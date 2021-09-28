MIFFLINBURG — Either by one goal or by multiple goals, the wins keep coming for Mifflinburg’s girls soccer team this season.
Shikellamy, however, made Mifflinburg earn its latest triumph.
The Wildcats capitalized on a crucial mistake by the Braves late in the first half to get on the board with a penalty kick by Peyton Yocum, and the hosts added an insurance goal in the second half from Sarah Fritz to take a 2-0 Heartland Athletic Conference-I victory Monday at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School.
Mifflinburg (8-1, 5-0 HAC-I) also improved to 4-0 at home with the quality win over a scrappy Shikellamy (4-3-1, 1-1-1) squad.
“Overall, it’s a great win over a good team. I mean, the girls battled,” said Mifflinburg coach Erich Hankamer.
The Wildcats had numerous chances to score in the first half, but it wasn’t until Sarah Fritz was tripped up in the penalty box with 13 minutes remaining that Mifflinburg was finally able to find the back of the net.
Peyton Yocum took the ensuing penalty kick against Braves keeper Cassi Ronk, and she drilled the ball into the lower-right corner of the net to put the Wildcats on top 1-0.
Mifflinburg definitely controlled the play in the opening half more than Shikellamy, but the Wildcats only had the one goal to show for their efforts even though they out-shot the Braves 6-3.
“I think we really controlled (Shikellamy) in the first 40 minutes. We were able to knock the ball and we played very simple,” said Hankamer. “In the last 10 minutes, I think we got a little bit gassed because we were chasing a little bit more than I would have liked. I did change our formation to a 4-5-1 just to secure that defensive line a little bit better.
“It was pretty even. Shikellamy countered, and that’s how they got a lot of their opportunities,” added Mifflinburg’s coach. “Possession wise, I think we did very good at holding the ball, keeping the ball, and moving the ball. It’s what we’ve tried to work on for a while with this group
The Wildcats kept the Braves’ goalkeeper busy in the second half, but shot after shot fired by Mifflinburg was off its mark.
Fritz seemed to zero in on the goal after she first hit the crossbar on one shot and then was stopped by Ronk on a rebound moments later, but with 12:43 remaining Fritz found the back of the net by scoring off a beautiful through ball from Taylor Beachy.
“That was huge. The work rate between Taylor, Peyton, Sarah, Remi (Stahl), Kennedy Good, Emily Walls — it was a full-team goal,” said Hankamer. “They knocked the ball around and they create opportunities like that. It’s just not one individual (making plays), it’s the whole entire team.
“If we have that open opportunity, I told the girls to put it on frame,” added Mifflinburg’s coach. “If not on frame, at least we’re taking the shots and we can lock them down (in their end) and keep them there.”
Mifflinburg will need an entire team effort at 7 p.m. Wednesday when the Wildcats play at Selinsgrove under the lights at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Stadium.
It’s a game the Wildcats have had circled on their calendar since last season when the Seals ended Mifflinburg’s season with a 3-2 overtime victory in the championship game of the District 4 Class 3A playoffs.
“Yes, underneath the lights on that turf field where we have memories that we want to erase, (and also) avenge Selinsgrove there for the district final loss,” said Hankamer.
Mifflinburg 2, Shikellamy 0
at Mifflinburg
Scoring
First half: Miff-Peyton Yocum, penalty kick, 27:00.
Second half: Miff-Sarah Fritz, assist Taylor Beachy, 67:17.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 13-9; Corners: Mifflinburg, 4-3; Saves: Mifflinburg (Kristi Benfield), 9; Shikellamy (Cassi Ronk), 11.
