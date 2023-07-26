Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Baltimore 62 39 .614 _ Tampa Bay 62 42 .596 1½ Toronto 56 45 .554 6 Boston 54 47 .535 8 New York 53 48 .525 9
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 54 49 .524 _ Cleveland 50 51 .495 3 Detroit 46 55 .455 7 Chicago 41 61 .402 12½ Kansas City 29 74 .282 25
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 59 43 .578 _ Houston 58 44 .569 1 Los Angeles 52 49 .515 6½ Seattle 51 50 .505 7½ Oakland 28 74 .275 31
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 64 35 .646 _ Philadelphia 54 47 .535 11 Miami 54 48 .529 11½ New York 47 53 .470 17½ Washington 42 59 .416 23
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 56 46 .549 _ Cincinnati 56 47 .544 ½ Chicago 49 51 .490 6 St. Louis 45 56 .446 10½ Pittsburgh 44 56 .440 11
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 57 42 .576 _ Arizona 54 47 .535 4 San Francisco 54 47 .535 4 San Diego 48 53 .475 10 Colorado 40 61 .396 18
AMERICAN LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Detroit 5, San Francisco 1 Baltimore 3, Philadelphia 2 Kansas City 5, Cleveland 3 Minnesota 4, Seattle 3, 10 innings Houston 10, Texas 9 Toronto 6, L.A. Dodgers 3, 11 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Miami 1 Cleveland 5, Kansas City 1 Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3 L.A. Angels 7, Detroit 6, 10 innings Boston 7, Atlanta 1 N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 3 Houston 4, Texas 3 Seattle 9, Minnesota 7 Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 3 Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami (Alcantara 3-9) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 11-5), 12:10 p.m. Kansas City (Marsh 0-4) at Cleveland (Williams 1-2), 1:10 p.m. Seattle (Miller 6-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 9-6), 1:10 p.m. Toronto (Kikuchi 7-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-3), 4:10 p.m. Baltimore (Bradish 6-5) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5), 6:05 p.m. L.A. Angels (Sandoval 5-7) at Detroit (Lorenzen 5-6), 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-3), 7:05 p.m. Atlanta (Strider 11-3) at Boston (Bello 7-6), 7:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Stroman 10-7) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 6-9), 8:10 p.m. Texas (Heaney 6-6) at Houston (Valdez 8-6), 8:10 p.m. Oakland (Harris 2-4) at San Francisco (Wood 4-4), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Detroit 5, San Francisco 1 Baltimore 3, Philadelphia 2 Colorado 10, Washington 6 Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2 Pittsburgh 8, San Diego 4 St. Louis 10, Arizona 6 Toronto 6, L.A. Dodgers 3, 11 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 6, Colorado 5 Tampa Bay 4, Miami 1 Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3 Boston 7, Atlanta 1 N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 3 Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 3 Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 3 Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado (Lambert 2-1) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 12:05 p.m. Miami (Alcantara 3-9) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 11-5), 12:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Lively 4-5) at Milwaukee (Peralta 6-8), 2:10 p.m. St. Louis (Flaherty 7-6) at Arizona (Gallen 11-4), 3:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-11) at San Diego (Lugo 4-4), 4:10 p.m. Toronto (Kikuchi 7-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-3), 4:10 p.m. Baltimore (Bradish 6-5) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5), 6:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-3), 7:05 p.m. Atlanta (Strider 11-3) at Boston (Bello 7-6), 7:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Stroman 10-7) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 6-9), 8:10 p.m. Oakland (Harris 2-4) at San Francisco (Wood 4-4), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
New York 17 5 .773 — Connecticut 18 6 .750 — Atlanta 13 10 .565 4½ Washington 12 10 .545 5 Chicago 9 14 .391 8½ Indiana 6 16 .273 11
WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 22 2 .917 — Dallas 13 10 .565 8½ Minnesota 10 13 .435 11½ Los Angeles 7 15 .318 14 Phoenix 6 17 .261 15½ Seattle 4 19 .174 17½
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
New York 86, Seattle 82 Atlanta 78, Phoenix 65 Las Vegas 107, Chicago 95 Connecticut 88, Dallas 83 Indiana at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Indiana at Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m. Atlanta at New York, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.