LEWISBURG — The grit and determination of Lewisburg's girls basketball team this season was never more evident than in Saturday's District 4 Class 4A third-place game against Shamokin.

Trailing late, the Green Dragons overcame a nine-point deficit to beat the Indians and grab the district's final entry into the PIAA playoffs - the team's first trip to states since 2019.

