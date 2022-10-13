Dillan Ando

Milton’s Dillan Ando pressures Bloomsburg quarterback Liam Zentner during the Black Panthers’ 21-13 victory last Friday night.

 By Larry Deklinski/For The Standard-Journal

One of the most highly anticipated matchups of the year highlights Week 8 of the high school football season.

On Friday a pair of 6-1 teams will battle it out on the gridiron as Milton hosts Mifflinburg in a nonleague scrap at Alumni Stadium.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.