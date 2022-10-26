MILTON — Last season, Meadowbrook Christian girls soccer coach Brian Elsasser fielded a young team.
"We took some lickings, but for the most part we played freshmen and sophomores," Elsasser said. "There definitely was talent there."
The Lions reached the district playoffs last year as the 12 seed in a 14-team field and lost in the first round, but that experience paid off for Meadowbrook.
Meadowbrook Christian (18-2) earned the No. 2 seed for this year's District 4 Class A girls soccer playoffs and open the postseason against Benton at 6 p.m. Saturday at Loyalsock.
"They've been working hard since voluntary practice began in the summer," Elsasser said. "Last year's freshmen and sophomores have continued to develop, and this year's freshman class has stepped up.
"Plus, for the first time in years, we have a bench. We're able to get fresh legs in there and get contributions off the bench. That has been key for us."
That has been especially key for the Lions, who played much of last year with 12 players, and were forced to field only 10 players in their playoff game.
Elsasser has the luxury of a 22-player roster this season, and a confident one at that.
The Lions are coming off an Allegheny Christian Athletic Association tournament title, snapping Northumberland Christian's four-year hold on the crown in the process.
The championship game, a 6-3 win over Juniata Christian, saw Meadowbrook avenge one of its two losses on the season. Junior Kailey Devlin recorded a hat trick in the win, and classmate Maddy Osman was named tournament MVP.
"That was about as strong of a team effort as we've had in a while," Elsasser said. "All year has been like that."
The Lions won their first five games of the season before falling in overtime to Williamson, which made the District 4 Class 2A playoffs. Meadowbrook then won 10 in a row before it lost to Juniata Christian. The Lions are on a three-game winning streak heading into the playoffs.
"If you can have strategic losses, I think our two losses have come at good times," Elsasser said. "Humility can be a good thing."
One of the wins in the 10-game winning streak came on the road against perennial power Juniata. The Indians qualified for the District 6 Class 2A playoffs.
"We were down 2-0 at halftime," Elsasser said. "The last three or four years, we've had talent, but you have to have mental toughness and confidence. What helped was the success we had early in the season.
"At halftime, the captains stepped up. They didn't say we were going to win the game, but they were very confident they could go win the second half, and they did."
That 3-2 victory was part of a concerted effort to step up in competition that has paid off for the Lions.
"That was definitely one of our nicest wins of the year," Elsasser said.
Meadowbrook played half of its games this season against public schools.
"We want to compete against the best," Elsasser said. "We are trying to play more and more public schools. We want to build the program and be as strong as we can be."
While Elsasser is certainly hopeful the Lions can make a deep postseason run, the coach said he knows his team faces a difficult task, starting with "solid" Benton, that defeated Meadowbrook 7-0 in districts last year.
"It's been a successful season," the coach said. "Either way, it's been a good season, but we want to go give them a game."
