BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Panthers broke open a scoreless game with two goals in the second quarter to take a 4-0 Heartland-II victory over Mifflinburg on Wednesday.
Bloomsburg (4-0) pulled away from Mifflinburg (1-1) with two more goals in the second half.
Mifflinburg next hosts Southern Columbia at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
TURBOTVILLE — The Braves scored two goals in each half to roll to a nonleague victory over the Defenders.
Warrior Run drops to 2-2, and the Defenders next host Loyalsock on Monday. Shikellamy improves to 2-1.
DANVILLE — Zeb Hufnagle and Kamdon Eicher both carded 50s over nine holes, but it wasn’t enough to catch up with the Ironmen, who took the Heartland-II win on their home course at Frosty Valley.
Addison Norton and Cub Dietrich added rounds of 52 and 55, respectively, for Mifflinburg (0-3-1).
Mifflinburg next hosts Shamokin in a nonleague match at 3:30 p.m. today at Shade Mountain Golf Course.
Danville 189, Mifflinburg 207
at Frosty Valley G.C., par 36
Danville: James Ciccarelli, 43; Koen Baylor, 45; Bronson Krainak, 49; Morgan Gerringer, 52. Other golfers: Wyatt Cashner, 58; Brady Haas, 59.
Mifflinburg: Zeb Hufnagle, 50; Kamdon Eicher, 50; Addison Norton, 52; Cub Dietrich, 55. Other golfers: Natalie Osborne, 58; Eli Erickson, 73. Exhibition: Wilson Abram, 58; Ethan Allen, 61.
The following scholastic events scheduled for Wednesday were postponed by inclement weather. Make-up dates are listed following the event.
Milton at Jersey Shore, postponed to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 23
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, postponed to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 24
Williamsport at Lewisburg, postponed to 3:30 p.m. today
Shikellamy at Milton, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Friday
Warrior Run at Montoursville, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Friday
Sugar Valley Rural at Milton, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 14
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg (DH), postponed to 4 p.m. Sept. 26
