WILLIAMSPORT — One epic throw from senior Cole Goodwin in the shot put has Milton’s boys track and field team in prime position following the first day of the District 4 Track and Field Championships at Williamsport Area High School.
Lewisburg’s boys are also in good shape after day one thanks to the leaping ability of senior Simon Stumbris.
Goodwin claimed the District 4 title in the shot put, and his win has the Black Panthers sitting in first place in the team standings ahead of defending champ Southern Columbia, 24-22, through the first four events.
With a heave of 54 feet, 3 3/4 inches on his third attempt, Goodwin set a new school record. The record didn’t last long as Goodwin threw 54-5 on his final throw to reset the mark and win by six feet ahead of runner-up Matt Kelley from Mount Carmel.
Fellow Black Panthers Dante Cook finished fourth in the long jump (21-1 1/4) and Jace Brandt was fourth in the javelin (164-9).
For Lewisburg, Stumbris won both the high jump (6-2) and the triple jump (45-1 3/4) as the Green Dragons sit tied in first place with Shamokin at 42 points apiece through five events.
Although Stumbris qualified for the state meet next week, he won’t be attending. That’s because he’ll be in Spain.
He knew that he would not be able to compete next week well beforehand, but qualifying was important to him.
“I’m really happy with the results and for me it’s the idea that I made it that far. For me, that’s enough. That makes me happy,” he said.
He was especially happy with his gold medal in the high jump, which was quite unexpected.
“I was seeded ninth and I won it on my last jump,” he said.
Stumbris’ seed height was 5-foot -10 and he won with a 6-2.
“That kind of an improvement, that’s unheard of,” he said.
Also getting some valuable points for Lewisburg was its 4x800 relay team, which claimed the district title in 7:58.49. The team consisted of Micah Zook, Bryce Ryder, Jacob Hess and Thomas Hess.
Jacob Hess said he and his Lewisburg 4x800 relay teammates put their team together for the first time this season and it was his first time competing in that race in three years.
“We were looking to break 8 (minutes), which we did nicely, and we wanted to win and get some people to states and see if we can put one good one together,” Hess said.
Shikellamy led the first two laps until Jacob Hess ran a 1:57 split and got a short lead. Then Tom Hess ran a 1:54 anchor and pulled out the win.
In addition for the Green Dragons, Zach Gose was third in the discus (146-6) and Cohen Hoover added a fifth-place finish in the high jump (5-9).
Mifflinburg added a couple of place finishers in the 3A meet as Josh Antonyuk was fourth in the discus (141-6) and the Wildcats’ 4x800 relay team of Joshua Reimer, Jacob Bingaman, Cannon Griffith, and Collin Dreese was eighth in 8:44.50.
GIRLS
Mifflinburg sits in third place with 33 points after the first day of competition.
Leading the way for the Wildcats was Ella Shuck, who was the runner-up in the triple jump (32-10 1/4), and Adelynn Schlegel, who was the runner-up in the pole vault (8-0).
Also for Mifflinburg, Elizabeth Sheesley tied for third in the high jump with Selinsgrove’s Maddy Fertig with a leap of 4 feet, 9 inches. Teammate Marissa Allen was fifth (4-9).
In the javelin, Meg Shively was third with a throw of 104-6, and Cassidy McClintock tied for third in the pole vault (8-0).
District 4 Championships
at Williamsport Area High School
Thursday’s final results
BOYS
Class 2A
Team standings (through 4 events): 1. Milton, 24; 2. Southern Columbia, 22; 3. Mount Carmel, 20; 4. Montoursville, 18; 5. Midd-West, 11.
Long jump: 1. Jake Rose (Southern), 22-1; 2. Kashawn Cameron (Wyalusing), 21-5.5 3. Dustin Hagin (Troy), 21-2; 4. Dante Cook (Milton), 21-1.25; 5. Alex Morrison (Southern), 21-0; 6. Nasir Heard (Bloomsburg), 20-11.5; 7. Garrett Varano (Mount Carmel), 20-9.5; 8. Joseph Storm (Loyalsock), 20-7.
Shot put: 1. Cole Goodwin (Milt), 54-5; 2. Matt Kelley (Mount Carmel), 48-4; 3. Gaven Farquharson (Montoursville), 48-1; 4. Daniel Seeley (Northeast Bradford), 46-8; 5. Miles Aurand (Midd-west), 44-7.75; 6. Maddix Kearns (central Columbia), 44-2; 7. Brayden Brown (Montoursville), 44-2; 8. Mason Imbt (troy), 43-5.25.
