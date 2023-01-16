WASHINGTON, D.C. — A 15-0 run, bolstered by back-to-back Bison pins, helped lift the Bucknell wrestling team to a 28-10 win over American at Bender Arena Sunday afternoon. Bucknell (4-3, 3-0 EIWA) won seven of 10 bouts overall to remain unbeaten against EIWA opponents and collect a third straight victory over the Eagles.
With Bucknell trailing 6-3, Mikey Bartush (184) and Nolan Springer (197) combined for 12 team points with falls over Carsten Rawls and Connor Bourne, respectively. Bartush now leads the team with five pins, and both grapplers reached the 10-win mark for the season.
Dorian Crosby (285) added to the lead in the following bout with a 4-0 decision over Will Jarrell, winning his third straight and remaining unbeaten in duals for the season. Also keeping his dual record clean was Dylan Chappell (141), whose 5-2 decision over Elija White lifted him to 4-0.
Bucknell was on the board first with Riley Bower defeating Patrick Ryan. It was the freshman’s first dual win of the season and required a takedown in sudden victory after the two sat tied at 1-1 at the end of three periods, providing early drama in the match.
American led briefly at 6-3 after back-to-back decisions at 165 and 174 pounds. The Eagles also picked up bonus points with a major decision at 125 pounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Bison rattled off wins in the final three bouts.
Kurt Phipps (133) improved to a team-best 21 wins on the season with a 5-3 decision over 2022 NCAA qualifier Jack Maida, and Braden Bower (149) ended the afternoon with a big 17-4 major decision over Elija White.
Up next, the Bison return to Davis Gym for another EIWA dual against Drexel on Sunday, Jan. 22.
Lycoming wrestlers win twice on second day at Whitehill DualsWILLIAMSPORT – Third-ranked senior Connor Fulmer notched a pair of pins in less than a minute to help lift the Warriors to a pair of wins on the second day of the Whitehill National Duals, as Lycoming downed Wesleyan, 28-13, and Williams, 26-20.
In the opener, the Warriors won seven bouts, with the last three being bonus-point wins to separate from Wesleyan in a 28-13 win.
With Wesleyan (3-3) leading 13-12, first-year James Ellis gave the Warriors a huge six points landing on-top in a scramble to deck Aris Dashiell late in the second period at 184 pounds. Junior Gable Crebs followed with a dominant 10-0 win at 197 and Fulmer needed less than a minute to cradle his opponent and lift the Warriors to the win. Sophomore Kaden Majcher (Warrior Run H.S.) started the meet with an 8-1 win at 125.
In the team’s second match of the day, the Warriors trailed by four points heading into the 197-pound match, but ninth-ranked Crebs and third-ranked Fulmer posted 10 points to seal the come-from-behind 26-20 win. Crebs tied the match with a 10-1 major decision before Fulmer needed 33 seconds to pin his opponent and hand the Warriors the win.
Kahler posted a major decision before sophomore 149-pounder Logan Bartlett (Lewisburg Area H.S.) and Rogers gutted out shutout decisions in low-scoring affairs to give Lycoming a 16-8 lead, but back-to-back pins gave Williams a 20-16 lead, setting up the Warrior comeback.
Men’s basketballLycoming 77, Stevens Institute of Technology 66WILLIAMSPORT – Senior Dyson Harward drained a 3-pointer with 15:26 left to become the 33rd player in the history of Lycoming College men’s basketball team’s history to reach 1,000 career points, highlighting an afternoon where Lycoming hit 15 3-pointers to propel it to a key 77-66 MAC Freedom win over Stevens Institute of Technology on Sunday at Lamade Gym.
It was Lycoming’s first win in four meetings as a member of the MAC Freedom with Stevens (8-8, 5-2 MAC Freedom) and avenged a 71-68 setback to the Ducks in the 2022 MAC Freedom championship.
Harward was one of three players in double-figures, finishing with 14 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and two assists for his seventh double-double of the year and the 31st of his career, leaving him one shy of Matt Stackhouse’s school-record record of 32 set from 2000-04. He also moved within a block of the school’s career record of 158 set by Michael Rudy (2010-14).
Harward is the first Warrior to reach 1,000 career points since Alex Newbold ’18 crossed the mark on Jan. 20, 2018. He did so in 79 games, the 22nd fastest player to reach the mark.
Senior Mo Terry reached 20 points for the second time this year, notching 21, hitting 4-of-6 from deep, and he added a season-high six assists and four steals and junior Steven Hamilton posted 19 points, going 5-of-9 from downtown, with three assists and five rebounds. The Warriors (10-6, 5-2) shot 47 percent from deep (15-of-32), the second straight game the team shot better than 45 percent from behind the arc, as it helped keep the Warriors in control of the lead for the last 35 minutes. The Warriors also controlled the glass, outrebounding the Ducks (8-8, 5-2), 42-30, which led to a 25-5 advantage in second-chance points.
