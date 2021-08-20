Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 65 56 .537 _ Philadelphia 61 60 .504 4 New York 60 61 .496 5 Washington 52 68 .433 12½ Miami 51 71 .418 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 74 48 .607 _ Cincinnati 66 57 .537 8½ St. Louis 62 58 .517 11 Chicago 54 69 .439 20½ Pittsburgh 42 79 .347 31½
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 78 43 .645 _ Los Angeles 76 46 .623 2½ San Diego 67 56 .545 12 Colorado 55 66 .455 23 Arizona 41 81 .336 37½
Thursday’s Games
Arizona 6, Philadelphia 2 Cincinnati 6, Miami 1 St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 4 L.A. Dodgers 4, N.Y. Mets 1
Friday’s Games
Kansas City (Keller 7-12) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-9), 2:20 p.m. Atlanta (Fried 10-7) at Baltimore (Akin 0-7), 7:05 p.m. Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 4-6), 7:10 p.m. Washington (TBD) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-6), 8:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Keller 3-10) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 8:15 p.m. Arizona (Gilbert 1-1) at Colorado (Gomber 9-7), 8:40 p.m. San Francisco (Wood 10-3) at Oakland (Kaprielian 6-4), 9:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 12-2), 10:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Moore 2-3) at San Diego (Snell 6-4), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 4:05 p.m. Washington at Milwaukee, 4:05 p.m. San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m. Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m. Philadelphia at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 75 47 .615 _ New York 70 52 .574 5 Boston 69 54 .561 6½ Toronto 63 56 .529 10½ Baltimore 38 82 .317 36
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 71 51 .582 _ Cleveland 58 61 .487 11½ Detroit 58 65 .472 13½ Minnesota 54 68 .443 17 Kansas City 52 68 .433 18
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 71 50 .587 _ Oakland 69 53 .566 2½ Seattle 66 56 .541 5½ Los Angeles 62 61 .504 10 Texas 42 79 .347 29
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 2 Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 4 L.A. Angels 13, Detroit 10 Houston 6, Kansas City 3, 10 innings Seattle 9, Texas 8, 11 innings N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 5
Friday’s Games
Kansas City (Keller 7-12) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-9), 2:20 p.m. Atlanta (Fried 10-7) at Baltimore (Akin 0-7), 7:05 p.m. Minnesota (Barnes 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 1-1), 7:05 p.m. Detroit (Alexander 2-2) at Toronto (Ray 9-5), 7:07 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-4), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Barria 2-1) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-4), 7:10 p.m. Texas (Dunning 5-7) at Boston (Sale 1-0), 7:10 p.m. Seattle (Kikuchi 7-6) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 9-4), 8:10 p.m. San Francisco (Wood 10-3) at Oakland (Kaprielian 6-4), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m. Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Detroit at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m. Seattle at Houston, 4:10 p.m. Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Toledo (Detroit) 52 40 .565 — St. Paul (Minnesota) 51 42 .548 1½ Omaha (Kansas City) 49 42 .538 2½ Columbus (Cleveland) 43 48 .473 8½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 43 49 .467 9 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 40 52 .435 12 Louisville (Cincinnati) 37 55 .402 15
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Buffalo (Toronto) 54 35 .607 — Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 54 36 .600 ½ Worcester (Boston) 48 45 .516 8 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 42 48 .467 12½ Rochester (Washington) 36 52 .409 17½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 36 54 .400 18½
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 59 33 .641 — Gwinnett (Atlanta) 53 40 .570 6½ Jacksonville (Miami) 52 41 .559 7½ Nashville (Milwaukee) 50 43 .538 9½ Memphis (St. Louis) 44 49 .473 15½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 38 53 .418 20½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 34 58 .370 25
Thursday’s Games
