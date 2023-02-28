LEWISBURG – Bucknell guard Xander Rice earned All-Patriot League honors for the first time in his career on Monday. Rice was a Third Team selection, in recognition of an outstanding senior season in which he ranks in the top 10 in the conference in six different statistical categories.
Rice enters the postseason as the Patriot League’s seventh-leading scorer at 14.0 points per game. He also ranks fourth in the league in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.8), fifth in assists (3.7) and minutes played (33.5), sixth in 3-pointers per game (2.1), and eighth in free-throw percentage (.813).
Rice eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his career on Feb. 8 at Navy and now ranks 39th in team history with 1,059 points. He has four 20-point games this season and 11 in his career, and he has reached double figures in 24 of 31 games this season.
Rice, who has played in all 109 Bucknell games over the last four seasons, was named MVP of the Ocean Bracket of the Sunshine Slam back in November. He scored 20 point in the bracket final against Austin Peay, and he later added 20-point performances against Saint Francis (Pa.), Loyola, and American.
Joining Rice on the All-Patriot League Third Team were Colgate’s Ryan Moffatt, Lafayette’s CJ Fulton, Lehigh’s Tyler Whitney-Sidney, and Navy’s Tyler Nelson.
The First Team selections were Army’s Jalen Rucker, Lehigh’s Keith Higgins, Navy’s Daniel Deaver, and Colgate’s Keegan Records and Tucker Richardson, who was also named Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.
The Second Team picks were American’s Matt Rogers, Boston University’s Walter Whyte, Holy Cross’ Gerrale Gates, Lehigh’s Evan Taylor, and Navy’s Sean Yoder.
Records, Richardson, Yoder, American’s Johnny O’Neil, and Boston University’s Jonas Harper comprised the All-Defensive Team.
Army’s Ethan Roberts was named Rookie of the Year, and Colgate’s Matt Langel was the choice for Coach of the Year.
Bucknell concluded the regular season with a 75-65 win over Lafayette on Saturday, and now the Bison will head to American today for the first round of the Patriot League Tournament.
