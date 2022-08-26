MONTGOMERY — Lewisburg came within a few points of picking up its first win of the season as Montgomery took a big three-set win at No. 1 singles to take a 3-2 Heartland-II victory Thursday.
At No. 1 singles, the Green Dragons’ Grace Bruckhart lost a tight one to Samantha Guyer, 0-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4).
Lewisburg (0-2), however, won a three-setter at No. 2 doubles when Erin Lowthert and Vivian Vance beat Maddy Budman and Brynn Fisher, 6-7 (2-7), 6-1, 6-2.
The Green Dragons’ other came from the No. 1 doubles team of Elsa Fellon and Serena DeCosmo, who won by a score of 6-2, 6-2.
Lewisburg goes right back to Montgomery for the Red Raiders’ tournament on Saturday.
Montgomery 3, Lewisburg 2
1. Samantha Guyer (M) def. Grace Bruckhart, 0-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4).
2. Sloan Wooten (M) def. Sonja Johnson, 6-2, 6-3.
3. Falin Reynolds (M) def. Katelyn Beers, 6-2, 6-2.
1. Elsa Fellon-Serena DeCosmo (L) def. Summer Drick-Carly Hall, 6-2, 6-2.
2. Erin Lowthert-Vivian Vance (L) def. Maddy Budman-Brynn Fisher, 6-7 (2-7), 6-1, 6-2.
DANVILLE — Lydia Crawford pulled out a tiebreak win at No. 3 singles to highlight the match for the Black Panthers and keep the Ironmen from getting the HAC-I shutout.
Milton (0-2) next hosts Shikellamy at 4 p.m. Monday.
1. Sarah Bhanushali (D) def. Brooklyn Wade, 6-2, 6-4.
2. Mehak Kotru (D) def. Madelyn Nicholas, 6-1, 6-1.
3. Lydia Crawford (M) def. Maya Hasenbalg, 7-6 (7-2), 6-2.
1. Ella Dewald-Amelia Benjamin (D) def. Abbey Kitchen-Kyleigh Snyder, 6-2, 6-2.
2. Hazel Gatski-Alaina Soza (D) def. Aubree Carl-Emily Steward, 6-0, 7-6 (7-5).