Syracuse 2, Buffalo 1, 1st game Syracuse 4, Buffalo 3, 2nd game Worcester 5, Scranton/W-B 3, 1st game Scranton/W-B 5 Worcester 0, 2nd game Rochester 6, Lehigh Valley 2, 1st game Lehigh 4, Rochester 3, 2nd game Gwinnett 8, Louisville 1 Durham 10, Jacksonville 4 Norfolk 11, Charlotte 6 Toledo 5, Indianapolis 2 St. Paul 9, Iowa 4 Columbus 8, Omaha 3 Memphis 12, Nashville 11, 10 innings
Friday’s Games
Scranton/W-B at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Gwinnett at Louisville, 7 p.m. Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Columbus at Omaha, 8:05 p.m. Nashville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 12:05 p.m. Norfolk at Charlotte, 1:05 p.m. Scranton/W-B at Worcester, 4:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 6:05 p.m. Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Gwinnett at Louisville, 7 p.m. Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Memphis, 7:35 p.m. Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Columbus at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 54 36 .600 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 54 38 .587 1 New Hampshire (Toronto) 44 45 .494 9½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 41 49 .456 13 Reading (Philadelphia) 36 56 .391 19 Hartford (Colorado) 29 63 .315 26
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 57 35 .620 — Bowie (Baltimore) 53 37 .589 3 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 49 42 .538 7½ Erie (Detroit) 50 43 .568 7½ Richmond (San Francisco) 46 47 .495 11½ Harrisburg (Washington) 35 57 .380 22
Thursday’s Games
Binghamton at Portland, ppd. Altoona 5, Somerset 0 Richmond 2, Erie 1 Akron 11, Harrisburg 2 Reading 6, Bowie 5 New Hampshire 3, Hartford 2
Friday’s Games
Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m. Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Somerset at Altoona, 7 p.m. Bowie at Reading, 7:05 p.m. New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m. Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
High-A East
North Division
W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 58 35 .624 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 47 44 .516 10 Wilmington (Washington) 42 51 .452 16 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 41 51 .446 16½ Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 35 56 .385 22
South Division
W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 66 27 .710 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 58 35 .624 8 Greenville (Boston) 49 42 .538 16 Hickory (Texas) 40 49 .449 24 Rome (Atlanta) 40 51 .440 25 Asheville (Houston) 39 51 .433 25½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 34 57 .374 31
Thursday’s Games
Winston-Salem at Hickory, ppd. Bowling Green 8, Greensboro 6 Greenville at Rome, ppd. Asheville 15, Jersey Shore 7 Hudson Valley 7, Brooklyn 6 Wilmington 8, Aberdeen 7
Friday’s Games
Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m. Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m. Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m. Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m. Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m. Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Greenville at Rome, 6 p.m. Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m. Wilmington at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m. Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m. Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m. Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Low-A East
Central Division
W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 56 37 .602 — Down East (Texas) 54 38 .587 1½ Fayetteville (Houston) 40 51 .440 15 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 26 67 .280 30
North Division
W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 54 39 .581 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 51 42 .548 3 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 47 46 .505 7 Fredericksburg (Washington) 33 60 .355 21
South Division
W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 66 27 .710 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 46 46 .500 19½ Columbia (Kansas City) 43 50 .462 23 Augusta (Atlanta) 40 53 .430 26
Thursday’s Games
Salem 7, Lynchburg 2 Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, susp. Down East 14, Kannapolis 3 Carolina 6, Augusta 5, 7 innings Delmarva 11, Fredericksburg 9 Charleston 5, Columbia 4
Friday’s Games
