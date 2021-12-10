National Football League
W L T Pct PF PA New England 9 4 0 .692 350 200 Buffalo 7 5 0 .583 336 196 Miami 6 7 0 .462 254 288 N.Y. Jets 3 9 0 .250 217 367
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 304 290 Indianapolis 7 6 0 .538 371 283 Houston 2 10 0 .167 164 323 Jacksonville 2 10 0 .167 180 320
W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 8 4 0 .667 282 260 Cincinnati 7 5 0 .583 331 267 Cleveland 6 6 0 .500 254 267 Pittsburgh 6 6 1 .500 272 322
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 8 4 0 .667 303 259 L.A. Chargers 7 5 0 .583 314 315 Denver 6 6 0 .500 237 218 Las Vegas 6 6 0 .500 274 312
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 8 4 0 .667 353 267 Washington 6 6 0 .500 246 297 Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 337 291 N.Y. Giants 4 8 0 .333 211 273
W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 9 3 0 .750 377 270 Atlanta 5 7 0 .417 216 332 Carolina 5 7 0 .417 236 253 New Orleans 5 7 0 .417 274 276
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 283 242 Minnesota 6 7 0 .462 344 333 Chicago 4 8 0 .333 201 287 Detroit 1 10 1 .125 203 316
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 10 2 0 .833 343 224 L.A. Rams 8 4 0 .667 336 270 San Francisco 6 6 0 .500 303 278 Seattle 4 8 0 .333 239 249
Minnesota 36, Pittsburgh 28
Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m. Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m. New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Seattle at Houston, 1 p.m. Detroit at Denver, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Giants at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. San Francisco at Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m. Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. Open: Indianapolis, Miami, New England, Philadelphia
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.
Las Vegas at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m. New England at Indianapolis, 8:20 p.m.
National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 17 8 .680 — Philadelphia 14 12 .538 3½ Boston 13 13 .500 4½ New York 12 13 .480 5 Toronto 11 14 .440 6
W L Pct GB Miami 15 11 .577 — Washington 15 11 .577 — Atlanta 13 12 .520 1½ Charlotte 14 13 .519 1½ Orlando 5 21 .192 10
W L Pct GB Chicago 17 9 .654 — Milwaukee 16 10 .615 1 Cleveland 14 12 .538 3 Indiana 11 16 .407 6½ Detroit 4 20 .167 12
W L Pct GB Memphis 15 11 .577 — Dallas 12 12 .500 2 San Antonio 9 15 .375 5 Houston 8 16 .333 6 New Orleans 7 20 .259 8½
W L Pct GB Utah 18 7 .720 — Denver 12 13 .480 6 Minnesota 11 14 .440 7 Portland 11 15 .423 7½ Oklahoma City 8 16 .333 9½
W L Pct GB Golden State 21 4 .840 — Phoenix 20 4 .833 ½ L.A. Clippers 14 12 .538 7½ L.A. Lakers 13 13 .500 8½ Sacramento 11 14 .440 10
Utah 118, Philadelphia 96 Memphis 108, L.A. Lakers 95 San Antonio 123, Denver 111
Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m. Sacramento at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. New York at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Detroit at New Orleans, 8 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Houston, 8 p.m. Boston at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m. Utah at Washington, 7 p.m. Chicago at Miami, 8 p.m. Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Cleveland, 8 p.m. Denver at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Golden State at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at New York, 12 p.m. Brooklyn at Detroit, 6 p.m. Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m. New Orleans at San Antonio, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Portland, 9 p.m. Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 25 17 4 4 38 96 71 Tampa Bay 26 17 5 4 38 89 70 Toronto 28 18 8 2 38 88 71 Detroit 27 13 11 3 29 75 89 Boston 23 13 8 2 28 65 60 Buffalo 25 8 14 3 19 70 92 Ottawa 24 7 16 1 15 63 93 Montreal 28 6 19 3 15 61 98
