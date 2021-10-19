YORK — For the second consecutive year Warrior Run’s Hannah Rabb went up against the best female high school golfers the state of Pennsylvania has to offer.
And for the second year in a row Rabb came away with some shiny hardware around her neck to show for her efforts.
Warrior Run’s sophomore standout finished with a 9-over-par 81 to finish ninth at the PIAA Class 2A Girls Championship held during a chilly and blustery Monday at Heritage Hills Golf Course.
“My day could’ve gone a lot better,” said Rabb, who finished as the state runner-up her freshman year with a 5-over-77. “I didn’t have the greatest game, but I battled.”
Rabb opened her day by bogeying the first two holes before she made par on 3 and a birdie on 4. Two more bogeys followed for the Defender before she recovered to shoot par on holes 7 and 8, but another bogey on 9 put her at 4-over-40 going into the back nine.
“I didn’t hit any real good shots, so I ended up having to chip on a lot of holes and I just wasn’t making my up and downs,” said Rabb. “It was tough, but I just stayed with it.”
Rabb moved into a tie for 4th when she made par on 10 and 11, although she couldn’t maintain that placing following bogeys on four of the next six holes, which included a double bogey on 17.
Regardless of her game and the weather, Rabb felt satisfied that she still came away as a state medalist. And Rabb’s finish will only motivate her to get back to states next year.
“I was just trying to do my best and see what happens, play my own game and not worry about anyone else,” said Rabb. “Getting a state medal is pretty cool, but I’m definitely going to come back and try again.”
Camp Hill’s Paige Richter shot a 1-over 73 to win the 2A girls title. Greensburg C.C.’s Meghan Zambruno and North East’s Lydia Swan finished tied for second with a 74, plus Hickory’s Sasha Petrochko was fourth with a 76 and North East’s Anna Swan finished fifth with a 78.
BOYS
The day also proved to be challenging for the area’s boys contingent, which consisted of Lewisburg’s trio of junior Nick Mahoney and seniors Sean Kelly and Will Gronlund, plus Milton junior Cade Wirnsberger.
Mahoney led the way by finishing in a tie for 20th with a 9-over-par 80.
“It was obviously a rough day,” said Mahoney, who a season ago finished in a tie for 10th with a 5-over-77. “The conditions on the course today were not favorable to anybody. A few people had some pretty good rounds today, but I did not.
After shooting par on his opening two holes, Mahoney would birdie three of the next five holes but then a triple bogey on 8 and a double bogey on 9 really set him behind the 8-ball, so to speak.
In the back nine, five more bogeys followed for Mahoney and his chances at a medal disappeared.
“I didn’t strike the ball very well, and I didn’t score very well. I played pretty well, but I didn’t close out the front nine very well at all. I just couldn’t turn it around after I made some big numbers in the front nine,” said Mahoney.
“It wasn’t a super day today, but that is what happens when you get wind and (your shot) is a little bit off,” Mahoney added. “It was fun and it was a good weekend, and hopefully I’ll be back next year.”
Farther down the leaderboard were Kelly and Gronlund, who finished in a tie for 47th and 49th, respectively.
Kelly, a returning state qualifier, only made one birdie on the day (on hole No. 11) and he made par on five other holes to finish with a 15-over 86.
“The round really didn’t go my way. I hit the ball pretty lousy and I putted pretty lousy, and I was just trying to play catch-up the rest of the day,” said Kelly. “The day was a lot of fun, but we will be back for team states and I can try to come back and play a better round.”
Gronlund was appearing in his first state championship match, and even though he had a pair of double bogeys in the front nine and he bogeyed seven of his final nine holes, it was still a day to remember.
“There were definitely some tough conditions out there today and I didn’t quite play how I wanted to,” said Gronlund. “I felt like I didn’t hit the ball great — some shots were better than others — but overall it wasn’t a terrible performance, but it was definitely not what I wanted.
“(The two double bogeys) were definitely tough. I didn’t hit a good tee shot on either hole, and I didn’t execute very well,” Gronlund added. “It was very cool to be here. I’ve never had this many people watch me play golf before, and it was a little nerve-wracking on the first tee, but it was definitely a cool experience and something that I’ll remember forever.”
All three Green Dragons will get a shot at redemption next week when they compete for the Class 2A team championship back at Heritage Hills.
“Golf is a very humbling game, and that’s what we like so much about the game — the challenge and what it builds out of your character,” said Lewisburg coach Joe Faust. “Obviously, (Nick, Sean and Will) will leave here disappointed today and they will have a little bit of a bad taste about things they feel they could’ve done to play better, but there’s still more of the game to play.
“We have the team title to shoot for, and that’s what we’re looking forward to next,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
And for Wirnsberger, he finished his first state championship match in a tie for 52nd place with a 17-over 88.
Union City’s Josh James won the 2A boys title with a 1-over 72, plus Jackson Bould (Quaker Valley), Palmerton’s Josh Suto and Avonworth’s Kai Carlson all shot a 74 to finish in a tie for second, and Union City’s Tyler Parkhurst rounded out the top five with a 75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.