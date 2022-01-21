MILTON — Six Milton wrestlers went 3-0 on the night as the Black Panthers won matches against Loyalsock, Midd-West and Shamokin in a tri-dual in The Jungle Thursday.
Going undefeated in the three matches for Milton were Noah Heimbach (106), Tyler Stokes (113), Jace Hamm (132), Alexander Hoffman (160), Chris Doyle (189) and Nathan Rauch (285).
In a 48-23 win over Loyalsock, Hoffman and Doyle both got pins to highlight the match.
Then in a 51-11 victory over Midd-West, Hoffman decisioned Caden Wolfley, 3-1; and Heimbach pinned Kaden Peters in 3:36.
Finally in a 60-18 triumph over Shamokin, Rauch pinned Garrett Kitchen in 1:26; and Hamm pinned Chet Honicker in 1:06. In addition, Mason Rowe (172) and Tyler Geiswite (126) also got pins against the Indians.
Milton next hosts the Bartlett Tournament on Saturday.
Match 1Milton 48, Loyalsock 23at Milton138:
Quinten Keister (M) won by forfeit.
145:
Braden Vincenzes (L) pinned Alex DeHart, 1:48.
152:
Kaden Rodarmel (L) tech. fall Aidan Keiser, 19-3, 4:22.
160:
Alexander Hoffman (M) pinned Gavin Briggs, 1:26.
172:
Ethan French (L) pinned Mason Rowe, :33.
189:
Chris Doyle (M) pinned Gavin Rice, 3:18.
215:
Carter Secora (L) pinned Luke Roup, 1:35.
285:
Nathan Rauch (M) won by forfeit.
106:
Noah Heimbach (M) won by forfeit.
113:
Tyler Stokes (M) won by forfeit.
120:
Tyler Geiswite (M) won by forfeit.
126:
Double forfeit.
132:
Jace Hamm (M) won by forfeit.
Match 2Milton 51, Midd-West 11145:
DeHart (M) won by forfeit.
152:
Keiser (M) dec. Jeffrey Yount, 7-6.
160:
Hoffman (M) dec. Caden Wolfley, 3-1.
172:
Rowe (M) dec. Wyatt Weaver, 7-5.
189:
Doyle (M) won by forfeit.
215:
Roup (M) won by forfeit.
285:
Rauch (M) won by forfeit.
106:
Heimbach (M) pinned Kaden Peters, 3:36.
113:
Stokes (M) won by forfeit.
120:
Matthew Smith (MW) tech. fall Geiswite, 16-1, 5:19.
126:
Double forfeit.
132:
Hamm (M) won by forfeit.
138:
Conner Heckman (MW) pinned Keister, 1:27.
Match 3Milton 60, Shamokin 18138:
Chase Pensyl (S) pinned Keister, 1:18.
145:
DeHart (M) won by forfeit.
152:
Brian Long (S) pinned Keiser, 5:29.
160:
Hoffman (M) won by forfeit.
172:
Rowe (M) pinned Chase Thomas, 3:01.
189:
Doyle (M) won by forfeit.
215:
Roup (M) won by forfeit.
285:
Rauch (M) pinned Garrett Kitchen, 1:26.
106:
Heimbach (M) won by forfeit.
113:
Stokes (M) won by forfeit.
120:
Wade Alleman (S) won by forfeit.
126:
Geiswite (M) pinned Reese Alleman, 2:27.
132:
Hamm (M) pinned Chet Honicker, 1:06.
Selinsgrove 56Mifflinburg 14
SELINSGROVE — The Wildcats won just three bouts — a decision, a technical fall, and a pin — as they fell to the Seals in a Heartland-I match. Heavyweight Emmanuel Ulrich got the pin — 1:07 over Elijah Easton — and Brady Struble at 113 picked up a 16-0 technical fall in 4:00 over Nathan Martin. Mifflinburg next hosts Shamokin at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Selinsgrove 56, Mifflinburg 14at Selinsgrove132:
Thomas Strouse (S) won by forfeit.
138:
Trent Turner (S) won by forfeit.
145:
Garrett Paradis (S) won by forfeit.
152:
Aiden Gaugler (S) maj. dec. Max Murray, 14-3.
160:
Troy Bingaman (M) dec. Josiah Foss, 7-0.
172:
Ethan Miller (S) won by forfeit.
189:
Tucker Teats (S) pinned Michael Keister, 1:04.
215:
Steven Miller (S) tech. fall Kaelex Shuck, 17-2, 4:29.
285:
Emmanuel Ulrich (M) pinned Elijah Easton, 1:07.
106:
Landyn Lukens (S) won by forfeit.
113:
Brady Struble (M) tech. fall Nathan Martin, 16-0, 4:00.
120:
Anna Kalcich (S) won by forfeit.
126:
Leo Martinez (S) tech. fall Dylan Starr, 16-0, 4:41.
Girls basketball
South Williamsport 37
Meadowbrook Chr. 19
MILTON — The Lions hung with the Mounties through the first 16 minutes of play, but South Williamsport pulled away in the second half to take the nonleague victory.
Kailey Devlin tallied 17 points to lead Meadowbrook (4-9), which next hosts Columbia County Christian at 6 p.m. tonight.
South Williamsport 37, Meadowbrook Chr. 19At Meadowbrook Christian School
South Will. 8 9 9 11 – 37 Meadowbrook 7 5 7 0 — 19
South Williamsport (10-1) 37
Abby Akers 0 0-0 0; Payden Matheson 0 0-0 0; Kaitlyn Apker 0 0-0 0; Lacey Kriebel 2 0-0 6; Zoe Threeton 0 0-0 0; Claudia Green 6 5-7 17; Piper Minier 2 0-0 4; Sophia Casella 0 0-0 0; Alizabeth Schuler 0 0-0 0; Aleigha Riepple 3 2-2 7; Mia Breen 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
13 7-9 37.
3-point goals:
Riepple 2, Kriebel 2.
Meadowbrook (4-9) 19
Kailey Devlin 6 4-4 17; Emma George 0 0-0 0; Cassidy Miller 0 0-0 0; Addison Nevius 0 0-0 0; Beth Glowcheski 0 0-0 0; Audrey Millet 0 0-0 0; Alayna Smith 1 0-0 2; Emily Baney 0 0-0 0; Madi McNeal 0 0-0 0; Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
6 4-4 19.
3-point goals: Devlin 3.
