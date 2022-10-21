Baseball
Postseason MLB GlanceLEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES(Best-of-7)American League(All Games on TBS)Houston 2, New York 0
Wednesday, Oct. 19: Houston 4, New York 2 Thursday, Oct. 20: Houston 3, New York 2 Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston at New York (Cole 13-8), 5:07 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston at New York (Cortes 12-4), 7:07, p.m. x-Monday, Oct. 24: Houston at New York, 4:07 p.m. x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: New York at Houston, 6:07 p.m. x-Wednesday, Oct. 26: New York at Houston, 7:37 p.m.
National LeaguePhiladelphia 1, San Diego 1
Tuesday, Oct. 18: Philadelphia 2, San Diego 0 Wednesday, Oct. 19: San Diego 8, Philadelphia 5 Friday, Oct. 21: San Diego (Musgrove 10-7) at Philadelphia (Suarez 10-7), 7:37 p.m. (FS1) Saturday, Oct. 22: San Diego at Philadelphia, 7:45 p.m. (Fox) Sunday, Oct. 23: San Diego at Philadelphia, 2:37 p.m. (FS1) x-Monday, Oct. 24: Philadelphia at San Diego, 8:03 p.m. (FS1) x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: Philadelphia at San Diego, 8:03 p.m. (Fox/FS1)
WORLD SERIES(Best-of-7)(All Games on Fox)
Friday, Oct. 28: National League at American League Saturday, Oct. 29: NL at AL Monday, Oct. 31: AL at NL Tuesday, Nov. 1: AL at NL x-Wednesday, Nov. 2: AL at NL x-Friday, Nov. 4: NL at AL x-Saturday, Nov. 5: NL at AL
FootballNFL GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 5 1 0 .833 176 81 N.Y. Jets 4 2 0 .667 143 128 Miami 3 3 0 .500 131 155 New England 3 3 0 .500 141 113
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 96 118 Indianapolis 3 2 1 .583 103 121 Jacksonville 2 4 0 .333 138 114 Houston 1 3 1 .300 86 99
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 3 3 0 .500 158 141 Cincinnati 3 3 0 .500 138 115 Cleveland 2 4 0 .333 148 163 Pittsburgh 2 4 0 .333 97 146
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 4 2 0 .667 179 149 L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 .667 141 152 Denver 2 4 0 .333 91 99 Las Vegas 1 4 0 .200 125 130
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 6 0 0 1.000 161 105 N.Y. Giants 5 1 0 .833 127 113 Dallas 4 2 0 .667 110 98 Washington 2 4 0 .333 102 135
South W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 3 3 0 .500 146 136 Tampa Bay 3 3 0 .500 121 103 New Orleans 2 5 0 .286 175 200 Carolina 1 5 0 .167 103 146
North W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 5 1 0 .833 139 118 Green Bay 3 3 0 .500 107 123 Chicago 2 4 0 .333 93 118 Detroit 1 4 0 .200 140 170
West W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 3 3 0 .500 104 126 San Francisco 3 3 0 .500 122 89 Seattle 3 3 0 .500 146 163 Arizona 3 4 0 .429 156 176 ___
Thursday’s Games
Arizona 42, New Orleans 34
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m. Green Bay at Washington, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m. Houston at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m. Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. Pittsburgh at Miami, 8:20 p.m. Open: Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, Philadelphia
Monday’s Games
Chicago at New England, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Denver vs Jacksonville at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m. Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Chicago at Dallas, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Miami at Detroit, 1 p.m. New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Houston, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. Washington at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m. Green Bay at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m. Open: Kansas City, L.A. Chargers
Monday, Oct. 31
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 1 0 1.000 — Toronto 1 0 1.000 — New York 0 1 .000 1 Philadelphia 0 2 .000 1½ Brooklyn 0 1 .000 1
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Washington 1 0 1.000 — Charlotte 1 0 1.000 — Atlanta 1 0 1.000 — Orlando 0 1 .000 1 Miami 0 1 .000 1
Central Division W L Pct GB
Chicago 1 0 1.000 — Detroit 1 0 1.000 — Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 — Cleveland 0 1 .000 1 Indiana 0 1 .000 1
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
New Orleans 1 0 1.000 — Memphis 1 0 1.000 — Dallas 0 1 .000 1 Houston 0 1 .000 1 San Antonio 0 1 .000 1
