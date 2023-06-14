Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 48 22 .686 _ Baltimore 42 24 .636 4 New York 39 29 .574 8 Toronto 37 31 .544 10 Boston 33 35 .485 14
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 34 33 .507 _ Cleveland 31 35 .470 2½ Chicago 29 39 .426 5½ Detroit 27 37 .422 5½ Kansas City 18 49 .269 16
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 41 25 .621 _ Houston 38 29 .567 3½ Los Angeles 38 31 .551 4½ Seattle 33 33 .500 8 Oakland 19 50 .275 23½
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 40 26 .606 _ Miami 37 31 .544 4 Philadelphia 33 34 .493 7½ New York 31 36 .463 9½ Washington 26 39 .400 13½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 34 31 .523 _ Milwaukee 34 33 .507 1 Cincinnati 33 35 .485 2½ Chicago 29 37 .439 5½ St. Louis 27 41 .397 8½
West Division W L Pct GB
Arizona 41 26 .612 _ Los Angeles 38 29 .567 3 San Francisco 35 32 .522 6 San Diego 32 34 .485 8½ Colorado 29 40 .420 13
AMERICAN LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Detroit 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings Colorado 4, Boston 3, 10 innings Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings L.A. Angels 9, Texas 6, 12 innings Seattle 8, Miami 1 Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 3
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 11, Toronto 6 N.Y. Yankees 7, N.Y. Mets 6 Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 5 Colorado 7, Boston 6, 10 innings Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4 Houston 6, Washington 1 L.A. Angels 7, Texas 3 San Diego 6, Cleveland 3 Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1 Seattle 9, Miami 3 L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago White Sox 1 Atlanta at Detroit, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta (Strider 6-2) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-3), 1:10 p.m., 1st game Milwaukee (Rea 3-3) at Minnesota (Ober 3-3), 1:10 p.m. Atlanta (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game Toronto (Berríos 6-4) at Baltimore (Bradish 2-2), 7:05 p.m. Colorado (Gomber 4-5) at Boston (Whitlock 3-2), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-1) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-3), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-5) at Texas (Heaney 4-4), 8:05 p.m. Cincinnati (Lively 3-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-2), 8:10 p.m. Washington (Gray 4-5) at Houston (Valdez 6-5), 8:10 p.m. Cleveland (Civale 2-1) at San Diego (Wacha 6-2), 9:40 p.m. Miami (Pérez 3-1) at Seattle (Castillo 4-4), 9:40 p.m. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-0) at Oakland (Medina 1-5), 9:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-4), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Oakland, 3:37 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Cleveland at San Diego, 8:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Detroit 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings Colorado 4, Boston 3, 10 innings San Francisco 4, St. Louis 3 Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings Seattle 8, Miami 1 Arizona 9, Philadelphia 8
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, N.Y. Mets 6 Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 5 Colorado 7, Boston 6, 10 innings Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4 Houston 6, Washington 1 Chicago Cubs 11, Pittsburgh 3 San Francisco 11, St. Louis 3 San Diego 6, Cleveland 3 Philadelphia 15, Arizona 3 Seattle 9, Miami 3 L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago White Sox 1 Atlanta at Detroit, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta (Strider 6-2) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-3), 1:10 p.m., 1st game Milwaukee (Rea 3-3) at Minnesota (Ober 3-3), 1:10 p.m. San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-6) at St. Louis (Montgomery 3-7), 1:15 p.m. Atlanta (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game Colorado (Gomber 4-5) at Boston (Whitlock 3-2), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-1) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-3), 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-4), 8:05 p.m. Cincinnati (Lively 3-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-2), 8:10 p.m. Washington (Gray 4-5) at Houston (Valdez 6-5), 8:10 p.m. Cleveland (Civale 2-1) at San Diego (Wacha 6-2), 9:40 p.m. Miami (Pérez 3-1) at Seattle (Castillo 4-4), 9:40 p.m. Philadelphia (Suárez 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 8-3), 9:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-4), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Arizona, 3:40 p.m. Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Cleveland at San Diego, 8:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Connecticut 8 2 .800 — New York 6 3 .667 1½ Washington 5 4 .556 2½ Chicago 5 5 .500 3 Atlanta 3 5 .375 4 Indiana 3 6 .333 4½
WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 8 1 .889 — Dallas 5 4 .556 3 Los Angeles 4 4 .500 3½ Seattle 2 6 .250 5½ Phoenix 2 6 .250 5½ Minnesota 2 7 .222 6
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Indiana 87, Washington 66 Atlanta 86, New York 79 Seattle 83, Phoenix 69 Wednesday’s Games Los Angeles at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at Connecticut, 7 p.m. Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m. Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
