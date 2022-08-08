Baseball
MLB Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 70 39 .642 _
Toronto 60 48 .556 9½
Tampa Bay 58 50 .537 11½
Baltimore 56 52 .519 13½
Boston 54 56 .491 16½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 57 51 .528 _
Cleveland 56 52 .519 1
Chicago 55 53 .509 2
Kansas City 44 65 .404 13½
Detroit 43 67 .391 15
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 70 40 .636 _
Seattle 59 51 .536 11
Texas 48 60 .444 21
Los Angeles 46 63 .422 23½
Oakland 41 68 .376 28½
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 70 39 .642 _
Atlanta 64 46 .582 6½
Philadelphia 60 48 .556 9½
Miami 49 59 .454 20½
Washington 36 74 .327 34½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 60 48 .556 _
Milwaukee 58 50 .537 2
Cincinnati 44 63 .411 15½
Pittsburgh 44 64 .407 16
Chicago 43 64 .402 16½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 75 33 .694 _
San Diego 61 50 .550 15½
San Francisco 53 55 .491 22
Arizona 48 59 .449 26½
Colorado 48 63 .432 28½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 1, 1st game
Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 3
Cleveland 4, Houston 1
Detroit 9, Tampa Bay 1
Kansas City 5, Boston 4
Texas 8, Chicago White Sox 0
St. Louis 1, N.Y. Yankees 0
San Francisco 7, Oakland 3
Minnesota 7, Toronto 3
L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 1, 2nd game
Sunday's Games
Cleveland 1, Houston 0
Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 0
Pittsburgh 8, Baltimore 1
Kansas City 13, Boston 5
Toronto 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 2
St. Louis 12, N.Y. Yankees 9
Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 3
San Francisco 6, Oakland 4
Monday's Games
Toronto (Kikuchi 4-5) at Baltimore (Lyles 8-8), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 3-4) at Oakland (Irvin 6-8), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 10-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 10-4), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Mets 8, Atlanta 5, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 0
Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 3
Philadelphia 11, Washington 5
N.Y. Mets 6, Atlanta 2, 2nd game
St. Louis 1, N.Y. Yankees 0
San Francisco 7, Oakland 3
Colorado 3, Arizona 2
Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 5
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 3
Sunday's Games
Pittsburgh 8, Baltimore 1
Philadelphia 13, Washington 1
Miami 3, Chicago Cubs 0
Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings
St. Louis 12, N.Y. Yankees 9
N.Y. Mets 5, Atlanta 2
San Francisco 6, Oakland 4
Arizona 6, Colorado 4
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 0
Monday's Games
Cincinnati (Dunn 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 8-7), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 0-4) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 8-5), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Beede 1-1) at Arizona (Gallen 6-2), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 7-9) at San Diego (Snell 4-5), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Triple-A International League Glance
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Jacksonville (Miami) 59 46 .562 —
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 58 47 .552 1
Durham (Tampa Bay) 57 48 .543 2
Buffalo (Toronto) 54 50 .519 4½
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees) 54 50 .519 4½
Worcester (Boston) 54 51 .514 5
Norfolk (Baltimore) 48 56 .462 10½
Rochester (Washington) 47 58 .448 12
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 47 58 .448 12
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 40 65 .381 19
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Nashville (Milwaukee) 63 41 .606 —
Columbus (Cleveland) 62 42 .596 1
Memphis (St. Louis) 55 49 .529 8
Toledo (Detroit) 53 51 .510 10
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 51 52 .495 11½
St. Paul (Minnesota) 51 52 .495 11½
Omaha (Kansas City) 51 53 .490 12
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 50 55 476 13½
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 47 58 .448 16½
Louisville (Cincinnati) 43 62 .410 20½
___
Saturday's Games
Worcester 9, Durham 1
Columbus 3, Rochester 1
Scranton/WB 5, Buffalo 1
Norfolk 3, Nashville 2
Lehigh Valley 7, Syracuse 4
Jacksonville 2, Memphis 1
Charlotte 9, Gwinnett 3
Louisville 8, Indianapolis 3
Toledo 6, Iowa 0
St. Paul 5, Omaha 0
Sunday's Games
Durham 9, Worcester 3
Buffalo at Scranton/WB, susp.
Indianapolis 11, Louisville 8
Toledo 10, Iowa 6
Nashville 9, Norfolk 4
Columbus 3, Rochester 2
Gwinnett 8, Charlotte 1, 6 innings
Syracuse 18, Lehigh Valley 2
Omaha 9, St. Paul 6
Memphis 2 Jacksonville 1
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Worcester at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.
Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Omaha at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.
Gwinnett at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.
Columbus at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Columbus at St. Paul, 2:07 p.m.
Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Worcester at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.
Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Omaha at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.
Gwinnett at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.
Basketball
WNBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 25 8 .758 —
x-Connecticut 22 11 .667 3
x-Washington 20 14 .588 5½
Atlanta 14 19 .424 11
New York 13 19 .406 11½
Indiana 5 29 .147 20½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 23 10 .697 —
x-Seattle 20 13 .606 3
Dallas 16 16 .500 6½
Phoenix 14 19 .424 9
Minnesota 13 20 .394 10
Los Angeles 13 20 .394 10
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Saturday's Games
Dallas 95, Indiana 91, OT
Phoenix 76, New York 62
Sunday's Games
Chicago 94, Connecticut 91
Las Vegas 89, Seattle 81
Los Angeles 79, Washington 76
Minnesota 81, Atlanta 71
Monday's Games
New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Soccer
NWSL Glance
W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 6 1 7 25 34 14
San Diego 7 4 4 25 21 13
Houston 7 4 3 24 26 17
Chicago 6 3 5 23 22 17
Kansas City 6 4 4 22 16 17
OL Reign 5 4 6 21 16 14
Angel City 5 5 3 18 14 16
Orlando 3 5 6 15 16 30
Louisville 2 6 7 13 16 22
Gotham FC 4 8 0 12 9 24
Washington 1 5 9 12 15 19
North Carolina 2 5 4 10 20 22
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Friday, August 5
Washington 1, Louisville 1, tie
North Carolina 3, Portland 3, tie
Sunday, August 7
Kansas City 2, San Diego 1
Chicago 2, Gotham FC 0
Houston 2, OL Reign 1
Angel City 2, Orlando 2, tie
Wednesday, August 10
Portland at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, August 12
Louisville at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 13
Kansas City at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
Orlando at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 14
Gotham FC at OL Reign, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Angel City, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, August 17
Gotham FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
