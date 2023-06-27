LAURELTON — Berwick scored three runs in the third inning to break a tied game and beat Mifflinburg, 8-5, in Susquehanna Valley American Legion action Monday at the Field of Dreams.
Mifflinburg (4-3) tied the game at 4-all with three runs in the second inning thanks to Zach Wertman’s home run to center. Mason Schneck and Tanner Zimmerman scored on Wertman’s blast.
Berwick would go back in front 7-4 with three runs in the third, and Mifflinburg didn’t have an answer.
Wertman and Lucas Whittaker both batted 2-for-3 to lead Post 410.
Mifflinburg next hosts Hughesville at 5:45 p.m. today back in Laurelton.
at Field of Dreams, Laurelton
Berwick 043 001 0 — 8-5-0
Mifflinburg 130 001 0 — 5-7-4
C. Rineheimer, K. Hunter (6), J. Dacier (6) and L. Sult. Mason Schneck, Maison Irvin (3), Lucas Whittaker (3), Jack Whittaker (6), Tanner Zimmerman (7) and Whittaker, George Lloyd (3).
WP: Rineheimer. LP: Schneck.
Top Berwick hitters: Dacier, 1-for-3, 2 walks, RBI, run scored; Sult, 1-for-4, double, walk, RBI, run; Rineheimer, 2-for-3, walk, 2 RBI; B. James, 1-for-3, walk, 2 runs; G. Kupsky, walk, 2 runs; Hunter, walk, RBI; K. Mausteller, walk, 2 runs, RBI.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Zach Wertman, 2-for-3, HR (2nd, 2 on), walk, 3 RBI, 2 runs scored; L. Whittaker, 2-for-3, walk, RBI; Zeb Hufnagle, RBI; Lucas Kurtz, 1-for-3, walk; Nathan Chambers, 2 walks; Birch Harvey, walk, run; Schneck, 1-for-3, run; Lloyd, 1-for-3; Zimmerman, walk, run.
Danville 5,Montandon 1DANVILLE — Post 40 put four runs on the board in the fourth inning to take control of the game and take the win over Montandon. Post 841 (3-9) next plays at Sunbury/Norry at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Montandon 000 000 1 — 1-3-2
Danville 100 400 x — 5-9-1
Josh King and Aiden Keiser. Berkley, Burns (7) and Benjamin, Forti (7).
Top Montandon hitters: Ethan Rhodes, 1-for-2; D. Springer, walk, run scored; Logan Shrawder, walk; Brayden Gower, 1-for-3; John Hoffman, RBI; Louis Williams, walk; King, walk; Blaik Hadcock, 1-for-2.
Top Danville hitters: Masala, 2-for-3; Geise, 1-for-3, run scored; Benjamin, 1-for-3, double, RBI; Petro, 1-for-2, run; Berkley, walk, run; Bettleyon, 1-for-2, run; Forti, 1-for-1; Welliver, 1-for-3, RBI; Burns, 1-for-3, RBI, run.
