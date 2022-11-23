Alex Timmerman

Alex Timmerman, 23 points

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Alex Timmerman scored a career-high 23 points, and Tournament MVP Xander Rice scored 18 of his 20 in the second half to help Bucknell rally for a 79-65 win over Austin Peay on Tuesday afternoon at the Ocean Center. Coupled with Monday’s win over Presbyterian, the Bison captured the Ocean Bracket championship at the Greenlight Sunshine Slam, presented by Discount Tire.

Bucknell (4-2) trailed by nine points late in the first half but cut it to five by intermission, then completely flipped the game around with a dominant opening 14 minutes of the second half. The Bison shot 69.2 percent from the field in the second half and 57.4 percent for the game, and they cooled off an Austin Peay (3-3) team that came in on a three-game winning streak, including a victory at South Florida in a Sunshine Slam campus-site game. The Governors were held to 33.8 percent shooting, and after they pulled ahead by hitting 7 of 14 from the arc in the first half, Bucknell held them to 2-for-14 in the second.