Javelin: 1. Zach Barnes (Montoursville), 175-9; 2. Michael Farronato (Mount Carmel) 174-2; 3. Tyler Arnold (Southern), 170-0; 4. Jace Brandt (Milton), 164-9; 5. Lincoln Huber (Central Columbia), 162-5; 6. Liam Reinard (Northwest), 162-0; 7. Kelin Geary (Mount Carmel), 157-8; 8. Christian Register (Midd- 149-3; 2.
Class 3A
Team standings (through 5 events): 1. (tie) Lewisburg and Shamokin, 42; 3. Shikellamy, 32; 4. Selinsgrove, 22; 5. Williamsport, 20; 8. Mifflinburg, 6.
High jump: 1. Simon Stumbris (Lewisburg), 6-2; 2. John Peifer (Shikellamy), 5-11; 3. Marcus Moyer (Shamokin), 5-11; 4. Chase Pensyl (Shamokin), 5-11; 5. Cohen Hoover (Lewisburg), 5-9; 6. Michel Stabila (Selinsgrove), 5-7; 7. Elijah Frierson (Williamsport) 5-7; 8. Mason Deitrich (Shikellamy), 5-7.
Triple jump: 1. Simon Stumbris (Lewisburg), 45-1.75; 2. Case Lichty (Shamokin), 41-5.25; 3. Nate Hackenberger (Selinsgrove), 41.4.25; 4. Jason Alderson (Sham), 41-1; 5. Jakiha Kline (Williamsport), 41-1; 6. Brogan Williams (Danville), 40-9.5; 7. John Peifer (Shikellamy), 40-2.75; 8. Aiden Everett (Williamsport), 41-1.
Discus: 1. Max Maurer (Selinsgrove), Selinsgrove,149-3; 2. Garrett Laver (Williamsport), 148-4; 3. Zachary Gose (Lew), 146-6; 4. Josh Antonyuk (Mifflinburg), 141-6; 5. Eric Zalar (Shamokin), 134-3; 6 Blake Hockenbroch (Shamokin), 132-1; 7. Kenneth Rivera (Milton), 127-11; 8. Nick Bradigan (Shikellamy), 126-5.
4x800R: 1. Lewisburg (Micah Zook, Bryce Ryder, Jacob Hess, Thomas Hess), 7:58.49; 2. Shikellamy (Ryan Williams, Nick Koontz, Micah Zellers, Tim Gale), 8:03.55; 3. Danville (Rory Lieberman, Renzo Yuass, Hayden Patterson, Evan Klinger), 8:13.46; 4. Shamokin (Santino Carapelluci, Colton Lynch, Jayden McKeen Tyler Kerstettter), 8:39.21; 5. Jersey Shore, 8:31.0; 6. Selinsgrove (Evan Pickering, Dvan Dagle, Derick Blair, Jarrett Lee), 8:26.9; 7. Williamsport), 8:30.39; 8. Mifflinburg (Joshua Reimer, Jacob Bingaman, Cannon Griffith, Collin Dreese), 8:44.50.
Pole vault: 1. Jayden Packer (Shikellamy), 13-6; 2. Stone Sechrist (Jersey Shore), 12-3; 3. Gavin Holcombe (Danville), 12-3; 4. Wade Alleman (Shamokin), 11-9; 5. Nick Bellomo (Jersey Shore), 11-9; 6. Indigo Koch (Williamsport), 11-9; 7. Luis Berrios (Shikellamy), 11-3; 8. Kaleb Styer (Shamokin), 11-3.
And in the 3A portion of the girls meet, Lewisburg’s 4x800 relay team of Kyra Binney, Caroline Blakeslee, Jenna Binney and Elena Malone took a close second behind Southern Columbia, 9:41.77 to 9:43.27, to punch their tickets to the state meet next week.
Also in the 4x800, Warrior Run’s team of Sienna Dunkleberger, Lillian Wertz, Tora Kolstad and Sage Dunkleberger was fifth in 10:05.81 and Milton’s team of Emma East, Mackenzie Lopez, Cam Roush and Leah Walter were sixth in 10:22.41.
Sara Dewyer added a sixth-place finish in the long jump (15-4 3/4) and Anita Shek was eighth in the discus (83-2) for the Black Panthers.
GIRLS
Class 2A
Team standings (through 3 events): 1: Southern Columbia (SCA) 21, 2, Bloomsburg (Bl) 16, 3. Mount Carmel (MCA) 14, 4. Towanda (Tow) 13, 5. Montoursville (Mtv) 11, 6. (tie) Danville (Dan) and Lewisburg (Lew) 8.
