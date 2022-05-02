LOCK HAVEN — Sophomore pitcher Madison Waltman, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, was impressive in the circle, tossing a no-hitter and picking up a save as the Lock Haven (19-18, 6-10 PSAC) softball team picked up a doubleheader sweep over Gannon (18-16, 10-6 PSAC) on Saturday afternoon in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference softball action.
Lock Haven used a no-hit effort from Waltman in the opener as the Bald Eagles cruised to a 2-0 win. The Bald Eagles got the bats going in the nightcap to pick up a 6-5 triumph over the visiting Golden Knights.
In game one, both teams locked up in a classic pitcher’s duel with the Bald Eagles prevailing due to a pair of runs in the third.
After Waltman put the Golden Knights down in order over the opening two innings, Gannon got its first base runner in the third. Waltman proceeded to retire the final batter of the inning before Lock Haven used small ball to take the lead in the home half of the frame. Riley McClellan drew a walk to lead off the inning and swiped second base to put a runner in scoring position. Morgan Karasek was hit by pitch in the ensuing at-bat and moved into scoring position on a McClellan steal as the Bald Eagles put runners at second and third with no outs.
Mikayla Ruppert made the most of the situation and belted a single to center field, scoring McClellan and Karasek in the process to put the Bald Eagles ahead by a 2-0 tally. Gannon went down in order in the fourth and had single baserunners in each of the final three innings of play, but Waltman repeated slammed the door on the Gannon bats as LHU took game one by a 2-0 tally.
Waltman tossed a complete-game, no-hit shutout and fanned seven batters to secure her 13th victory of the season.
In game 2, Gannon added a single run in the fourth, before the Bald Eagles used back-to-back homers to run their lead to 6-3 after four complete. Ruppert and Peters opened the fourth with home runs to opposite sides of the ballpark to grow the LHU advantage to three runs.
Waltman entered the circle in the fifth and kept the Gannon bats off balance over the next two innings. Gannon plated two runs in a late-game comeback effort and had runners at first and second with one away. Waltman drew a fly ball to shallow left field for the second out before Karasek came up with an incredible over-the-shoulder grab on a liner to center field to close out the game and secure a 6-5 victory for the Bald Eagles.
Warriors wrap up 2022 with win at Wilkes
WILLIAMSPORT – A pair of big innings early helped the Lycoming College softball team wrap up the 2022 season with a 10-4 win over Wilkes to cap a MAC Freedom doubleheader on Sunday at the Ralston Athletic Complex, after narrowly falling 3-2 in the first game.
Sophomore Kylie Russell, senior Morgan Klosko and sophomore Kylie Segraves all had three hits, with Klosko notching a double, a run and two RBI and Segraves scoring three times, posting a double, a triple and driving in two. The Warriors (9-25, 2-12 MAC Freedom) jumped out with a three-run first inning, as Klosko led off with a single before first-year Avery Eiswerth walked and Segraves reached with a bunt single before an error allowed two runs to score. Another sac bunt and a sac fly from senior Kacee Reitz, a Milton High graduate, helped Segraves score.
Wilkes jumped out to a three-run lead in the first two innings of the first game, but the Warriors rallied late, scoring twice in the fifth inning in the 3-2 game.
The game was the final in the careers of Klosko, Reitz and Angie King. Klosko, a two-time all-conference designated hitter, hit .314 (86-of-274) in her career, posting 12 doubles, a grand slam against Messiah and 52 RBI. King, an outfielder and pitcher, hit .303 in her career posting 30 hits, 18 runs and 14 RBI, with her biggest hit a two-run homer to help Lycoming seal a comeback from down eight to beat Alvernia last Sunday. She also had six wins in the circle, striking out 54 in 100 1/3 innings.
Reitz posted a .242 average while splitting time between second base and catcher in her career, notching 62 hits, six doubles and 31 RBI.
Lycoming’s Daub post four hits at DeSales
CENTER VALLEY – First-year Rachel Daub had four hits, two runs and two RBI to lead Lycoming in a MAC Freedom doubleheader on Saturday at DeSales, as DeSales posted an 11-3 win in the first game and a 6-4 win in the second. Daub went 1-for-2 with a double and two runs in the first game before going 3-for-4 with two RBI to lead the Warriors (8-24, 1-13 MAC Freedom).
Lycoming brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh inning of the second game, but weren’t able to complete a comeback after being down 6-0 after three innings.
In the sixth inning of game 2, the Warriors rallied, as junior Madalyn Bechdel started the rally with a pinch-hit single with two outs before Kinley walked. Senior Kacee Reitz, a Milton High grad, drove in Bechdel with a single up the middle. Russell followed with a bunt single and Daub drove in two runs with a single against DeSales (13-20, 8-8 MAC Freedom).
