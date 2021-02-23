UNIVERSITY PARK — The Penn State Nittany Lions, ranked No. 3 in the latest InterMat Tournament Power Index, shut out visiting Maryland in the team’s lone home dual of the season. Penn State won all ten bouts to roll to a 44-0 victory and finished the regular season with a 6-0 dual meet record, all in the Big Ten.
Penn State won eight of the 10 bouts for bonus points. The young Nittany Lions featured a line-up that included six freshmen and a sophomore, seven underclassmen.
Penn State finishes its dual meet schedule with a perfect 6-0 mark, 6-0 in the Big Ten. Maryland falls to 0-8, 0-8 B1G. The Nittany Lions will host the 2021 Big Ten Wrestling Championship on Saturday and Sunday, March 6-7, in the Bryce Jordan Center. While no public tickets will be made available for the event due to virus mitigation restrictions, the Big Ten Network will air action on Saturday, Saturday night’s semifinals and Sunday’s finals live nationally and the Big Ten Network+ will live stream every mat.
No. 3 Penn State 44, Maryland 0
at University Park
285: Greg Kerkvliet PSU pinned Garrett Kappes, 1:12
125: Robert Howard PSU pinned Zach Spence, 3:38
133: No. 3 Roman Bravo-Young PSU maj. dec. Jackson Cockrell, 24-13
141: No. 2 Nick Lee PSU maj. dec. Danny Bertoni, 14-2
149: Beau Bartlett PSU dec. Hunter Baxter, 9-3
157: Luke Gardner PSU dec. Michael Doetsch, 8-2
165: No. 14 Joe Lee PSU pinned Jonathan Spadafora, 5:56
174: No. 5 Carter Starocci PSU maj. dec. Phillip Spadafora, 15-6
184: No. 2 Aaron Brooks PSU maj. dec. Kyle Cochran, 17-5
197: No. 16 Michael Beard PSU maj. dec. Jaron Smith, 13-3
