we’re just working to improve individually and to find people to fit all of the slots that we lost last year. The goal is always to be competitive and improve every game, and we’ll see where we end up on that.”
Backcourt
Two significant contributors to the team’s success in 2019-20 return in the backcourt
Senior Kelly Vuz, who started nine games a season ago as a shooting guard, will lead the group, as the athletic guard can fill a stat sheet in many ways, as both a scoring, passing and defending threat. She averaged 4.8 points as a top option off the bench in her second year with the team.
Junior Allison Wagner will also see time in the backcourt after appearing in 22 games last season, averaging 2.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. A defensive standout, Wagner will never give up on a play and can see time anywhere from the No. 2 to No. 4 positions on the court thanks to that attitude.
Sophomore Emily Zoscin will also seek to build upon the significant playing time she received as a freshman in 2019-20, when she played 12.1 minutes per game and shot 70 percent (35-for-50) from the free throw line. A three-time all-state point guard in high school, Zoscin can help fill the void created by 1,000-point scorer McFadden.
After that trio of returning role players, the distribution of playing time this season has yet to be determined.
Diana Rantz could potentially see more playing time this year after appearing in six games as a freshman last season. A handful of freshmen will also be called upon to provide minutes in the backcourt – Cathryn Brought, Allison Butler, Bryanna Hicks, Mia Rudalavage and Jessica Shaver.
Coach’s Take: “We lost three starting guards – one, two and three. They were all significant contributors and two were all-conference selections and 1,000-point scorers. Kelly Vuz and Allison Wagner are back as players with experience, so we’ll look to them to help lead us. Because we had a lot of experience on the floor last year, this is all new and we’re just going to have to find those puzzle pieces. Hopefully, more than one puzzle piece fits each slot. We’re just going to have to be versatile and do some different things. Emily Zoscin got some good minutes as well last year. We’re going to look to all of our juniors and sophomores to fill that void, and the freshmen are going to as well as they get used to the game.”
Frontcourt
Despite losing 58 percent of the team’s scoring from last year, the Warriors do return one of the conference’s premier forwards in two-time Second Team All-MAC Commonwealth selection Erica Lutz.
Lycoming’s offense has already relied heavily on Lutz, the team’s top scorer and rebounder from 2019-20. In her junior campaign, she averaged 13.9 points per game, 9.8 rebounds and blocked a team-high 42 shots. Last season, Lutz was the epitome of consistency, beating opponents in the paint on both ends and shooting a MAC Commonwealth-best 54.7 percent from the field and finishing sixth in the league in both scoring and rebounding.
Another key piece returning to the Warriors’ frontcourt is sophomore Kenzie Reed, who averaged 5.2 points per game, 3.7 rebounds and was second to only Lutz with 23 blocked shots in the 24 games she played in as a freshman, six of which she started.
Tess Arnold could be a key role player after making appearances in 11 games during her first year. Although senior Molly Ball saw limited minutes in three games last year, the senior is expected to assist in providing a very young team with some critical leadership.
The Warriors will seek minutes from a few first-year newcomers – Jessica Shaver, Emily Lockard and Alyssa Zorbaugh.
Coach’s Take: “We have Erica Lutz back as a senior and she certainly has two years of great experience. She’s an all-conference player, and as a forward, that makes it tough because she’s always been surrounded by very good players. Kenzie Reed got some good minutes at the forward position last year and we’re looking for her to improve, too. People are going to know that they have to stop Lutz inside and that might give us some issues that we’re going to have to contend with. There’s definitely going to be a bit of added pressure, and I know Erica is very conscientious and she wants to do well and the players around her look to her. We can’t force the ball to her. We’ll just have to let her get her points as they come. She’s just going to have to work very hard for them.”
