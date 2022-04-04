Men’s track and field
Lock Haven UniversityAt Colonial Relays and Millersville MetricsNotes:
Competing at William & Mary’s Colonial Relays Saturday, it was Tanner Walter, a graduate of Milton Area High School, who helped lead the way. Walter finished 24th out of 45 finishers in the 5,000 meters with a PSAC qualifying time of 15:32.78. In the Millersville Metrics Saturday for Lock Haven, Warrior Run graduate Caden Dufrene led the way as hit a PSAC mark in the 10K. Dufrene was third of 15 with a time of 33:21.97.
Bloomsburg UniversitySaturday at Millersville MetricsNotes:
The Huskies had a successful day finishing ninth of 23 teams with 29.5 team points. Tyler Bailey, a Mifflinburg Area High School grad, took second overall in the 1,500-meter run with a personal-best time of 4:03.61 and a new Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference qualifying mark. The 4x400-meter relay team with Bailey finished seventh overall with a time of 3:32.70.
Women’s lacrosseArcadia 16, Lycoming 14Saturday at LycomingNotes:
First-year Katie Maguire scored twice in the last 64 seconds and nearly got a third as the Warriors tried for a valiant comeback but came up just short in MAC Freedom action at UPMC Field on Saturday. Maguire and senior Erika Boyer each had four goals to lead the Warriors (4-6, 0-2 MAC Freedom), with Maguire adding a career-best nine draw controls. Junior Tess Arnold added her first career hat trick to go with four groundballs and two caused turnovers against Arcadia (5-6, 2-0).
Lehigh 16, Bucknell 11Saturday at LehighNotes:
Bucknell had five players score multiple goals, but host Lehigh used a big second half to rally past the Bison Saturday afternoon at the Ulrich Sports Complex. Bucknell saw its two-game winning streak come to an end and fell to 5-6 overall and 2-2 in Patriot League play. Lehigh, a reigning Patriot League Tournament finalist, improved to 4-7 and 1-3. Emma Cashwell, Tatumn Kohlbrenner, Phoebe Macleod, Laurel McHale, and Taylor Kopan all scored two goals as part of a balanced scoring attack. Bucknell dominated the draw controls by a 22-9 count, led by a career-high nine from Ella Payer, but Lehigh goalie Hayley Hunt helped offset that disparity by making 12 saves, including eight in the second half.
Men’s lacrosseNo. 13 Army 10, Bucknell 9Saturday at BucknellNotes:
No. 13 Army West Point scored three goals in the final four minutes of regulation to rally past the Bison Saturday at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium at the Pascucci Family Athletics Complex. The Bison (7-3, 1-3 PL) fell to the Black Knights (8-2, 4-1 PL) despite Rich O’Halloran’s career-best 16-save performance and Dutch Furlong and Alston Tarry’s four-goal outings in a fast, physical game marked by momentum swings and scoring flurries.
Arcadia 20, Lycoming 9Saturday at ArcadiaNotes:
Senior Dominick Massaro posted three goals for his fourth hat trick of the season to lead the Warriors, but Arcadia University won the MAC Freedom matchup Saturday at Jean Lennox West Field. Senior Owen Zimmerman finished the game with two goals, two assists, and two groundballs. First-years Ryan Farrell, Sean Farrell, sophomore Patrick Dwyer, and senior Michael Scarponi all scored a goal apiece.
SoftballGame 1: Delaware Valley 8, Lycoming 0Game 2: Delaware Valley 4, Lycoming 0Saturday at Delaware ValleyNotes:
Senior Kacee Reitz, a graduate of Milton Area High School, had a hit in each game to lead the Warriors, but a pair of shutouts from Delaware Valley’s Olivia Monismith helped it to a pair of MAC Freedom wins at the Delaware Valley Softball Field on Saturday. Reitz was the lone Warrior with a hit in each game and she also added a stolen base in the first game for Lycoming (4-10, 0-2 MAC Freedom) against Delaware Valley (6-9, 2-4).
Game 1: Lock Haven 9, Mansfield 1Game 2: Lock Haven 10, Mansfield 2Saturday at Lock HavenNotes:
In Game 1 for Lock Haven, Mifflinburg Area High School grad Delaney Wagner hit an RBI single if the fifth inning and Madison Waltman, a Warrior Run grad, started in the circle and pitched a gem for the Bald Eagles. The sophomore fanned six Mountie batters in five innings of work and allowed just two hits and one earned run to notch her seventh win of the year for Lock Haven (10-7, 2-0 PSAC). Mansfield is 4-10, 0-2.
