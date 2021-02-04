TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run won the first three bouts of Wednesday’s nonleague match against Montgomery, but that was it as the Defenders fell to the Red Raiders, 49-18.
The night was somber for the Defenders as they honored 2020 graduate and former captain Grady Miller, who passed away unexpectedly last week at age 19.
Hayden DuRussell got a 15-4 major decision at 106 to start the match for Warrior Run, and after that Kaden Milheim (113) picked up a 15-0 technical fall in 5:48 and Kaden Majcher got a 4-3 decision at 120 to give the Defenders a 12-0 lead.
From there however, Montgomery racked up five pins and a technical fall to get out of that hole and go on for the victory.
Montgomery 49, Warrior Run 18at Warrior Run106:
Hayden DuRussell (WR) maj. dec. Breannan Emery, 15-4.
113:
Kaden Milheim (WR) tech. fall Blake Snyder, 15-0, 5:48.
120:
Kaden Majcher (WR) dec. Caden Finck, 4-3.
126:
Nevin Beachel (M) pinned Dakota Fraley, 1:43.
132:
Hunter Leet (M) pinned Isaac Butler, 3:29.
138:
Conner Harer (M) tech. fall Nathan Michael, 15-0, 1:45.
145:
Landan Kurtz (WR) won by forfeit.
152:
Devon Deem (M) tech. fall Kalen Ritenour, 16-0, 3:20.
160:
Kaide Drick (M) pinned Taylor Wise, 2:14.
172:
Colby Springman (M) pinned Ethan Litchard, 2:20.
189:
Donovan Houseknecht (M) won by forfeit.
215:
Ben Marino (M) pinned Austin Witmer, 5:28.
285:
Bradley Leon (M) dec. Caleb Long, 1-0. Other scores: Line Mountain 69, Halifax 6 Line Mountain 42, Danville 27 Bald Eagle 38, Line Mountain 32 Southern Columbia 67, Hughesville 6
Boys basketball
Lewisburg 71
Jersey Shore 61
JERSEY SHORE — A big night individually by Jake Hernandez and a big run at the end of the third quarter helped the Green Dragons take the HAC-I victory over the Bulldogs.
Lewisburg (8-4 overall), which got 30 points from Hernandez, used the run to go up by 17 points.
Cam Michaels added 14 points for Lewisburg, which hosts Shikellamy at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Lewisburg 71, Jersey Shore 61at Jersey ShoreScore by quarters
Lewisburg 18 19 18 16 — 71 Jersey Shore 19 11 16 15 — 61
Lewisburg (8-4) 71
Dante Sims 1 2-2 4; Jake Hernandez 13 3-4 30; Joey Martin 1 0-0 2; Cam Michaels 5 3-4 14; Kaden Wuerdeman 2 0-0 5; Kadyn Magyar 3 0-0 8; Forrest Zelechoski 3 1-1 8. Totals: 27 9-11 71. 3-point goals: Magyar 2, Hernandez, Michaels, Wuerdeman, Zelechoski.
Jersey Shore 61
Damien Williams 5 0-1 10; Cayden Hess 11 4-6 27; DJ Steinbacher 0 0-0 0; Tristen Gallick 5 1-2 11; Cam Embick 1 1-2 4; Logan Bailey 0 0-0 0; Branden Wheary 0 0-0 0; Damian McAlister 3 0-0 9; Owen Bloom 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
25 6-11 61.
3-point goals:
McAlister 3, Hess, Embick.
Milton 68
Midd-West 57
MIDDLEBURG — Four players scored in double figures to lead the Black Panthers to the HAC-I victory over the Mustangs.
Xavier Minium led Milton (1-6 overall) with 19 points, plus Jace Brandt tallied 14 points and Dillan Guinn-Bailey and Austin Gainer both added 12 points apiece.
Milton, which pulled away with a 25-point fourth quarter, now hits the road to play Warrior Run at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Milton 68, Midd-West 57at Midd-WestScore by quarters
Milton 17 12 14 25 — 68 Midd-West 14 15 14 14 — 57
Milton (1-6) 68
Austin Gainer 4 2-2 12; Xavier Minium 4 11-12 19; Ethan Rowe 0 0-0 0; Carter Lilley 1 3-4 5; Wade Young 0 0-0 0; Jose Oyola 3 0-0 6; Jace Brandt 6 1-8 14; Dale Mitchell 0 0-0 0; Dillan Guinn-Bailey 6 0-1 12.
Totals:
24 17-27 68.
3-point goals:
Gainer 2, Brandt.
Midd-West (1-4) 57
Eli Swan 0 2-2 2; Braedon Reid 7 0-0 16; Easton Erb 0 2-2 2; Hunter Wolfley 4 3-4 12; Griffen Paige 1 2-3 4; Stefan Leitzel 4 3-6 11; Cole Shutt 1 4-6 6; Noah Romig 0 0-0 0; Chris Fisher 1 2-2 4.
Totals:
18 18-25 57.
3-point goals:
Reid 2, Wolfley.
Mount Carmel 76
Warrior Run 42
MOUNT CARMEL — The Red Tornadoes jumped out to a 52-20 lead at the half and they never looked back in taking the HAC-II victory.
A.J. Bieber and Mason Sheesley scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, to lead Warrior Run (1-4 overall and HAC-II), which next hosts Milton at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Mount Carmel 76, Warrior Run 42at Mount CarmelScore by quarters
Warrior Run 5 15 8 14 — 42 Mt. Carmel 25 27 14 10 — 76
Warrior Run (1-4 1-4) 42
Logan Confer 0 2-2 2; Gabe Hogan 3 0-0 8; Mason Sheesley 4 0-0 10; Carter Marr 0 0-0 0; Coltin Pentycofe 3 0-1 6; Nathan Axtman 1 1-1 3; Ryan Newton 0 2-4 2; A.J. Bieber 5 1-2 11.
Totals:
16 6-10 42
Mount Carmel (9-1) 76
Ralichik 12 4-4 28; Timco 2 0-0 4; Reed 0 0-0 0; Long 3 0-0 8; Varano 0 0-0 0; Feliciano 5 1-1 11; Farronato 0 2-2 2; Smith 0 0-0 0; Stellar 1 0-0 3; Wasilewski 2 0-0 5; Schultz 0 0-0 0; Milewski 4 0-0 10; Nestico 2 0-0 5.
Totals:
31 7-7 76.
3-point goals:
Long 2, Milewski 2, Nestico, Wasilewski, Stellar.
JV score:
