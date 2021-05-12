Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 17 13 .567 _ Philadelphia 19 17 .528 1 Atlanta 17 18 .486 2½ Miami 15 20 .429 4½ Washington 13 18 .419 4½
Central Division
W L Pct GB St. Louis 22 14 .611 _ Milwaukee 19 17 .528 3 Chicago 17 18 .486 4½ Cincinnati 16 17 .485 4½ Pittsburgh 15 20 .429 6½
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 22 14 .611 _ San Diego 20 16 .556 2 Los Angeles 19 17 .528 3 Arizona 17 19 .472 5 Colorado 12 23 .343 9½
Tuesday’s Games
San Francisco 4, Texas 2 Cleveland 3, Chicago Cubs 2 Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 2 N.Y. Mets 3, Baltimore 2 Toronto 5, Atlanta 3 Philadelphia 6, Washington 2 St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 1, 11 innings San Diego 8, Colorado 1 Arizona 11, Miami 3 L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 4
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore (Harvey 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 2-1), 12:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Gray 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Cahill 1-4), 12:35 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-2) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-0), 1:10 p.m. San Diego (Darvish 3-1) at Colorado (Gray 4-2), 3:10 p.m., 1st game San Diego (Snell 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 2-4), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2) at Washington (Lester 0-1), 7:05 p.m. Toronto (Ryu 2-2) at Atlanta (Fried 1-1), 7:20 p.m. St. Louis (Gant 2-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1), 7:40 p.m. Miami (Rogers 4-2) at Arizona (Gallen 1-1), 9:40 p.m. Seattle (Dunn 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-1), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Toronto at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m. St. Louis at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m. San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Boston 22 15 .595 _ New York 19 16 .543 2 Toronto 18 16 .529 2½ Tampa Bay 19 18 .514 3 Baltimore 16 20 .444 5½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 20 13 .606 _ Cleveland 19 14 .576 1 Kansas City 16 18 .471 4½ Minnesota 12 21 .364 8 Detroit 11 24 .314 10
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 22 15 .595 _ Houston 19 17 .528 2½ Seattle 18 18 .500 3½ Texas 18 20 .474 4½ Los Angeles 16 19 .457 5
Tuesday’s Games
San Francisco 4, Texas 2 Cleveland 3, Chicago Cubs 2 N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 1 Oakland 3, Boston 2 N.Y. Mets 3, Baltimore 2 Toronto 5, Atlanta 3 Houston 5, L.A. Angels 1 Detroit 8, Kansas City 7 Chicago White Sox 9, Minnesota 3 L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 4
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore (Harvey 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 2-1), 12:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-2) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-0), 1:10 p.m. Kansas City (Duffy 4-2) at Detroit (Mize 1-3), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1) at Tampa Bay (McHugh 0-1), 7:10 p.m. Oakland (Kaprielian 0-0) at Boston (Rodríguez 5-0), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (Ryu 2-2) at Atlanta (Fried 1-1), 7:20 p.m. L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-2) at Houston (Urquidy 3-2), 8:10 p.m. Minnesota (Happ 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-1), 8:10 p.m. Seattle (Dunn 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-1), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Toronto at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m. Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
East Division
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Columbus (Cleveland) 5 1 .833 — Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 4 2 .667 1 Omaha (Kansas City) 4 3 .571 1½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 3 3 .500 2 Louisville (Cincinnati) 2 4 .333 3 Toledo (Detroit) 2 4 .333 3 St. Paul (Minnesota) 2 5 .286 3½
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 6 1 .857 — Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 5 2 .714 1 Buffalo (Toronto) 4 3 .571 2 Worcester (Boston) 3 4 .429 3 Rochester (Washington) 2 5 .286 4 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 1 6 .143 5
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 5 2 .714 — Gwinnett (Atlanta) 5 2 .714 — Jacksonville (Miami) 5 2 .714 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 3 3 .500 1½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 2 5 .286 3 Memphis (St. Louis) 2 5 .286 3 Norfolk (Baltimore) 2 5 .286 3
Tuesday’s Games
Worcester 8, Syracuse 5 Columbus 2, Omaha 0 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 6, Lehigh Valley 0 Jacksonville 4, Durham 3 Charlotte 6, Norfolk 4 Indianapolis 4, Toledo 3 Louisville 4, Gwinnett 0 Rochester 6, Buffalo 3 Memphis 18, Nashville 6 Iowa 11, St. Paul 1
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 5 2 .714 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 5 2 .714 — Hartford (Colorado) 2 5 .286 3 New Hampshire (Toronto) 2 5 .286 3 Reading (Philadelphia) 2 5 .286 3 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 0 6 .000 4½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 6 0 1.00 — Richmond (San Francisco) 6 1 .857 ½ Bowie (Baltimore) 4 2 .667 2 Erie (Detroit) 4 3 .571 2½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 3 3 .500 3 Harrisburg (Washington) 1 6 .143 5½
Tuesday’s Games
Akron 5, Erie 0 Altoona 5, Binghamton 0 Bowie 6, Reading 1 Richmond 5, Harrisburg 3 New Hampshire 6, Somerset 5 Hartford 8, Portland 4
