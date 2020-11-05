College football
MIDWEST Buffalo 49, N. Illinois 30 Cent. Michigan 30, Ohio 27 Kent St. 27, E. Michigan 23 Miami (Ohio) 38, Ball St. 31 Toledo 38, Bowling Green 3 W. Michigan 58, Akron 13
Major League Soccer
W L T Pts GF GA x-Philadelphia 13 4 5 44 42 20 x-Toronto FC 13 4 5 44 32 24 x-Orlando City 11 3 8 41 38 22 x-Columbus 11 6 5 38 34 20 x-New York City FC 11 8 3 36 33 22 x-New England 8 6 8 32 26 23 x-New York 8 9 5 29 27 30 x-Nashville 7 7 8 29 21 20 Montreal 7 13 2 23 30 41 Chicago 5 9 8 23 30 35 Atlanta 6 12 4 22 22 28 Inter Miami CF 6 13 3 21 23 34 D.C. United 5 11 6 21 23 38 Cincinnati 4 14 4 16 11 34
W L T Pts GF GA x-Portland 11 6 5 38 45 34 x-Sporting Kansas City 11 6 3 36 36 25 x-Seattle 10 5 6 36 40 22 x-FC Dallas 9 5 7 34 28 21 x-Los Angeles FC 9 8 4 31 46 38 x-Minnesota United 8 5 7 31 33 26 San Jose 8 8 6 30 34 47 Colorado 7 6 4 25 30 27 Vancouver 8 14 0 24 24 44 LA Galaxy 6 11 4 22 27 43 Real Salt Lake 5 9 7 22 25 33 Houston 4 9 9 21 29 38 NOTE: For the 2020 season, MLS will determine standings using points per game. NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Orlando City 2, Columbus 1 Chicago 2, Minnesota 2, tie FC Dallas 1, Nashville 0 Colorado 1, Portland 0 Seattle 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie San Jose 3, Los Angeles FC 2
New York City FC at Chicago, 3:30 p.m. Atlanta at Columbus, 3:30 p.m. Montreal at D.C. United, 3:30 p.m. Cincinnati at Miami, 3:30 p.m. Toronto FC at New York, 3:30 p.m. Nashville at Orlando City, 3:30 p.m. New England at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m. Colorado at Houston, 6:30 p.m. Portland at Los Angeles FC, 6:30 p.m. FC Dallas at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 6:30 p.m. San Jose at Seattle, 6:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 6:30 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Announced hiring Jacob Cruz assistant hitting coach, Andy Haines hitting coach, Chris Hook pitching coach, Steve Karsay bullpen coach, Pat Murphy bench coach, Craig Counsell manager, Jason Lane base coach and Walker Mckinven pitching, catching and strategy coach. NEW YORK METS — Signed RHP Oscar De La Cruz, OF Johneshwy Fargas, INF Jake Hager, RHP Harol Gonzalez, C Bruce Maxwell, INF Jose Peraza, OF Mallex Smith, C David Rodriguez and RHP Arodys Vizcaino to minor league contracts and invited to major league spring training. Signed INF Luis Carpio and INF Mitchell Tolman to minor league contracts. Frontier League FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed RHP Frank Valentino. SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed LHP Mike Castellani to a contract extension. Released OF Breland Almadova, OF Brandon Downes, and INF C.J. Retherford. WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed LHP Miguel Ausua. FOOTBALL National Football League NFL — Announced WR Javon Wims two-game suspension was upheld for his actions in a game against New Orleans on Nov. 1. ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated S Jalen Thompson for injured reserve. CHICAGO BEARS — Released WR Ted Ginn Jr. Released RB Dalyn Dawkins. Placed WR Javon Wims on reserve/supended by commissioner-less than one-year. DENVER BRONCOS — Placed DL Shelby Harris on reserve/COVID-19 list. DETROIT LIONS — Signed TE Khari Lee to the practice squad. Placed QB Matthew Stafford on the reserve/COVID-19 list. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed QB Josh McCown off the practice aquad. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DL Ryan Glasgow and WR Donte Monctief to the practice squad. NEW YORK GIANTS — Claimed WR Dante Pettis off waivers from San Francisco. Placed S Adrian Colbert on injured reserve. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Promoted OL Stefen Wisniewski to the active roster. Placed LB Ulysees Gilbert on injured reserve. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed WR Kendrick on the reserve/COVID-19 list. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed LB Mychal Kendricks to the practice squad. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed DE William Gholston on the reserve/COVID-19 list. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated WR Steven Sims for injured reserve. HOCKEY National Hockey League BUFFALO SABRES — Signed G Dustin Takarski to a two-year contract.