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Utah 1 0 1.000 — Minnesota 1 0 1.000 — Portland 1 0 1.000 — Oklahoma City 0 1 .000 1 Denver 0 1 .000 1
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Golden State 1 0 1.000 — L.A. Clippers 1 0 1.000 — Phoenix 1 0 1.000 — Sacramento 0 1 .000 1 L.A. Lakers 0 2 .000 1½ ___
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 113, Orlando 109 Washington 114, Indiana 107 Atlanta 117, Houston 107 New Orleans 130, Brooklyn 108 Toronto 108, Cleveland 105 Chicago 116, Miami 108 Memphis 115, New York 112, OT Charlotte 129, San Antonio 102 Minnesota 115, Oklahoma City 108 Utah 123, Denver 102 Portland 115, Sacramento 108 Phoenix 107, Dallas 105
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee 90, Philadelphia 88 L.A. Clippers 103, L.A. Lakers 97
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m. New Orleans at Charlotte, 7 p.m. San Antonio at Indiana, 7 p.m. Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at New York, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Houston, 8 p.m. Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m. Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Antonio at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m. Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m. Houston at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Toronto at Miami, 8 p.m. Memphis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Portland at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m. Charlotte at Atlanta, 5 p.m. Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m. Washington at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 5 4 1 0 8 23 16 Buffalo 4 3 1 0 6 17 10 Florida 4 3 1 0 6 14 12 Montreal 5 3 2 0 6 14 13 Toronto 5 3 2 0 6 14 14 Detroit 3 2 0 1 5 12 7 Ottawa 4 2 2 0 4 15 14 Tampa Bay 4 1 3 0 2 10 14
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Pittsburgh 4 3 0 1 7 20 8 N.Y. Rangers 5 3 1 1 7 19 15 Carolina 4 3 1 0 6 15 9 Philadelphia 4 3 1 0 6 14 10 N.Y. Islanders 4 2 2 0 4 14 10 New Jersey 4 2 2 0 4 12 13 Washington 5 2 3 0 4 15 18 Columbus 5 2 3 0 4 14 20
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 4 3 0 1 7 15 6 Colorado 4 2 1 1 5 17 14 Nashville 6 2 3 1 5 15 21 St. Louis 2 2 0 0 4 9 5 Winnipeg 4 2 2 0 4 11 13 Chicago 3 1 2 0 2 7 8 Arizona 4 1 3 0 2 11 20 Minnesota 4 1 3 0 2 16 23
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 5 4 1 0 8 17 10 Calgary 4 3 1 0 6 15 14 Los Angeles 6 3 3 0 6 21 27 Edmonton 4 2 2 0 4 16 15 Seattle 5 1 2 2 4 14 20 Anaheim 5 1 3 1 3 13 23 Vancouver 5 0 3 2 2 15 22 San Jose 6 1 5 0 2 11 21 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Florida 4, Philadelphia 3 Winnipeg 4, Colorado 3, OT St. Louis 4, Seattle 3, OT
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Los Angeles 1 San Jose 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT Montreal 6, Arizona 2 Ottawa 5, Washington 2 Columbus 5, Nashville 3 Boston 2, Anaheim 1, SO Toronto 3, Dallas 2, OT New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 1 Minnesota 4, Vancouver 3, OT Edmonton 6, Carolina 4 Buffalo 6, Calgary 3 Vegas 5, Winnipeg 2
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at Boston, 1 p.m. San Jose at New Jersey, 1 p.m. Arizona at Ottawa, 4 p.m. St. Louis at Edmonton, 4 p.m. Dallas at Montreal, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m. Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m. Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Carolina at Calgary, 10 p.m. Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Seattle at Chicago, 2 p.m. Anaheim at Detroit, 5 p.m. Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 5 p.m. San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
SoccerMLS Playoff GlanceFirst RoundSaturday, Oct. 15
Cincinnati 2, New York Red Bulls 1 LA Galaxy 1, Nashville 0
Sunday, Oct. 16
Salt Lake 2, Austin 2, Austin wins 3-1 on penalty kicks Montreal 2, Orlando 0
Monday, Oct. 17
New York City 3, Miami 0 Minnesota 1, Dallas 1, Dallas wins 5-4 on penalty kicks
Thursday, Oct. 20
Philadelphia 1, Cincinnati 0 Los Angeles FC 3, LA Galaxy 2
Sunday, Oct. 23
New York City at Montreal, 1:18 p.m. Dallas at Austin, 8:18 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30
New York City-Montreal winner at Philadelphia, 3 p.m. or 8 p.m. Dallas-Austin winner at Los Angeles FC, 3 p.m. or 8 p.m.
ChampionshipSaturday, Nov. 5
