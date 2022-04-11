Softball
Game 1: West Chester 6, Lock Haven 1Game 2: West Chester 6, Lock Haven 2Notes:
Lock Haven (11-10, 2-2 PSAC East) softball team dropped both halves of an afternoon doubleheader to visiting West Chester (15-15, 2-2 PSAC East) in PSAC Eastern Division twin bill at Lawrence Field. In game 1, Lock Haven pitcher Madison Waltman, a Warrior Run High School grad, struck out the West Chester side in the fourth but the Bald Eagles couldn’t hold the Golden Rams off the scoreboard in the fifth as the visitors took a 3-1 lead into the back half of the contest. Waltman was tagged with the loss after allowing six runs on eight hits, while fanning seven West Chester batters.
Game 1: Arcadia 9, Lycoming 1Game 2: Arcadia 15, Lycoming 2Notes:
Junior Morgan Wetzel led the Warriors with three hits and a homer on Sunday, but they fell to Arcadia in a MAC Freedom doubleheader at UPMC Field. Wetzel finished 3-for-7 with her first homer of the year and two RBI in the doubleheader and senior Angie King and first-year Rachel Daub each had hits in both games for the Warriors (5-15, 0-6 MAC Freedom) against the Knights (20-5, 7-1). In addition, Milton High School grad Kacee Reitz walked and scored a run in game 1. In the third inning of game 2, Reitz walked with one out, moved to second on a walk and scored on a single to right from Wetzel.
Men’s track and fieldBloomsburg UniversitySaturday at Elliston Early Bird Open at Lock HavenNotes:
The Huskies had strong day with seven event championships and they finished second overall as a team with 189 points. The 4x400-meter relay team of Mifflinburg Area High School graduate Tyler Bailey, Andrew Basile, Liam Grayson, and Tyreem Welton won with a time of 3:36.08. Bailey highlighted a BU-full 800-meter race with a winning time of 1:56.56.
Lock Haven UniversitySaturday at Elliston Early Bird OpenNote
: One of several strong marks provided the Bald Eagles came from Warrior Run High School grad Hunter Confair, who led the way for the Bald Eagles by finishing first in the 5,000-meter run. Confair took home the win with a huge personal-best and PSAC qualifying time of 15:33.67.
Men’s lacrosseLycoming 12, FDU-Florham 7Saturday at LycomingNotes:
Notching his eighth hat trick of the season in the first quarter alone, senior Owen Zimmerman led the Warriors with five goals and five groundballs during Saturday’s MAC-Freedom game. Six more Warriors (6-7, 2-2 MAC Freedom) found the back of the net with first-year Ryan Farrell coming up with two goals, five groundballs, a caused turnover, and nine faceoff wins.
No. 19 Lehigh 13, Bucknell 12Sunday at LehighNotes:
No. 19 Lehigh outlasted the Bison Sunday afternoon at the Ulrich Sports Complex. The Mountain Hawks (7-3, 5-0 PL) withstood a late Bison (7-4, 1-4 PL) rally to remain unbeaten in Patriot League action and clinch their spot in the Patriot League Tournament. Dutch Furlong factored into seven of Bucknell’s goals, registering a hat trick and four helpers. The Bison outscored Lehigh, 8-5, during the second half, also netting four of the game’s final five goals to trim their deficit down to one. Two of Furlong’s strikes came in the final three minutes of regulation, with the first just sneaking under the crossbar and the second coming in transition off of an Ethan Gyllenhaal feed after Drew Wellington picked off a clearing pass. Furlong’s last goal came with 42 seconds left to play, and Bucknell gained a man advantage thanks to a Mountain Hawk unnecessary roughness penalty. After Danny Striano came up with the ball following a lengthy faceoff scramble, the Bison called a timeout with 19.7 seconds remaining on the clock. Bucknell ultimately did not get a shot off, with Nick Turrini collecting the ground ball following a mistimed pass.
