Xander Rice

Bucknell’s Xander Rice drives to the hoop during a game earlier this season. Rice was named an All-Patriot League Third Team selection for the Bison.

 

LEWISBURG – Bucknell guard Xander Rice earned All-Patriot League honors for the first time in his career on Monday. Rice was a Third Team selection, in recognition of an outstanding senior season in which he ranks in the top 10 in the conference in six different statistical categories.

Rice enters the postseason as the Patriot League’s seventh-leading scorer at 14.0 points per game. He also ranks fourth in the league in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.8), fifth in assists (3.7) and minutes played (33.5), sixth in 3-pointers per game (2.1), and eighth in free-throw percentage (.813).

