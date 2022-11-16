JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Jaylen Murray, one of the holdovers from the Saint Peter's team that made a run to the Elite Eight last March, recorded 22 points and seven assists to lead the Peacocks to an 82-71 win over visiting Bucknell on Tuesday night at the Yanicelli Center. Xander Rice paced the Bison with 19 points and six assists, and the frontcourt pair of Andre Screen (18) and Alex Timmerman (14) also scored in double figures.

A decided rebounding margin played a big role in Bucknell's first loss of the season. Saint Peter's (2-1) parlayed 14 offensive rebounds into an 18-4 edge in second-chance points. The Bison (2-1) outshot the Peacocks 54.1 percent to 51.6 percent, but Saint Peter's got 20 more looks at the basket. A handful of those offensive boards led to 3-pointers, as the Peacocks hit 11 of 23 from the arc.