The Warriors got out to an early lead in the first game, starting the game with a pair of base hits from Reitz and Kylie Russell before a pair of fielder’s choices.
Men’s track and field
Tyler Bailey shines for Bloomsburg track at Maroon and Gold Invitational
BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg University men’s track and field team had an impressive day at the 2022 Maroon and Gold Invitational, Friday. The Huskies posted 13 personal-best marks and five Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference qualifying marks.
The mid-distance runners once again had a strong meet for Bloomsburg. Tyler Bailey, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, led the pack with a pair of top-10 finishes. Bailey took second overall in the 800-meter run with a PSAC-qualifying time of 1:54.73 and 10th in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:26.46. Chris McCormick took 10th overall in the 800 with a time of 1:59.40, and Brayden Graham hit a PR with a time of 2:00.39 to take 12th in the 800. Graham finished sixth in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:16.08.
Bailey, Brady Dowell, Robert Wilson and Andrew Basile combined for a second-place finish in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:30.04.
Women’s lacrosse
Maguire’s hat trick guides Warriors in regular-season finale
WILLIAMSPORT – First-year Katie Maguire scored three goals for her 11th hat trick of the season to lead the Lycoming College women’s lacrosse team, which fell to Stevens, 19-4, in MAC Freedom action on Saturday at UPMC Field. Despite the result, the Warriors (9-8, 4-4 MAC Freedom) wrapped up the No. 4 seed in the MAC Freedom Championship and will host No. 5 DeSales today at 7 p.m. at UPMC Field.
Sophomore Zoe Stuaffer stopped 14 shots in the loss, giving her 215 saves on the season, which is third in school history and just 12 from the school record of 227 set by Laurie Rooney in 2003. Senior Erika Boyer added an assist to give her 95 career points. First-year Kailey Stocker had a goal and junior Tess Arnold had an assist and three ground balls.
Women’s tennis
Warriors fall to the Ducks
HOBOKEN, N.J. – The Lycoming College women’s tennis team closed out its final regular season match on Saturday, falling 9-0 to Stevens Institute of Technology at the Stevens Tennis Courts.
First-year Rei Saar ended a historic season, setting the school’s single-season wins record, finishing with a 17-5 singles record, going 13-4 in dual meets. She also went 9-11 in doubles play, posting 26 combined wins this year, the fourth-most in program history. Senior Wiliana Lundy played her final match for the Warriors, as she won 11 singles matches and nine doubles bouts in four years with the team.
Stevens advances to 9-4 with a 7-0 undefeated MAC Freedom record, as it is the No. 1 seed in the upcoming MAC Freedom Championship. The Warriors end the season with a 7-10 overall record, and a 1-6 record in the MAC Freedom.
Men’s tennis
Warriors fall to Stevens
HOBOKEN, N.J. – The Lycoming College men’s tennis team closed out the regular season against Stevens Institute of Technology, falling 9-0, on Saturday at the Stevens Tennis Courts. Junior Jason Anderson led the Warriors this year with a 11-7 singles record, going 11-5 in dual meets, and a 5-6 doubles record, the ninth-most in program history.
The match was the final one in the careers of seniors Cody Greenaway, a graduate of Milton Area High School, and Casey Haas. Greenaway won six singles matches and nine doubles matches in his three seasons with the Warriors and Haas won 15 singles matches and 12 doubles matches in his three-year career.
The Ducks improve to 11-4 overall with a 6-0 record in the MAC Freedom, as they sealed the No. 1 seed in the upcoming MAC Freedom Championship. The Warriors end their season with a 5-11 overall record and a 1-6 record in the MAC Freedom.
Men’s lacrosse
Massaro leads Warriors at Stevens
HOBOKEN, N.J. – With a pair of goals and an assist, senior Dominick Massaro led the Lycoming College men’s lacrosse team against Stevens Institute of Technology in their final regular season game, a 23-5 MAC Freedom win for the Ducks on Saturday at DeBaun Athletic Complex. Juniors Rory Hines, Zach Anderson, and first-year Joey Hoover each scored one goal for the Warriors (8-9, 4-4 MAC Freedom). Hines picked up an assist and two groundballs, Anderson had two groundballs and a caused turnover, and Hoover added a groundball against Stevens (10-7, 8-0 MAC Freedom).
The Warriors enter the MAC Freedom Championship as the No. 5 seed and return to the field on Tuesday when they travel to No. 4 Misericordia for a 7 p.m start at Mangelsdorf Field.