4x800R: 1. Southern Columbia (Evelyn Cook, Heather Cecco, Annabelle Reck, Kate Moncavage) 9:41.77; 2. Lewisburg (Kyra Binney, Caroline Blakeslee, Jenna Binney, Elena Malone, 9:43.27; 3. Danville (Hannah Bartholomew, Bella Johns, Coyla Bartholomew, Victoria Bartholomew) 9:49.35 (SQ); 4. Hughesville, 10:00.83; 5. Warrior Run (Sienna Dunkleberger, Lilllian Wertz, Tora Kolstead, Sage Dunkelberger) 10:05.81; 6. Milton (Emma East, Mackenzie Lopez, Cameron Roush, Leah Walter) 10:22.41; 7. Central Columbia 10:30.43; 8. Montoursville 10:30.94.
Discus: 1. Anna Baylor, Mtv, 100-10; 2. Cassandra McGinley, Bl, 98-9; 3. Alyssa Reisinger, MCA, 96-10; 4. Linsey Donlan, SCA, 92-2; 5. Avery Dowkus, MCA, 91-3; 6. Hannah Risch, Tow, 85-7; 7. Hailey Sherwood, Hu, 84-4; 8. Anita Shek, Mil.
Long jump: 1. Porschia Bennett, Tow, 16-9.5; 2. Charly Schlauch, Bl, 16-4.5; 3. Loren Gehret, SCA, 16-0.5; 4. Hannah Ely, Wy, 15-10; 5. Charity Vellner, MCA, 15-6.25; 6. Sara Dewyer, Mil, 15-4.75; 7. Emily Chillis, Dan, 15-4.5; 8. Caitlyn Weatherill, CC, 15-2.75.
Class 3A
Team standings (through 6 events): 1. Shikellamy (Shik) 50, 2. Williamsport (Will) 37.33; 3. Mifflinburg (Miff) 33; 4. Shamokin (Sham) 24.5; 5. Selinsgrove (Sel) 19.66; 6. Jersey Shore (JS) 15.50; 7. Athens (Ath) 6.
4x800R: 1. Shikellamy (Elli Ronk, Olivia Solomon, Bri Hennett, Alyssa Keeley) 9:43.03; 2. Shamokin (Alexis Bressi, Kamryn Kramer), Emily Rumberger, Aliyah Schiavoni), 9:59.17; 3. Williamsport 10:00.22; 4. Athens 10:10.79; 5. Selinsgrove (Lexi Felty, Emily Fry, Shaela Kruskie, Hannah Rowe), 10:13.09; 6. Jersey Shore 10:28.71.
High jump: 1. Madison Lippay, Sham, 5-1; 2. Lauryn Michaels, Shik, 4-11; 3T. Maddy Fertig, Sel, and Elizabeth Sheesley, Miff, 4-9; 5. Marissa Allen, Miff, 4-9; 6T. Brooke Klinger, Sham, and Peyton Dincher, JS, 4-7.
Shot put: 1. Lusaenne Ma’afu, Will, 2. Taniyah Martin, Will, 34-6; 3. 3. Shakiya Stapleton, Sel, 33-9; 4. Meghan Bussey, Shik, 33-8.5; 5. Natilya Mills. Will, 32-0; 6. Olivia Bartlow, Ath, 30-8.5.
Javelin: 1. Melanie Minnier, Shik, 117-3; 2. Olivia Holmes, Will, 112-6; 3. Meg Shively, Miff, 104-6; 4. Madelyn Gerst, JS, 104-2; 5. McKenna Paarker, Sel, 102-1; 6. Erika Haag, Will, 101-4.
Triple jump: 1. Devon Walker, JS, 34-8.25; 2. Ella Shuck, Miff, 32-10.25; 3. Madison Lippay, Sham, 32-1.75; 4. Cameron Hoover, Shik, 32-1.5; 5. Zoey Pophal, Will, 31-8.5; 6. Taylor Walker, Ath, 31-7.75.
Pole vault: 1. Emma Bronowicz, Shik, 11-3; 2. Adelynn Schlegel, Miff, 8-0; 3. (tie) Katelyn Estep, Sel, Cassidy McClintock, Miff, and Aly Bingaman, Shik, 8-0; 6. (tie) Nicole Gelnett, Sel; Grace Bingaman, Sel; and Sophie Cendoma, Will, 7-6.