Women’s tennisLycoming 6, Arcadia 3Saturday at ArcadiaNotes:
Sophomores Haley Seebold, a Milton Area graduate, and Emily Wolfgang led the Warriors in their first MAC Freedom matchup as they each won their singles matches and teamed up for the No.2 doubles win against Arcadia at Weiss Courts. Lycoming (7-4, 1-0 MAC) won its fifth straight match in the process, the team’s longest win streak since a seven-match win streak from Sept. 27-Oct. 8, 2001. Arcadia is 0-2, 0-1. The Warriors won all five of the contested singles matches, with Haley Seebold defeating Tatum Marino in three sets, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3, in the No. 4 slot for the last of the team’s six points. Wolfgang, in the No.2 slot, beat Kate Wyszkowski, 6-3, 6-3. In No. 1 singles, sophomore Hannah Seebold, also a Milton High grad, defeated Julia Paraboschi in three sets, as well, 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-2. Wolfgang and Haley Seebold had the only doubles win of the afternoon at No. 2, beating Marino and Rineer, 8-5.
Bucknell 4, Colgate 0Sunday at Central PA Tennis CenterNotes:
The Bison swept Colgate Sunday at the Central PA Tennis Center. Bucknell (11-6, 2-1 PL) completed its 2-0 Patriot League weekend with their whitewashing of the Raiders (9-7, 2-1 PL). Tyne Miller clinched Bucknell’s victory over Colgate, which entered the match unbeaten in Patriot League play, with a three-set triumph at second singles. Senior captain Daniela Bellini moved to 3-0 in Patriot League action with a decisive 6-0, 6-4 win over Addie Eklund on the top court. In her return to the Bison singles lineup, Whitney King was a 6-4, 6-4 victor over Jordan Ben-Shmuel in the third spot; she improved to an impressive 17-3 on her rookie campaign.
Men’s tennisArcadia 5, Lycoming 4Saturday at ArcadiaNotes:
Junior Jason Anderson and sophomore Luke Leach won their singles matches and respective doubles matches to lead the Warriors against Arcadia in its MAC Freedom opener at Weiss Courts. The Warriors fall to 4-6 and 0-1 in the MAC Freedom. Arcadia advances to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the MAC Freedom.
Major League BaseballAMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct.
Los Angeles 9 5 .643 Houston 8 5 .615 Kansas City 8 5 .615 Texas 8 5 .615 Toronto 8 5 .615 Boston 10 7 .588 Baltimore 8 6 .571 Seattle 7 6 .538 Chicago 8 8 .500 Minnesota 8 9 .471 Cleveland 7 8 .467 New York 7 9 .438 Tampa Bay 6 8 .429 Detroit 5 9 .357 Oakland 4 9 .308
NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct.
Chicago 9 6 .600 St. Louis 7 5 .583 Philadelphia 8 6 .571 Miami 7 6 .538 New York 7 6 .538 Arizona 9 8 .529 Cincinnati 7 7 .500 San Francisco 7 7 .500 Pittsburgh 6 6 .500 Atlanta 6 7 .462 San Diego 6 7 .462 Colorado 6 8 .429 Milwaukee 5 8 .385 Los Angeles 4 7 .364 Washington 3 10 .231 ———
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh 7, Boston 2 Baltimore 2, Detroit 0 N.Y. Yankees 10, Atlanta 0 Minnesota 8, Tampa Bay 2 Philadelphia 2, Toronto 2 Chicago Cubs 5, L.A. Angels 4 San Francisco 10, L.A. Dodgers 2 Colorado 11, Oakland 11 St. Louis at Houston, ppd. Washington at Miami, ppd. Cincinnati 6, San Diego 3 Texas 3, Cleveland 1 Arizona 8, Chicago White Sox 4 Seattle 4, Milwaukee 3
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota 8, Baltimore 2 Philadelphia 8, Detroit 7 Tampa Bay 9, Pittsburgh 2 Washington 9, Houston 6 Toronto 7, N.Y. Yankees 5 N.Y. Mets 8, Miami 4 Boston 6, Atlanta 3 Colorado vs. Chicago White Sox at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. San Diego vs. Oakland at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Seattle vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Cincinnati vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Texas vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Arizona, 9:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels at Anaheim, California, 9:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets vs. Houston at Palm Beach, Florida, 12:05 p.m. Toronto vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Boston vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Washington vs. St. Louis at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Kansas City vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. San Francisco vs. Oakland at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. San Diego vs. Texas at Surprise, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Arizona (ss) vs. Seattle at Peoria, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, California, 9:10 p.m. Cleveland vs. Arizona (ss) at Phoenix, Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Milwaukee vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.