ALMEDIA — When Mifflinburg’s players look back at Monday’s PIAA Class 4A first-round matchup against Hanover, many parts of the game will be tough to swallow for the Wildcats.
Take for instance the four errors Mifflinburg committed in the contest, or the seven runners the Wildcats left on base, or the couple of calls that didn’t go their way, or the hits that fell for the Nighthawks but didn’t fall for the hosts.
In the end, it all added up to District 3 runner-up Hanover taking a 6-2 victory over Mifflinburg at Central Columbia’s Don Engle Memorial Field to end an outstanding season by the District 4 champion Wildcats.
“It’s a tough pill to swallow,” said Mifflinburg coach Tom Church. “Hanover hit the ball timely when they needed to. They didn’t really hit (starting pitcher) Zeb (Hufnagle) hard, but they put it in spots where we weren’t.
“The baseball gods were on their side today, and they weren’t on ours. That’s the way it goes (sometimes),” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Mifflinburg (16-8) took an early lead when Zach Wertman hit a two-out, two-run double to the gap in left-center in the bottom of the first inning. The hit plated pinch-runners Lane Hook and Nate Chambers.
Hanover (17-7) knotted the score at 2 in the fifth on a fielder’s choice by Tyler Hansford. However, a questionable steal of third by Daniel Corbin set up the tying run for the Nighthawks.
The same scenario occurred in the third for Hanover. Hansford hit an infield single and then proceeded to steal second, although it appeared Mifflinburg second baseman Zach Wertman had tagged Hansford out.
“It’s a tough thing. That kid was out at third base, and we had a kid out at second base twice and they called him safe, but that’s just the way it goes,” said Church. “That’s baseball.”
In the sixth inning Hanover went ahead 3-2 on a two-out RBI single to right by Daniel Corbin, and an inning later the Nighthawks would put the game well out of reach of the Wildcats.
Two hits and an error quickly loaded the bases against Mifflinburg relief pitcher Luke Rokavec, who nearly kept Hanover from inflicting more damage by getting the next two batters out.
The Nighthawks, however, followed with a bloop single to right by Cayden Jones that managed to clear the bases and give Hanover a 6-2 lead.
“That was pretty deflating. Luke made a great pitch, and the kid just stuck his bat out (and hit the ball),” said Church, whose team left six runners on base between innings 3-5. “I mean, if we do that, we get more runs, and our kids are left to fight another day.”
Regardless of the loss, Church is proud of his players and the job they did this season — namely getting the program’s first District 4 title since 2002.
“I am proud of my kids and I’m proud of every one of my seniors, but I feel bad for them that they’re not going to advance,” said Church. “They really played well this season and they deserve to advance, but that’s the way it goes.”
And for his underclassmen coming back next season, Church hopes the game serves as extra motivation for them to get back to the state playoffs in 2024.
“I said, ‘Listen, you underclassmen, you are back next year and you should have a burning thing in your belly until we get back here next year to play again — back here in the state playoffs after we win a(nother) district title. Get in the weight room, work out and do what you have to do,” said Church.
“It sucks to go home today, but we won the district title and no one can take that away from our kids. Did they want to play more, yes, but that’s just the way it goes.”
PIAA Class 4A first round
At Central Columbia H.S.
Hanover 6, Mifflinburg 2
Hanover 001 011 3 – 6-10-1
Mifflinburg 200 000 0 – 2-5-4
Justus Feeser and Jake Bamford. Zeb Hufnagle, Luke Rokavec and Lucas Whittaker.
WP: Feeser. LP: Hufnagle.
Top Hanover hitters: Tyler Hansford, 1-for-4, RBI, run scored; Jaxon Dell, 1-for-4, run; Chase Roberts, 3-for-4, RBI, run; Feeser, walk, run; Bamford, 1-for-4, run; Cayden Jones, 2-for-4, 3 RBI; Gavin Trish, 1-for-3; Daniel Corbin, 1-for-3, walk, RBI, run.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Hufnagle, 2-for-4, 2 stolen bases, run scored; Troy Dressler, 1-for-4, stolen base; Whittaker, walk, stolen base, run; Zach Wertman, 1-for-2, double, 2 RBI; Rokavec, 1-for-3, 2 stolen bases.
