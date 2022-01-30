LOCK HAVEN - Behind a pair of runner-up efforts, the Lock Haven University men’s wrestling team turned in a solid performance on Saturday as it hosted the Mat Town Open II at Thomas Fieldhouse.
The Bald Eagles reached the finals at 133 and 174 pounds, and reached the semifinals at 157, 165 and 285 pounds to wrap up an impressive day.
At 133 pounds, Benton grad Gable Strickland posted three straight victories via fall on his way to cruise to the semifinals. In the semis, Strickland picked up a hard-fought 4-2 victory to reach the finals. Strickland fell in the finals by a 6-1 score to round out a 4-1 day.
Tyler Stoltzfus, of Mifflinburg,was equally as impressive for the Bald Eagles at 174 pounds. Stoltzfus recorded back-to-back tech falls to reach the quarterfinals, with the victories coming in 16-0 and 17-0 fashion, respectively. In the quarterfinals posted an 8-0 major decision victory before earning his trip to the final with a 12-4 major decision triumph in the semifinals. Stoltzfus fell in a hard-fought 7-5 decision in the championship final at 174 pounds to wrap up a 4-1 day with a pair of tech falls and two major decision wins.
Ben Barton kept up his winning ways with an impressive performance at 157 pounds. Barton notched a pair of falls to roll to the quarterfinals and won by default to reach the semifinal. The Louisville, Ky. native pulled out of the semifinal via medical forfeit to wrap up a 3-0 day with two victories by fall.
At 165 pounds, Ashton Eyler also reached the semifinals before withdrawing from competition due to a medical forfeit. Eyler won via default int he opening round before earning the fall in 4:05 to reach the quarterfinals. In the quarterfinal round, Eyler picked up an 11-4 victory to wrap up a 3-0 day.
Lock Haven’s impressive day continued with another semifinal effort, this time from Isaac Reid at 285 pounds. Reid opened the day with a 10-6 win and posted a fall in the quarterfinals at the 4:15 mark of the bout to earn a spot in the semifinals, wrapping up his day with a 2-0 performance.
Matt Maloney was in action at 125 pounds where he went 2-2 on the day. Maloney won his opening bout to reach the quarterfinals then was victorious in the consolation round of eight before falling in the round of four to wrap up his day.
At 133 pounds, Cole Manley went 2-0 with a fall while Tyler Dilley posted a strong performance at 141 pounds. Dilley went 3-2 with a tech fall, major decision and victory via fall.
The Bald Eagles picked up a trio of multi-win efforts at 149 pounds. Dashawn Farber led the way with a 4-2 day with a tech fall. Connor Eck and Ty Linsenbigler each went 2-2.
Colin Fegley was in action at 184 pounds and posted a 3-2 record.
