Basketball
NBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 25 10 .714 — Brooklyn 22 12 .647 2½ Philadelphia 20 13 .606 4 New York 18 17 .514 7 Toronto 15 19 .441 9½
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Miami 17 17 .500 — Atlanta 17 17 .500 — Washington 14 21 .400 3½ Orlando 13 22 .371 4½ Charlotte 9 26 .257 8½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 22 11 .667 — Cleveland 22 13 .629 1 Indiana 18 17 .514 5 Chicago 14 19 .424 8 Detroit 8 28 .222 15½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
New Orleans 21 12 .636 — Memphis 20 13 .606 1 Dallas 19 16 .543 3 San Antonio 11 23 .324 10½ Houston 10 24 .294 11½
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 22 11 .667 — Portland 18 16 .529 4½ Utah 19 17 .528 4½ Minnesota 16 18 .471 6½ Oklahoma City 15 19 .441 7½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 21 15 .583 — Phoenix 20 15 .571 ½ Sacramento 17 15 .531 2 Golden State 17 18 .486 3½ L.A. Lakers 14 20 .412 6 ___
Monday’s Games
Brooklyn 125, Cleveland 117 L.A. Clippers 142, Detroit 131, OT Miami 113, Minnesota 110 Houston 133, Chicago 118 New Orleans 113, Indiana 93 San Antonio 126, Utah 122 Portland 124, Charlotte 113
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Lakers 129, Orlando 110 Washington 116, Philadelphia 111 Boston 126, Houston 102 L.A. Clippers 124, Toronto 113 Indiana 129, Atlanta 114 Oklahoma City 130, San Antonio 114 Phoenix 125, Memphis 108 Dallas 126, New York 121, OT Denver 113, Sacramento 106 Golden State 110, Charlotte 105
Wednesday’s Games
Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m. Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Utah at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 7 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. New York at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Houston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Phoenix at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m. Miami at Denver, 9 p.m. Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m. Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 34 27 4 3 57 132 77 Toronto 35 22 7 6 50 116 86 Tampa Bay 32 20 11 1 41 115 97 Detroit 32 14 11 7 35 98 105 Buffalo 32 16 14 2 34 127 109 Florida 35 15 16 4 34 114 120 Ottawa 34 15 16 3 33 103 108 Montreal 34 15 16 3 33 95 118
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 35 23 6 6 52 109 90 New Jersey 34 22 10 2 46 115 87 Washington 37 20 13 4 44 115 102 Pittsburgh 34 19 10 5 43 115 100 N.Y. Rangers 36 19 12 5 43 116 100 N.Y. Islanders 36 20 14 2 42 117 99 Philadelphia 35 11 17 7 29 90 119 Columbus 33 10 21 2 22 89 135
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 36 21 9 6 48 128 101 Winnipeg 35 21 13 1 43 112 92 Minnesota 34 20 12 2 42 110 96 Colorado 33 19 12 2 40 101 94 St. Louis 35 16 16 3 35 109 129 Nashville 33 14 14 5 33 84 101 Arizona 33 12 16 5 29 97 122 Chicago 33 8 21 4 20 75 125
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 37 24 12 1 49 124 104 Los Angeles 38 20 12 6 46 125 130 Seattle 32 18 10 4 40 113 104 Edmonton 36 19 15 2 40 129 124 Calgary 36 16 13 7 39 112 112 Vancouver 34 16 15 3 35 122 131 San Jose 36 11 19 6 28 110 137 Anaheim 35 9 22 4 22 83 146 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Carolina 3, Chicago 0 Washington 4, N.Y. Rangers 0 Ottawa 3, Boston 2, SO N.Y. Islanders 5, Pittsburgh 1 Dallas 3, Nashville 2 Minnesota 4, Winnipeg 1 Toronto 5, St. Louis 4, OT Arizona 6, Colorado 3 Edmonton 2, Calgary 1 Vancouver 6, San Jose 2 Los Angeles 4, Vegas 2 Buffalo at Columbus, ppd
Wednesday’s Games
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Boston at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m. Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m. Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m. Toronto at Arizona, 9 p.m. Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Nashville at Anaheim, 5 p.m. New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Florida at Carolina, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Nathan Eovaldi on a two-year contract.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed RHP Jackson Stephens to a one-year, non-guaranteed s lit contract for the 2023 season. Signed C Sean Murphy to a six-year contract through the 2028 season. NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Adam Ottavino on a one-year contract. Designated RHP William Woods for assignment.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released OL Wyatt Davis. ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed RB Clint Ratkovich to the practice squad. Released TE Tucker Fisk and WR Ra’Shaun Henry from the practice squad. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed LB Josh Bynes to the practice squad. CARLINA PANTHERS — Signed CB Josh Norman to the practice squad. DENVER BRONCOS — Waived CB Michael Ojemudia. Released RB Devine Ozigbo from the practice squad. Signed DB Delonte Hood and TE Dalton Keene to the practice squad. Waived CB Michael Ojemudia. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed DL Dean Lowry on injured reserve. Signed WR Bo Melton from the Seattle practice squad. Released LB Tipa Galeai from injured reserve. Waived LB Tipa Galeai. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LS Garrison Sanborn to the practice squad. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released RB Jerrion Ealy from the practice squad. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LB Austin Calitro to the practice squad. Released G Willie Wright from the practice squad. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Reinstated OL Liam Eichenberg from injured reserve. Placed RB Myles Gaskin on injured reserve. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB Tae Hayes to the practice squad. Placed TE Scott Washington on the practice squad injured reserve. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR Kawaan Baker to the practice squad. NEW YORK JETS — Designated OT Cedric Ogbuehi to return to practice from injured reserve. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed LB Tae Crowder from the New York Giants practice squad. Placed LB Marcus Allen on injured reserve. Signed S Scott Nelson to the practice squad. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Curtis Robinson to the practice squad. Released DB Tre Swilling from the practice squad. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed TE Will Dissly on injured reserve. Promoted CB Xavier Crawford to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed S Steven Parker to the practice squad. Waived DT Daviyon Nixon. Claimed DT Isaiah Mack off waivers from Baltimore. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed OT Josh Wells on injured reserve. Promoted LB J.J. Russell to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed DL Ifeadi Odenigbo and OL Dylan Cook to the practice squad.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled LW Michael Carcone from Tucson (AHL). BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled LW Craig Smith from Providence (AHL). CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled LW Radim Zohorna from Calgary (AHL). CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled C Jack Drury from Chicago (AHL). COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled LW Charles Hudson and G Jonas Johansson from Colorado (AHL). DALLAS STARS — Recalled LW Fredrik Olofsson from Texas (AHL). DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Sebastian Cossa from Grand Rapids (AHL) to Toledo (ECHL). FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled D Matt Kiersted and F Anton Levtchi from Charlotte (AHL). LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Quinton Byfield, C Rasmus Kupari and D Jordan Spence from loan to Ontario (AHL). MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled D Andrej Sustr from Iowa (AHL). MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled D Justin Barron from Laval (AHL). NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Tommy Novak from Milwaukee (AHL). NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled RW Hudson Fasching, C Aatu Raty and D Parker Wotherspoon from Bridgeport (AHL). Reassigned LW Collin Adams from Bridgeport (AHL) to Worcester (ECHL). OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled D Dillon Heatherington and LW Jake Lucchini from Belleville (AHL). PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled D Mark Friedman from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). Reassigned G Taylor Gauthier from Wheeling (ECHL) to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Tyler Tucker from Springfield (AHL). TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled D Mac Hollowell from Toronto (AHL). VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled C Pavel Dorofeyev, D Brayden Pachal and RW Jonas Rondbjerg from loan to Henderson (AHL). WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Lucas Johansen from Hershey (AHL).
Minor League HockeyAmerican Hockey League
HERSHEY BEARS — Recalled LW Alex Fortin from South Carolina (ECHL). Signed RW Kevin O’Neil to a professional tryout contract.
SOCCERMajor League Soccer
ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed G Pedro Gallese to a two-year contract.
USL Championship
ORANGE COUNTY SC — Re-signed M Brian Iloski, M Seth Casiple and D Brent Richards to one-year contracts.
COLLEGE
