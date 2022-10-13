One of the most highly anticipated matchups of the year highlights Week 8 of the high school football season.
On Friday a pair of 6-1 teams will battle it out on the gridiron as Milton hosts Mifflinburg in a nonleague scrap at Alumni Stadium.
Winners of two in a row, Mifflinburg’s players are certainly geared up for the contest.
Last year Milton escaped with a 15-14 victory, and that has only added fuel to the Wildcats’ preparation for Friday’s game.
“This is an awesome week! I believe both teams are very excited for this match up Friday night. The value and importance for this week is great. Two 6-1 teams battling it out should be a fun game to watch,” said Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler.
“Going into this week, our team was frustrated and disappointed with last year’s performance against them. Needless to say, the team has an elevated focus and determination this week. Our emphasis has been to keep working on improving, keeping focused, and paying attention to the details.”
A couple of lineup changes to note for Mifflinburg includes Brian Reeder and Christian Oberheim slotting in at the linebacker position, plus the defensive line will now consist of Kyler Troup, Lucas Whittaker and Emmanuel Ulrich.
Obviously, the Wildcats’ defenders know to be aware of Milton’s playmakers: quarterback Cale Bastian, running backs Xzavier Minium and Mason Rowe, plus receiver Dylan Reiff.
“Milton has many athletes who have shown what their abilities are. They attack on both sides of the ball and show speed,” said Dressler. “Yes, both (Bastian and Minium) have shown on film and in stats what weapons they are for their offense. They like to move them around to give defenses something to always be thinking about.”
Of course, Mifflinburg has plenty of weapons of its own.
Junior quarterback Troy Dressler has thrown for 1,225 yards and nine touchdowns, plus senior back Andrew Diehl has 636 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground, plus 350 receiving yards and four more scores.
The Wildcats also got 198 rushing yards from Carter Breed, plus 200-plus receiving yards from Zach Wertman (219) and Kyler Troup (221).
So, expect plenty of offense, as well as defense when Mifflinburg and Milton hit the field Friday.
“Both teams have competitors and athletes who will be excited and pumped for this event. A four-quarter battle is ahead for both teams,” said Dressler. “The keys to the game will be winning the turnover battle, not giving up the big plays on defense and the offense finishing drives.”
Warrior Run at Montgomery
Once again this season the Defenders will be searching for their second win in a row when they hit the road to play the Red Raiders in a nonleague matchup.
The contest is a favorable one for Warrior Run (2-5) against a 1-6 Montgomery team, and Defenders’ coach Derrick Zechman is looking to keep the momentum going.
“Montgomery, I think, should be a good game. I’m excited. We’ve been playing solidly the past couple of weeks, and I like where we stand going in,” Zechman said. “I think we match up with well with Montgomery, and our skill guys should have favorable matchups if we get them the ball.
“We’re excited, we have some momentum going (and we want to keep it going),” added Zechman.
Warrior Run is battling some injuries, but Zechman hopes it won’t slow his team down on Friday.
“We have a lot of injuries, but everyone is going through it, too,” he said. “We’re getting thin and don’t have a lot of depth, and that’s my biggest concern (for Friday’s game).”
Line play will be key for the Defenders.
“On the line, Montgomery’s players are bigger than us, and Midd-West’s line was bigger than ours. But our guys have been getting better,” said Zechman. “We’re making strides and making improvement, and that’s what I want to see.”
Warrior Run has also been plagued by turnovers and penalties, but Zechman is looking to clean those issues up this week.
Despite its record, Montgomery has some good players, like senior tight end/linebacker Weston Pick (6-2, 225).
“They have some kids. Pick is a very solid player. The offense revolves around him, so we got to keep him contained, and he’s their player on defense as well,” said Zechman. “But they have some skill players, and the line will be key as to who can control the line of scrimmage, and who can get to the quarterback.
“Last week against Midd-West, we were in a dogfight with them, but in the second half we made some plays and that was the difference in that game,” added Warrior Run’s coach.
Lewisburg vs. Midd-West
When Lewisburg hosts Midd-West Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium, the contest could result in Lewisburg’s first win of the year.
A win would certainly boost the morale of the Green Dragons (0-7), but according to coach Eric Wicks his players’ spirits are high despite the losses.
“The players, honestly, have done a better job every week to learn and put in the work. The team morale is pretty good,” said Wicks. “We understand as a team we are building to become a strong team. This team bought in to the TEAM mentality.
“This week we are excited to have another opportunity to play football,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “We have had some good days of practice, which should help us compete against a team that looks similar to us on paper.”
Inopportune errors have mired Lewisburg’s games this year so far, but coach Wicks says if his team wants to beat Midd-West, then his players will have to stick to the game plan.
“If we want to win this game, we need to execute the game plan with minimal errors,” he said. “The keys to the game are establish a run game and stop the run.”