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m. Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m. Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m. Augusta at Carolina, 7 p.m. Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m. Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 5 p.m. Augusta at Carolina, 5 p.m. Columbia at Charleston, 6:05 p.m. Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m. Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m. Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Atlantic League
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB Lancaster 8 4 .667 — Southern Maryland 7 5 .583 1 Long Island 5 8 .385 3½ York 3 9 .250 5
South Division
W L Pct. GB Gastonia 9 5 .643 — High Point 9 5 .643 — West Virginia 7 7 .500 2 Lexington 4 9 .308 4½
Thursday’s Games
Lancaster 9, Long Island 8 York at Southern Maryland, ppd. Gastonia 7, West Virginia 6, 12 innings High Point 10, Lexington 7
Friday’s Games
Gastonia at York, 6:30 p.m. Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m. Lancaster at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m. High Point at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Gastonia at York, noon Gastonia at York, 6:30 p.m. High Point at Lexington, 6:35 p.m. Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m. Lancaster at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour The Northern Trust Scores Thursday at Liberty National Golf Club Jersey City, N.J. Yardage: 7,410; Par: 71 Purse: $9.5 Million First Round Justin Thomas 31-32_63 Jon Rahm 32-31_63 Harold Varner III 33-33_66 Adam Scott 33-34_67 Robert Streb 33-34_67 Mackenzie Hughes 34-33_67 Cameron Tringale 33-34_67 Tony Finau 36-31_67 Kevin Na 34-33_67 Sebastián Muñoz 36-32_68 Cameron Champ 33-35_68 Viktor Hovland 35-33_68 Patrick Cantlay 36-32_68 Keith Mitchell 36-32_68 Lanto Griffin 34-35_69 Andrew Putnam 36-33_69 Erik van Rooyen 35-34_69 Aaron Wise 37-32_69 Russell Henley 35-34_69 Marc Leishman 35-34_69 Hideki Matsuyama 35-34_69 Cameron Smith 35-34_69 Tom Hoge 32-37_69 Anirban Lahiri 36-33_69 Harry Higgs 34-35_69 Kevin Streelman 34-35_69 Maverick McNealy 34-35_69 Keegan Bradley 35-34_69 Cam Davis 35-34_69 Carlos Ortiz 35-34_69 Harris English 32-37_69 Alex Noren 36-33_69 Garrick Higgo 36-33_69 Peter Malnati 35-35_70 Seamus Power 36-34_70 Paul Casey 37-33_70 Emiliano Grillo 35-35_70 Lee Westwood 35-35_70 Jhonattan Vegas 38-32_70 Brooks Koepka 34-36_70 Corey Conners 37-33_70 Jason Kokrak 35-35_70 Xander Schauffele 35-35_70 Scottie Scheffler 33-37_70 Henrik Norlander 38-32_70 Joel Dahmen 33-37_70 Patton Kizzire 31-39_70 Dustin Johnson 36-34_70 Russell Knox 35-35_70 Zach Johnson 36-34_70 Dylan Frittelli 36-34_70 Bubba Watson 36-35_71 K.H. Lee 38-33_71 Rory McIlroy 37-34_71 Daniel Berger 36-35_71 Doug Ghim 37-34_71 Pat Perez 35-36_71 Chez Reavie 35-36_71 Shane Lowry 35-36_71 Hudson Swafford 35-36_71 Branden Grace 38-33_71 Joaquin Niemann 37-34_71 Stewart Cink 37-34_71 Bryson DeChambeau 37-34_71 Sam Burns 38-33_71 Sungjae Im 37-34_71 Billy Horschel 35-36_71 Luke List 34-37_71 James Hahn 38-33_71 Scott Piercy 36-35_71 Gary Woodland 38-33_71 Tyrrell Hatton 38-34_72 Charl Schwartzel 38-34_72 Chris Kirk 37-35_72 Webb Simpson 38-34_72 Jordan Spieth 35-37_72 Sam Ryder 38-34_72 Brandt Snedeker 38-34_72 Adam Long 35-37_72 Ian Poulter 36-36_72 Troy Merritt 39-33_72 Brian Harman 36-36_72 Si Woo Kim 34-38_72 Abraham Ancer 36-36_72 Tyler McCumber 36-36_72 Brian Gay 35-37_72 Kramer Hickok 35-37_72 Brice Garnett 37-35_72 Brian Stuard 37-36_73 Talor Gooch 36-37_73 Matt Fitzpatrick 37-36_73 Charley Hoffman 40-33_73 Doc Redman 35-38_73 Brendon Todd 36-37_73 Denny McCarthy 38-35_73 Sepp Straka 39-34_73 Jason Day 39-34_73 Martin Laird 36-37_73 Ryan Palmer 38-35_73 Phil Mickelson 39-34_73 Adam Schenk 37-36_73 Max Homa 39-35_74 Collin Morikawa 38-36_74 Matthew NeSmith 40-34_74 Lucas Glover 38-36_74 C.T. Pan 35-39_74 Scott Stallings 39-35_74 Adam Hadwin 39-36_75 Matt Kuchar 41-34_75 Sergio Garcia 34-41_75 Kyle Stanley 38-37_75 Chesson Hadley 37-38_75 Matthew Wolff 40-36_76 J.T. Poston 39-37_76 Kevin Kisner 35-41_76 Hank Lebioda 40-36_76 Richy Werenski 37-39_76 Brandon Hagy 39-39_78 Brendan Steele 38-40_78 Wyndham Clark 39-39_78 Matt Jones 39-40_79 Roger Sloan 39-40_79
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Connecticut 17 6 .739 — Chicago 11 11 .500 5½ New York 11 12 .478 6 Washington 8 13 .381 8 Atlanta 6 16 .273 10½ Indiana 4 18 .182 12½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Las Vegas 17 6 .739 — Seattle 16 7 .696 1 Minnesota 13 9 .591 3½ Phoenix 12 10 .545 4½ Dallas 10 13 .435 7 Los Angeles 9 13 .409 7½
Thursday’s Games
Connecticut 82, Minnesota 71 Phoenix 77, Washington 64 Los Angeles 66, Atlanta 64 Friday’s Games Seattle at New York, 7 p.m. Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.