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 26 16 4 6 38 92 65 Carolina 25 18 6 1 37 81 55 N.Y. Rangers 25 17 5 3 37 77 66 Pittsburgh 25 12 8 5 29 75 68 Columbus 25 13 11 1 27 81 82 New Jersey 24 10 9 5 25 70 79 Philadelphia 24 8 12 4 20 56 82 N.Y. Islanders 22 6 11 5 17 46 68
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 26 19 6 1 39 101 74 St. Louis 26 14 8 4 32 90 75 Nashville 26 15 10 1 31 77 73 Colorado 23 14 7 2 30 99 79 Winnipeg 26 13 9 4 30 79 72 Dallas 24 13 9 2 28 68 68 Chicago 26 10 14 2 22 58 81 Arizona 25 5 18 2 12 44 93
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 27 15 6 6 36 85 58 Anaheim 28 15 8 5 35 91 79 Edmonton 25 16 9 0 32 89 77 Vegas 25 15 10 0 30 86 77 San Jose 27 14 12 1 29 73 76 Los Angeles 25 11 10 4 26 68 67 Vancouver 27 10 15 2 22 66 81 Seattle 26 9 15 2 20 73 93 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Chicago 2, Montreal 0 Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3 Anaheim 2, Columbus 1, SO Nashville 4, N.Y. Islanders 3 St. Louis 6, Detroit 2 Carolina 2, Calgary 1, OT Boston 3, Edmonton 2 Winnipeg 3, Seattle 0 Minnesota 5, San Jose 2 Los Angeles 4, Dallas 0
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m. Nashville at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Colorado, 9 p.m. Florida at Arizona, 9 p.m. Philadelphia at Vegas, 10 p.m. Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 1 p.m. Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m. Montreal at St. Louis, 7 p.m. Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m. New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Arizona, 9 p.m. Boston at Calgary, 10 p.m. Carolina at Edmonton, 10 p.m. Columbus at Seattle, 10 p.m. Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m. Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Florida at Colorado, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Vegas, 9 p.m. Carolina at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Major League Soccer
New York City FC at Portland, 3 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
Thursday, Dec. 9 EAST Colby Sawyer 88, New England Coll. 77 Curry 89, Lesley 67 Emerson 94, Worcester St. 81 Endicott 78, Salem St. 74 Felician 70, Pace 67 Fordham 73, LIU 57 Gordon 97, Eastern Nazarene 85 Mercyhurst 74, Le Moyne 62 Neumann 73, Lancaster Bible 46 Pittsburgh 71, Colgate 68 Rutgers 70, Purdue 68 S. New Hampshire 84, Dominican (NY) 79 STJ 86, Elms 60 Seton Hall 64, Texas 60 St. John’s 88, Monmouth (NJ) 83 Wells 101, Houghton 87 Wesleyan (Conn.) 74, Manhattanville 60 Williams 75, Union (NY) 53 Yeshiva 85, Washington (Md.) 76 SOUTH CLAF 92, Shaw 63 Cumberland (Tenn). 72, Union (Tenn.) 66 Greensboro 72, Regent 53 Hampton 54, William & Mary 53 NC Central 102, Carver 50 NC State 65, Bethune-Cookman 48 Nicholls 95, MVSU 80 Southern U. 86, Lindsey Wilson 68 St. Augustines 68, Virginia St. 59 St. Leo 70, UFTL 57 West Alabama 68, West Georgia 58 MIDWEST Bellarmine 87, Asbury 55 Cedarville 68, Findlay 66 Cent. Oklahoma 97, Washburn 87, OT Grand Valley St. 81, Purdue-Northwest 76 Iowa St. 73, Iowa 53 Kent St. 69, Detroit 52 Malone 80, Trevecca Nazarene 67 Missouri Western 78, Lincoln (Mo.) 76 Oberlin 82, Kenyon 69 Rockhurst 93, Baptist Bible 68 S. Indiana 85, Loras 56 SOUTHWEST Hardin Simmons 99, Concordia-Austin 76 Howard Payne 67, Sul Ross St. 59 LeTourneau 78, Belhaven 66 Mary Hardin-Baylor 86, McMurry 67 Texas A&M Commerce 72, Dallas Baptist 70 Texas-Permian Basin 81, St, Edwards 74 FAR WEST Academy of Art 90, Concordia (Cal.) 77 Arizona St. 67, Grand Canyon 62 CS San Marcos 76, CS Monterey Bay 68 Gonzaga 80, Merrimack 55 Humboldt St. 85, Simpson (Cal.) 68 La Verne 80, West Coast 58 New Mexico 87, Denver 67 Pomona Pitzer 90, Bethesda 68 San Francisco St. 82, Cal State-LA 80 W. New Mexico 76, E. New Mexico 70 Walla Walla 84, Whitman 73
Women’s college basketball
