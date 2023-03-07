LEWISBURG — The grit and determination of Lewisburg's girls basketball team this season was never more evident than in Saturday's District 4 Class 4A third-place game against Shamokin.
Trailing late, the Green Dragons overcame a nine-point deficit to beat the Indians and grab the district's final entry into the PIAA playoffs - the team's first trip to states since 2019.
Lewisburg's girls will need to bring that same toughness tonight when they open the PIAA tournament on the road against District 11 third-place team Northwestern Lehigh in a PIAA play-in game at New Tripoli at 7 p.m.
"I'm very proud of our girls. They have worked extremely hard and earned the opportunity to play in the state tournament," said Sample. "We had the Covid year and came up a few shots short last year, but the girls battled to the wire all season and it definitely showed overcoming a 9-point fourth-quarter deficit to qualify for states."
The Tigers (26-2) will certainly prove to be a formidable foe in more ways than one for the Green Dragons.
"It's extremely tough playing a state playoff game at the home site of a 26-win team. They are obviously a very talented team to win that many games, so we will need to be on top of our game tomorrow night," said Sample.
"They have a really good post player who scored her 1,000th career point recently and another strong post player that compliments her inside play. They also have a good trio of guards that allows them to work the ball inside out to create shots.
Six-foot senior forward/center Paige Sevrain is the Tigers' go-to player. The Bloomsburg University commit averages 13 points and eight rebounds a game and the four-year starter broke her program's scoring record this year and now has 1,248 career points.
Joining Sevrain down low is senior power forward Maci Fisher.
Playing on the outside for Northwestern Lehigh are senior guard Nina Miller and a pair of sophomore guards in Cara Thomas and Brook Balliet
Thomas, who averages 10.23 points per game for the Tigers, is a slasher who can create and set up her teammates. Balliet leads the team with 37 3-pointers and averages 9.0 points per game.
"The key for us is handling their 1-2-2 press and being patient against their half-court man defense," said Sample. "Defensively, we need to limit the touches in the post and defend the perimeter. We also need to hold them to one-and-done opportunities when they are on offense."
The Green Dragons should give the Tigers plenty of headaches, too, with senior guard Sophie Kilbride doing what she does best on the court - being a disruptive force.
Kilbride leads Lewisburg in scoring at 11.1 points per game, and she also leads the way with 109 steals and 106 assists. Kilbride also has 126 rebounds on the year - good for second on the team behind senior center Keeley Baker, who has 182 rebounds to go along with 22 blocks and a 6.9 scoring average.
Fellow senior guard Maddie Still (76 rebounds, 56 assists, 52 steals), along with junior guard/forward Sydney Bolinsky (60 rebounds, 19 steals) and freshmen Maddy Moyers (67 rebounds, 10 blocks, 4.6 ppg.) and Teagan Osunde (85 rebounds, 4.6 ppg.) give Lewisburg plenty of weapons on both ends of the floor.
What worries Sample the most, however, is a long bus ride combined with his players' habit of starting games off slowly.
"My biggest concern is coming out of the gates ready to go after a long bus ride, he said. "NW-Lehigh is a team that you can't let get too big of a lead. They play with a lot of confidence."
Regardless of the outcome, the game is ultimately the icing on the cake for Lewisburg's seniors, and for the team's underclassmen the contest will give them that much more experience for next season.
"It's a good send-off to a hard-working senior class, but it also gives the underclassmen some experience playing at the state level," said Sample.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
