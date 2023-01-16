WASHINGTON, D.C. — A 15-0 run, bolstered by back-to-back Bison pins, helped lift the Bucknell wrestling team to a 28-10 win over American at Bender Arena Sunday afternoon. Bucknell (4-3, 3-0 EIWA) won seven of 10 bouts overall to remain unbeaten against EIWA opponents and collect a third straight victory over the Eagles.

With Bucknell trailing 6-3, Mikey Bartush (184) and Nolan Springer (197) combined for 12 team points with falls over Carsten Rawls and Connor Bourne, respectively. Bartush now leads the team with five pins, and both grapplers reached the 10-win mark for the season.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