EAST Boston U. 66, Merrimack 52 Georgetown 68, George Washington 63 Lafayette 62, UMBC 55 Penn St. 52, Rutgers 48 St. Bonaventure 61, Colgate 56 SOUTH Alabama A&M 72, Samford 47 DePaul 94, Kentucky 85 E. Kentucky 60, Chattanooga 55 Florida Gulf Coast 80, Palm Beach Atlantic 52 Georgia Tech 57, UConn 44 High Point 76, King (TN) 56 Tennessee Tech 67, W. Carolina 50 Villanova 76, James Madison 67 MIDWEST Indiana 91, Fairfield 58 Michigan 93, Wisconsin 81 Michigan St. 75, Illinois 60 SE Missouri 68, Fort Wayne 51 SIU-Edwardsville 63, Saint Louis 57 SOUTHWEST Arkansas 66, Jackson St. 62 Houston 72, Jacksonville St. 65 Texas A&M 88, Texas Southern 43 FAR WEST Arizona 59, N. Dakota St. 47 Montana St. 82, Montana State-Billings 81, 2OT N. Arizona 108, Grand Canyon 77 Portland 80, CS Northridge 62 S. Utah 93, Life Pacific College 42 Utah Valley 63, Montana 50
Transactions
BASEBALL American League SEATTLE MARINERS — Promoted David Hesslink to director, baseball projects, Skylar Shibayama to director, baseball strategy, Emily Curtis to coordinator, baseball projects, Forrest Diamond to coordinator, analytics, Austin Yamada to coordinator, player personnel, Jenny Goldsher to assistant, baseball projects, Sameer Sapre to assistant, baseball projects and Matt Ault to scouting analyst. National League COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Clint Hurdle special assistant to the general manager. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with 1B Jonathan Singleton on a minor league contract. Minor League Baseball Frontier League FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Traded INF/OF Chad Sedio to Milwaukee (American Association). GATEWAY GIRZZLIES — Signed RHP J.P. Williams. JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed INF Matt McGarry. OTTAWA TITANS — Signed RHPs Pedro Fernandez and Zac Westcott. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Hector Roa to a contract extension. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association CHICAGO BULLS — Signed G Stanley Johnson to a 10-day contract. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated LS Aaron Brewer, RB Chase Edmonds and S Charles Washington to return from injured reserve to practice. Activated RB Jonathan Ward from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Re-signed RB Tavien Feaster to the practice squad. BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Bobby Hart to the practice squad. Released CB Greg Stroman from the practice squad. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed P Jamie Gillan and LB Anthony Walker Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list. DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed WR Noah Brown on injured reserve. DETROIT LIONS — Placed CB Bobby Price on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed OT Darrin Paulo to the practice squad. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Waived LC Carson Tinker. Activated LS Trent Sieg from the reserve/COVID-19 list. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed C Scott Quessenberry on the reserve/COVID-19 list. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed WR J.J. Koski to the practice squad. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted LB Tuf Borland and DE Kenny Willekes from the practice squad to the active roster. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed RB/WR Ty Montgomery on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Re-signed DL Malcolm Roach to the practice squad. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Travis Toivonen to the practice squad. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Promoted OL Rashaad Coward and OT Chaz Green from the practice squad to the active roster. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed S Jarrod Wilson to the practice squad. Released OL Corbin Kaufusi from the practice squad. TENNESSEE TITANS — Claimed LB Zach Cunningham off waivers from Houston. HOCKEY National Hockey League ARIZONA COYOTES — Returned RW Hudson Fasching to Tucson (AHL). CALGARY FLAMES — Returned D Juuso Valimaki to Stockton (AHL). Recalled C Bryan Froese from Stockton. CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Chad Krys from Rockford (AHL) and traded to Toronto in exchange for Kurtis Gabriel. COLORADO AVALANCHE — Loaned Ds Jayson Megna and Jacob MacDonald to Colorado (AHL). DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Brian Lashoff from Grand Rapids (AHL). NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Announced the retirement of senior vice president and senior advisor Gerry Helper. Returned RW Matt Luff to Milwaukee (AHL). NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned D Michael Vukojevic from Utica (AHL) to Adirondack (ECHL). NEW YORK RANGERS — Returned C Morgan Barron and G Adam Huska to Hartford (AHL). Recalled G Keith Kinkaid from Hartford. OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned G Kevin Mandolese from Atlanta (ECHL) to Belleville (AHL). Recalled D Jacob Bernard-Docker from Belleville. