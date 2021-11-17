DANVILLE – It is said, those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.
Lewisburg goalkeeper Tony Burns remembers all too well back when he was a freshman goalkeeper and Midd-West ended the Green Dragons’ season in penalty kicks in the 2018 District 4 semifinals.
Flash forward three years later to Tuesday’s PIAA Class 2A semifinal against the Mustangs, and Burns was tasked with coming up with a big save once again as the game went into a shootout.
The senior netminder, and co-captain, didn’t come up empty this time as he made two big stops to turn Midd-West away and give Lewisburg a 2-1 (4-3 on PKs) victory at Danville Area High School.
“I don’t know what to say honestly,” said Burns. “My freshman year we went into PKs in the district semis and we lost, and for me to play Midd-West for the last time in my career and win in PKs is just kind of ironic, and I love it.
“I made the save, but it’s just a guessing game and unfortunately that’s just how it went,” added Burns. “You have to give props to Midd-West. They had us in the first half, but we got our act together and came back. We wanted it.”
Lewisburg (20-1-1) will now face District 7 champ Quaker Valley in the state title game at 1:30 p.m. Friday at HersheyPark Stadium for a chance to win back-to-back championships for the second time in the last seven years.
The Green Dragons also won back-to-back titles in 2015 and ’16.
“I don’t even know what to say. Emotions all around, I guess,” said Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell. “I told (Midd-West coach) Mark (Ferster) at the end, I said, ‘This went down as probably the greatest game, especially boys game, that District 4 has ever had. No two teams from District 4 have ever met in the state semifinals before.
“It was a heck of a game, and it could’ve gone either way. A lot of different things happened throughout the game, and I’m still a little without words just to wrap my head around it,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “Of course (the game went into PKs). It’s Midd-West and Lewisburg. What else do you expect?
Midd-West (21-3) got the better of Lewisburg early, with the Mustangs taking a 1-0 lead 8 minutes into the game following a free kick.
Preston Arbogast scored the goal, which seemed to get deflected in just inside the left post.
“Midd-West came out with energy, and I think they definitely got the better of us in the first half,” said Kettlewell. “We needed to kind of wake up and figure a few things out, and we made a few adjustments and got some opportunities (to score).”
One of those opportunities came from fellow senior captain Carter Hoover, who is no stranger to scoring big goals in big games.
Hoover scored off a rebound from a shot by Nick Passaniti to tie the game at 1-all with 12:38 remaining in the opening half.
“Midd-West had the deflection, and so a defender tried to clear it and I was just kind of right there,” said Hoover. “So, he ended up scoring an own goal, but I was just there at the right time to just put pressure to hopefully cause Midd-West (to make a mistake). Again, it was fortunate for us that it went in, and we got the momentum back with that.”
But despite out-shooting Midd-West 11-1 in the second half and in overtime, Lewisburg couldn’t find the back of the net for the remainder of regulation and beyond.
That was mostly due to Mustangs’ keeper Cole Keister making big save after big save. He would finish with 13 stops in the game.
“Midd-West’s keeper made some good saves, and their defense was kind of right there at the right time,” said Kettlewell. “Hat’s off to them. They made us work for every little thing – every pass that we had and every tackle we had. It was hard.”
And then once the game went into penalty kicks, Lewisburg shot first, and scored first, on a shot by Passaniti into the bottom right corner of the net.
Midd-West also scored on its first kick when Nicholas Eppley shot high and to the left.
Alfred Romano was good on his try for the Green Dragons with a kick into the top-left corner, but the Mustangs’ ensuing kick by Nathan Hartman was saved by Burns.
Kick No. 3 by Lewisburg’s Simon Stumbris was saved by Keister, which helped Midd-West even the score when Nolan Stahl was good on his kick.
Lewisburg’s Rudy Kristjanson-Gural and Midd-West’s Arbogast were both true on their respective kicks to make the score 3-3, and moments later Hoover’s shot into the lower-left corner put the Dragons back in front.
“I was just thinking to stay calm, and all I had to do was hit the ball hard and it’ll go in,” said Hoover. “Luckily, I hit the ball, spotted it and (Keister) went the other way.”
Then it was all up to Burns. Make a save on Midd-West’s final shot by Easton Erb and Lewisburg is moving on to the state final.
Burns, who went to the right on all four of his previous save attempts, did so again and the gamble paid off as his diving save on Erb’s low shot punched the Green Dragons’ tickets into the state final.
“It was a guessing game. I thought Midd-West started to catch on because I dove right side every time,” said Burns. “I just stuck with it. We practice PKs after practice every day, and I just brought it back to that and made the save.”
“I think it was phenomenal that Tony stepped up and was able to make a big play in a big moment,” said Kettlewell. “Tony’s a big-time keeper, and for him to be able to do that was huge.
“If we did have to go to a sixth shooter, it would’ve been Tony. He doesn’t know that yet, so I’ll have to tell him,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “Tony made the play when he needed to make the play, and usually it’s kind of the other way around when somebody scores when they need to score.”
And now its on to the state championship game for the second year in a row.
“It never gets old to go to Hershey. We’re super excited, and we’ll just enjoy this tonight and then kind of regroup ourselves and get ready to play on Friday.”