A 3-pointer by freshman Isaiah Valentine (Mifflinburg Area H.S.) made the score 63-52 with 6:02 left. The Ducks didn’t get closer than 10 in the closing minutes.
Colgate 71, Bucknell 65HAMILTON, N.Y. – Andre Screen matched his career high with 20 points, but Tucker Richardson scored 23 to help Patriot League-leading Colgate hold off Bucknell 71-65 on Saturday afternoon at Cotterell Court.
Xander Rice added 14 points and Alex Timmerman and Jack Forrest had nine each for the Bison, who fell to 7-12 overall and 0-6 in the Patriot League. Oliver Lynch-Daniels supported Richardson with 13 points six rebounds and six assists to help keep Colgate unbeaten (6-0) in the league while moving to 12-7 overall.
Bucknell played well for long stretches, but Colgate broke open a tight game with a 12-4 run about four minutes into the second half. Screen scored Bucknell’s first six points of the stanza, with his short jumper giving the Bison a 38-37 lead. It was 40-40 after a baseline drive by Ian Motta, but back-to-back layups by Keegan Records got the Raiders going.
The Bison still trailed by just a pair after Rice’s pull-up jumper before Colgate scored the next six to go up 52-44. A 3-point play by Oliver Lynch-Daniels stretched the Raiders’ lead into double figures for the first time at 59-48, and they would lead by as many as 13 on a Richardson layup with 5:09 to go.
“I thought our energy was significantly better today after a very good practice yesterday, and we did some really good things against one of the best teams in the league,” said head coach Nathan Davis. “We moved the ball pretty well in the first half but got a bit stagnant about midway through the second half. Defensively, we held the highest-scoring team in the league to 71 on their home floor, but even though today was a step in the right direction we still aren’t executing well enough offensively to get over the hump.”
Colgate came into the game leading the league with 80.4 points per game and a 51.1 field-goal percentage, but the Bison held them to 49.1-percent shooting. The Raiders’ 71 points were their fewest since a 93-66 loss at Auburn on Dec. 2. Colgate was 4-for-12 from 3-point range and 13-for-22 from the foul line
Bucknell shot 42.0 percent from the field and 4-for-16 from the arc. The Bison were terrific at the foul line, hitting 19 of 20.
Women’s BasketballStevens Institute 83, Lycoming 55WILLIAMSPORT – Three players each had nine points for the Warriors, who fell victim to a second-half rally from the MAC Freedom’s first-place Stevens institute of Technology.
First-year Kami Abdo led the Warriors (5-11, 1-6 MAC Freedom) with nine points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal. Sophomore Mya Wetzel put up nine points, two rebounds, an assist, a block, and a steal and sophomore Jillian Pumputis scored nine points and added two rebounds. Junior Emily Lockard led the team with seven rebounds against the Ducks (14-2, 7-0).
Colgate 64, Bucknell 57 (OT)LEWISBURG — The Bison suffered a 64-57 overtime loss to Colgate on Saturday afternoon at Sojka Pavilion. The Raiders (10-7, 4-2 PL) outscored the Bison (6-11, 2-4 PL) 32-17 in the fourth quarter and overtime, coming back from a 13-point deficit in the third quarter to secure the victory. Senior Tai Johnson scored a career-high 21 points in the loss.
The Orange and Blue jumped out to a quick 8-1 lead, but Colgate responded with an 11-0 run and led 16-10 at the end of the opening stanza. Bucknell controlled play in the second and third quarters, outscoring the Raiders, 28-16, to take an eight-point advantage into the closing frame. The Bison defense held Colgate to 5-for-26 shooting over those 20 minutes, but the Raiders refound their stroke, shooting 11-for-23 in the final 15 minutes for the comeback victory.
Emma Theodorsson scored 12 points, while Emma Shaffer added nine points, and 14 rebounds, tying a career-high, four assists, and two blocks.
Bucknell rebuilt a double-digit lead to go up 44-33, but Colgate continued to press and claw away at the deficit. A Colgate bucket to make it 45-40 at the media timeout proved to be a foreshadowing. As Bucknell went eight minutes without scoring a field goal, Colgate not only evened up the game but stole the lead. With the score 47-45, Johnson broke the dry spell with a two-point layup. Colgate answered with a bucket, but Shaffer answered right back. The Bison stole the ball to set up the opportunity for the last shot, but the Bison were unable to get the shot off.
In overtime, Colgate seized the lead and never relented. Within two minutes, the Raiders were up 55-49. Shaffer and Johnson added three free throws to draw within three points. But Colgate went on a 6-0 run to essentially seal the game with 37 seconds remaining. Johnson refused to cede scoring three more points, but Colgate hit the free throws and won 64-57.
