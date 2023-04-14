UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State's 2023 Blue-White Game will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Big Ten Network will carry the event live with Connor Onion, Matt Millen and Matt McGloin calling the action.
Parking lots will open at 8 a.m. Admission to the Blue-White Game is free. Fans will enter through gates A, B, C and E, which will open at noon.
Penn State University's normal bag policy is in place for the Blue-White Game. Clear tote bags, which can be sized 12" x 6" x 12" or smaller, will be permitted. In addition, a 4" x 6" x 1" small clutch or wristlet will continue to be permissible. Complete information on the University's updated bag policy can be found here.
The Blue-White Boardwalk, the official Penn State Football game day fan festival, is back for the 2023 Blue-White Game. The Boardwalk includes food vendors, carnival games and free carnival rides such as a ferris wheel, giant slide, tilt-a-whirl and more. Fans will also be able to enjoy live music, face painting, balloon artists, photo booths and caricature drawings all for free.
The Blue-White Boardwalk will open to the public at 5 p.m. on Friday and will run until 9 p.m. It will then reopen at 10 a.m. on Saturday and close at 7 p.m. The Boardwalk is located in the upper corner of the Bryce Jordan East Parking Lot (Football Parking Lot 41) between Beaver Stadium and Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Carnival games will only accept cash, while food vendors will accept both cash and credit card.
Fans will have a chance to pick up the 2023 Football Spring Poster, which will be handed out at the Penn State Athletics Tent at the Blue-White Boardwalk, while supplies last.
AP sources: Snyder agrees to $6.05B sale of NFL's Commanders
Dan Snyder has a deal in place to sell the NFL's Washington Commanders for the biggest price paid for a North American professional sports team.
A group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales that includes Magic Johnson has an agreement in principle to buy the team for a record $6.05 billion, two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The people confirmed the deal was a fully financed, nonexclusive agreement that was not yet signed. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been finalized.
Another person told The AP a deal hasn't been sent to the NFL for approval yet. The league declined to comment.
Once the deal is approved, Harris would own controlling stakes in teams in three of the four major North American pro sports leagues. He and David Blitzer have owned the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers since 2011 and the NHL's New Jersey Devils since 2013.
Harris has owned a piece of the Pittsburgh Steelers, which he needs to sell before getting the Commanders.
The price for the Commanders tops the previous record of $4.65 billion set when Walmart heir Rob Walton’s group bought the Denver Broncos last year. Johnson, the basketball Hall of Famer who also owns part of Major League Baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers, was also part of Harris' bid for the Broncos.
Rales, co-founder of the Danaher Corp. and a Maryland resident, and Johnson were relatively late additions to the group. Rales and Harris grew up in Bethesda in the Washington suburbs and give the team local ownership roots.
The sale of the Commanders is pending the execution of a contract and then approval from the rest of the league’s owners, which could happen as soon as their next meeting in Minnesota in May but may take longer. It would need 24 of 32 votes to pass, which is not expected to be a problem after the Broncos sale was unanimously approved and given that Snyder was beginning to fall out of favor with the group.
Snyder bought his boyhood favorite team in 1999 for $750 million and despite mounting criticism repeatedly said he'd never sell. That changed after multiple investigations by the league and Congress into Washington's workplace misconduct and potential improprieties. The congressional investigation found Snyder played a role in a toxic culture.