Wednesday’s Games
Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m. Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Somerset at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m. Reading at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Altoona at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m. Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Somerset at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m. Reading at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Altoona at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB x-Philadelphia 47 22 .681 — x-Brooklyn 45 24 .652 2 New York 38 31 .551 9 Boston 35 34 .507 12 Toronto 27 42 .391 20
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 38 31 .551 — x-Miami 38 31 .551 — Charlotte 33 36 .478 5 Washington 32 37 .464 6 Orlando 21 48 .304 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB y-Milwaukee 44 25 .638 — Indiana 33 36 .478 11 Chicago 29 40 .420 15 Cleveland 21 48 .304 23 Detroit 20 50 .286 24½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 40 29 .580 — Memphis 36 33 .522 4 San Antonio 33 35 .485 6½ New Orleans 31 38 .449 9 Houston 16 53 .232 24
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB y-Utah 50 19 .725 — x-Denver 45 24 .652 5 Portland 40 29 .580 10 Minnesota 22 47 .319 28 Oklahoma City 21 49 .300 29½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB x-Phoenix 48 21 .696 — x-L.A. Clippers 46 23 .667 2 L.A. Lakers 39 30 .565 9 Golden State 37 33 .529 11½ Sacramento 31 38 .449 17 x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota 119, Detroit 100 Denver 117, Charlotte 112 L.A. Clippers 115, Toronto 96 Miami 129, Boston 121 Memphis 133, Dallas 104 Indiana 103, Philadelphia 94 Brooklyn 115, Chicago 107 Milwaukee 114, Orlando 102 Sacramento 122, Oklahoma City 106 Golden State 122, Phoenix 116 L.A. Lakers 101, New York 99, OT
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Boston at Cleveland, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Brooklyn, 8 p.m. New Orleans at Dallas, 9 p.m. Portland at Utah, 9:30 p.m. Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Indiana, 7 p.m. Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m. San Antonio at New York, 7:30 p.m. Denver at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Memphis, 8 p.m. Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m. Portland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Pittsburgh 56 37 16 3 77 196 156 x-Washington 56 36 15 5 77 191 163 x-Boston 56 33 16 7 73 168 136 x-N.Y. Islanders 56 32 17 7 71 156 128 N.Y. Rangers 56 27 23 6 60 177 157 Philadelphia 56 25 23 8 58 163 201 New Jersey 56 19 30 7 45 145 194 Buffalo 56 15 34 7 37 138 199
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Carolina 56 36 12 8 80 179 136 x-Florida 56 37 14 5 79 189 153 x-Tampa Bay 56 36 17 3 75 181 147 x-Nashville 56 31 23 2 64 156 154 Dallas 56 23 19 14 60 158 154 Chicago 56 24 25 7 55 161 186 Detroit 56 19 27 10 48 127 171 Columbus 56 18 26 12 48 137 187
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Vegas 55 39 14 2 80 185 124 x-Colorado 54 37 13 4 78 186 132 x-Minnesota 54 35 14 5 75 178 149 x-St. Louis 54 25 20 9 59 158 167 Arizona 56 24 26 6 54 153 176 Los Angeles 54 21 26 7 49 142 159 San Jose 55 21 27 7 49 151 193 Anaheim 56 17 30 9 43 126 179
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Toronto 54 35 13 6 76 182 140 x-Edmonton 54 34 18 2 70 178 147 x-Winnipeg 55 29 23 3 61 166 152 x-Montreal 55 24 21 10 58 156 164 Calgary 52 23 26 3 49 138 149 Ottawa 55 22 28 5 49 153 187 Vancouver 51 21 27 3 45 135 169 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 2, Boston 1 Winnipeg 5, Vancouver 0
Wednesday’s Games
Edmonton at Montreal, 5 p.m. Toronto at Ottawa, 8 p.m. Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m. Minnesota at St. Louis, 9 p.m. Vegas at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m. Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
American Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 25 15 6 2 2 34 78 60 Hartford 24 14 9 1 0 29 82 74 Bridgeport 24 8 14 2 0 18 59 81
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 32 23 6 2 1 49 107 76 Manitoba 33 18 11 2 2 40 104 90 Belleville 30 14 15 1 0 29 81 96 Toronto 28 11 15 0 2 24 87 100 Stockton 29 10 17 2 0 22 75 92
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 30 19 8 1 2 41 121 89 Texas 35 16 16 3 0 35 109 114 Grand Rapids 29 15 10 3 1 34 88 83 Iowa 31 15 12 4 0 34 97 105 Cleveland 27 15 9 1 2 33 94 78 Rockford 30 11 18 1 0 23 84 111
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 31 22 7 2 0 46 102 73 Syracuse 31 18 10 3 0 39 115 90 Lehigh Valley 28 17 7 3 1 38 89 84 WB/Scranton 30 12 12 4 2 30 88 101 Utica 25 14 10 0 1 29 84 85 Rochester 25 10 12 2 1 23 83 106 Binghamton 31 6 18 5 2 19 81 118
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Diego 41 24 16 1 0 49 145 137 Henderson 36 24 12 0 0 48 115 95 Bakersfield 36 22 13 0 1 45 122 94 San Jose 36 15 15 4 2 36 105 127 Ontario 38 15 19 4 0 34 124 143 Colorado 31 14 14 2 1 31 96 96 Tucson 34 13 19 2 0 28 97 114 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Chicago 6, Rockford 5 Utica 3, Syracuse 0
Tuesday’s Games
Belleville 4, Manitoba 3 Grand Rapids 2, Cleveland 0 Laval 4, Toronto 2 Henderson 3, San Jose 1
Wednesday’s Games
Laval at Toronto, 3 p.m. Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m. Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m. Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m. San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Thursday’s Games Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