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned D Mason Millman from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to Reading (ECHL). Recalled C Jackson Cates from Lehigh Valley. ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned G Colten Ellis from Worcester (ECHL) to Springfield (AHL). SEATTLE KRAKEN — Returned RW Kole Lind to Charlotte (AHL). Reassigned F Luke Henman from Charlotte (AHL) to Allen (ECHL). TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed D Roman Schmidt to a three-year, entry-level contract. TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled F Kurtis Gabriel from Toronto (AHL). VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned G Jiri Patera from Fort Wayne (ECHL) to Henderson (AHL). American Hockey League COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled LW Luka Burzan from Utah (ECHL). LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Loaned D Ryan MacKinnon to Reading (ECHL). PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed D David Drake to a player tryout contract (PTO). ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Returned D Nick Boka to Cincinnati (ECHL). SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Signed Ds Nick Albano and Michael Kim, C Robbie Payne and RW Drew Callin to player tryout contracts (PTO). toronto marlies UTICA COMETS — Recalled G Mareks Mitens from Adirondack (ECHL). East Coast Hockey League ECHL — Suspended Utah F Taylor Crunk for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his game misconduct for aggressor in a game against Tulsa on Dec. 8. ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Acquired G Dylan Pasco as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG). Activated F Shane Harper from injured reserve. ALLEN AMERICANS — Placed F Dawson Butt on reserve. Traded D Josh Burnside to Greenville. FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed F Russell Jordan. Placed D Cam Bakker on injured reserve. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Loaned D Alec Rauhauser to Stockton (AHL). Acquired D Corbin Baldwin from Fort Wayne. INDY FUEL — Signed F Jan Mandat to a standard player contract and placed on reserve. IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Waived F Carter Shinkaruk. JACKSONVILLE JUMBO SHRIMP — Returned F James Sanchez to Hartford (AHL). MAINE MARINERS — Signed F Westin Michaud and D Jake Cass. Activated F Brendan Robbins from reserve. Returned F Justin Branzeau and G Jeremy Brodeur to Providence (AHL). Loaned D Michael Kim to Springfield (AHL). READING ROYALS — Recalled G Pat Nagle from Lehigh valley (AHL). TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed F Mitchell Heard. Loaned D Randy Gazzola and F Josh Dickinson to Grand Rapids (AHL). TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released LW Arsen Khisamutdinov. TULSA OILERS — Activated F Kyle Soper from reserve. Placed D Wyatt Trumbley on reserve. WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed G Jimmy Poreda to a standard player contract. SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League ANGEL CITY FC — Signed MF Katie Cousins to a two-year contract with an option for 2024. United States League USL — Announced Christos FC as a new member of USL W League for 2022 season. Announced Hudson Valley Hammers as a new member of the USL League Two for the 2022 season. COLLEGE FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY — Hired Michale Alford as vice president and athletic director.