Women’s lacrosseFDU-Florham 22, Lycoming 5Saturday at FDU-FlorhamNotes:
First-year Katie Maguire led the Warriors with a pair of goals but defending MAC Freedom champion FDU-Florham used 41 shots to take the win at Shields Stadium on Saturday. Maguire scored a pair of free-position goals and junior Tess Arnold added a goal and two groundballs. First-year Kailey Stocker and senior Erika Boyer also scored goals for Lycoming (5-7, 1-3 MAC-Freedom) against the Devils (9-2, 3-0).
Loyola 4, Bucknell 3Notes:
The Greyhounds (10-4-1, 3-2 PL) halted the Bison’s (12-7, 3-2 PL) three-match winning streak with their tight victory, sealed with a three-set decision at fifth singles. For Bucknell, senior captain Daniela Bellini remained unbeaten in Patriot League dual matches, now at 5-0, with her 6-2, 6-2 triumph over Olivia Tracey on the top court. The Bison’s other victors were first year Whitney King, who moved to 18-3 overall with a 6-3, 6-1 decision over Anna Rico at third singles, and sophomore Laurel Utterback, who defeated Jessica Bodewes in a hard-fought three sets, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. King’s victory regained her the team lead in overall wins. At first doubles, Bellini and King teamed for a 6-3 victory over Tracey and Rico. It vaulted their overall record to an amazing 21-3.
Bucknell 18, Army 12Saturday at BucknellNotes:
Boosted by an 8-1 second-half run, the Bison turned in a complete effort at both ends of the field and knocked off Patriot League-leading Army at Graham Field at Holmes Stadium. The Black Knights came into the game a perfect 5-0 in league play and 10-3 overall, but the Bison never trailed in the game and improved to 6-6 overall and 3-2 in the conference. Tatumn Kohlbrenner and Allie Boyce scored four goals each, and Taylor Kopan and Emma Cashwell added three apiece to pace a patient and hot-shooting attack.
Women’s tennisBucknell 4, Lafayette 3Saturday at LafayetteNotes:
The Bison (12-6, 3-1 PL) picked up their third-straight Patriot League victory with their triumph over the Leopards (4-10, 1-4 PL) in a match that was moved from the outdoor Sullivan Courts due to rain in Easton, Pa. Sophomore Kate Novak clinched Bucknell’s win with a decisive 6-2, 6-3 decision over Eleanor Campbell at fifth singles. Senior captain Daniela Bellini and first year Anna Lajos were the Bison’s other singles victors, winning on the top and fourth courts respectively.
DeSales 9, Lycoming 0Saturday at LycomingNote:
The Warriors fell to DeSales in MAC Freedom action on Saturday at Brandon Park. The Warriors fall to 7-6 overall and 1-2 in the MAC Freedom and the Bulldogs advance to 7-2 and 2-1 in the MAC Freedom.
Men’s tennisDeSales 10, Lycoming 0Saturday at LycomingNotes:
Junior Nathan Redell picked up a first-set win at No. 1 singles before the top DeSales player came back to win in a superset tiebreaker. The Warriors fall to 4-7 overall and 0-2 in the MAC Freedom as the Bulldogs advance to 6-2 overall and 2-0 in the MAC Freedom.
Navy 6, Bucknell 1Saturday at NavyNotes:
Tim Zelikovsky won his 11th consecutive singles match to improve to 18-7 on the season, but host Navy captured the other five singles bouts on the way to a 6-1 victory over Bucknell on Saturday at the USNA Tennis Courts. The Bison saw their three-match winning streak come to an end and fell to 7-15 overall and 2-2 in Patriot League play. Navy improved to 22-10, 3-0. Zelikovsky was a 6-1, 6-4 winner over Fishkin at No. 4 singles. He has not lost since Feb. 6 at Drexel. Bucknell also picked up a win at No. 1 doubles, where Harrison Gold and Nick Mueller improved to 3-0 together in Patriot League play by outlasting Jake Fishkin and Derrick Thompson 9-7 in a tiebreaker.
NBAEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
x-Boston 51 31 .622 — x-Philadelphia 51 31 .622 — x-Toronto 48 34 .585 3 Brooklyn 44 38 .537 7 New York 37 45 .451 14
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
z-Miami 53 29 .646 — Atlanta 43 39 .524 10 Charlotte 43 39 .524 10 Washington 35 47 .427 18 Orlando 22 60 .268 31
Central Division W L Pct GB
y-Milwaukee 51 31 .622 — x-Chicago 45 36 .556 5½ Cleveland 44 38 .537 7 Indiana 25 57 .305 26 Detroit 23 59 .280 28
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
y-Memphis 56 26 .683 — x-Dallas 51 30 .630 4½ New Orleans 36 45 .444 19½ San Antonio 34 47 .420 21½ Houston 20 62 .244 36
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
x-Utah 48 33 .593 — x-Denver 48 33 .593 — Minnesota 46 35 .568 2 Portland 27 54 .333 21 Oklahoma City 24 57 .296 24
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
z-Phoenix 64 17 .790 — x-Golden State 52 29 .642 12 L.A. Clippers 41 40 .506 23 L.A. Lakers 32 49 .395 32 Sacramento 29 52 .358 35 x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference ———
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia 133, Indiana 120 Memphis 141, New Orleans 114 Golden State 100, San Antonio 94 L.A. Clippers 117, Sacramento 98
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 133, Milwaukee 115 Charlotte 124, Washington 108 Atlanta 130, Houston 114 Brooklyn 134, Indiana 126 Orlando 125, Miami 111 New York 105, Toronto 94 Boston 139, Memphis 110 Philadelphia 118, Detroit 106 Chicago at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m. Golden State at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m. Sacramento at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m. San Antonio at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. Utah at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. (Eastern Conference Play-in Round) L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)
Wednesday’s Games
Charlotte at Atlanta, 7 p.m. (Eastern Conference Play-in Round) San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)
NHLEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Florida 72 51 15 6 108 302 214 x-Toronto 72 47 19 6 100 277 221 Tampa Bay 72 44 20 8 96 239 204 Boston 72 45 22 5 95 227 195 Detroit 72 28 34 10 66 209 277 Buffalo 74 26 37 11 63 203 264 Ottawa 71 26 39 6 58 190 232 Montreal 72 20 41 11 51 190 275
Metropolitan DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Carolina 73 47 18 8 102 243 175 x-N.Y. Rangers 73 47 20 6 100 225 187 Pittsburgh 74 42 22 10 94 243 205 Washington 72 40 22 10 90 240 210 N.Y. Islanders 71 33 29 9 75 195 196 Columbus 73 34 33 6 74 235 273 Philadelphia 72 23 38 11 57 188 256 New Jersey 72 25 41 6 56 221 269
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Colorado 72 52 14 6 110 275 198 Minnesota 71 44 21 6 94 263 222 St. Louis 72 42 20 10 94 264 207 Nashville 72 41 26 5 87 236 210 Dallas 72 41 27 4 86 214 217 Winnipeg 72 33 28 11 77 222 227 Chicago 72 24 37 11 59 192 255 Arizona 72 22 45 5 49 179 265
Pacific DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 72 44 19 9 97 253 178 Edmonton 73 42 25 6 90 255 230 Los Angeles 74 38 26 10 86 212 214 Vegas 73 40 29 4 84 234 216 Vancouver 73 35 28 10 80 212 206 Anaheim 74 29 33 12 70 208 242 San Jose 71 29 33 9 67 186 228 Seattle 72 23 43 6 52 186 250 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference
Saturday’s Games
New Jersey 3, Dallas 1 Washington 6, Pittsburgh 3 Florida 4, Nashville 1 Calgary 4, Seattle 1 N.Y. Rangers 5, Ottawa 1 Columbus 5, Detroit 4, OT Toronto 3, Montreal 2 Anaheim 5, Philadelphia 3 St. Louis 6, N.Y. Islanders 1 Vegas 6, Arizona 1 Vancouver 4, San Jose 2 Colorado 2, Edmonton 1, SO
Sunday’s Games
Washington 4, Boston 2 Pittsburgh 3, Nashville 2, OT Tampa Bay 5, Buffalo 0 Minnesota 6, Los Angeles 3 Carolina 5, Anaheim 2 Dallas 6, Chicago 4 Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Anaheim at Florida, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m. Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m. San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m. Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m. Tampa Bay at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. New Jersey at Arizona, 10 p.m. Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.