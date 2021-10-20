Girls tennis

Heartland Athletic ConferenceFinal season standingsDivision I

Selinsgrove 11-1 Jersey Shore 9-3 Central Mtn. 8-4 Shikellamy 8-4 Williamsport 4-8 Milton 2-10 Mifflinburg 0-12

Division II

Danville 10-2 Central Columbia 9-3 Loyalsock 8-4 Hughesville 7-5 Montoursville 4-8 Bloomsburg 2-10 Lewisburg 2-10

Men’s soccerMisericordia 1, Lycoming 0

Despite controlling play for most of the game, the Warriors fell victim to an early scoring strike that held up as the game’s only goal for 84 minutes, as Misericordia escaped UPMC Field with a MAC Freedom win Tuesday. Sophomores Obiazie Chinatu and Joe Bamfo led the Warriors with two shots a piece, as Lycoming outshot the Cougars in both halves and 14-6 in the game. Bamfo had a coast-to-coast breakaway in the second half after a header by junior Brayden Wise headed a ball out to an open Bamfo, who blew past three defenders and ripped a shot that the Misericordia tipped before it went off the crossbar, spoiling the Warriors’ best chance of the day to score. Sophomore goalkeeper Nick Wilke played all 90 minutes for the Warriors. Misericordia keeper Andrew Daubenspeck made seven stops, including at least three diving ones for the Cougars. The Warriors return to the field on Saturday, Oct. 23, as they travel to face DeSales University in a MAC Freedom game at 2:15 p.m. in Center Valley.

Major League Baseball

Playoffs

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-7)

American League

Boston 2, Houston 2

Friday, Oct. 15: Houston 5, Boston 4 Saturday, Oct. 16: Boston 9, Houston 5 Monday, Oct. 18: Boston 12, Houston 3 Tuesday, Oct. 19: Houston 9, Boston 2 Wednesday, Oct. 20: Houston (Valdez 11-6) at Boston (Sale 5-1), 5:08 p.m. (FS1) x-Friday, Oct. 22: Boston at Houston, 8:08 p.m. (FS1) x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Boston at Houston, 8:08 p.m. (Fox and FS1)

National League

Atlanta 2, Los Angeles 1

Saturday, Oct. 16: Atlanta 3, Los Angeles 2 Sunday, Oct. 17: Atlanta 5, Los Angeles 4 Tuesday, Oct. 19: Los Angeles 6, Atlanta 5 Wednesday, Oct. 20: Atlanta at Los Angeles (Urias 20-3), 8:08 p.m. (TBS) x-Thursday, Oct. 21: Atlanta (Fried 14-7) at Los Angeles, 8:08 p.m. (TBS) x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Los Angeles at Atlanta, 5:08 or 8:08 p.m. (TBS) x-Sunday, Oct. 24: Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7:38 p.m. (TBS) WORLD SERIES (Best-of-7) Tuesday, Oct. 26: Boston-Houston winner at Los Angeles OR Atlanta at Boston-Houston winner (Fox) Wednesday, Oct. 27: Boston-Houston winner at Los Angeles OR Atlanta at Boston-Houston winner (Fox) Friday, Oct. 29: Los Angeles at Boston-Houston winner OR Boston-Houston winner at Atlanta (Fox) Saturday, Oct. 30: Los Angeles at Boston-Houston winner OR Boston-Houston winner at Atlanta (Fox) x-Sunday, Oct. 31: Los Angeles at Boston-Houston winner OR Boston-Houston winner at Atlanta (Fox) x-Tuesday, Nov. 2: Boston-Houston winner at Los Angeles OR Atlanta at Boston-Houston winner (Fox) x-Wednesday, Nov. 3: Boston-Houston winner at Los Angeles OR Atlanta at Boston-Houston winner (Fox)

National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Boston 0 0 .000 — New York 0 0 .000 — Philadelphia 0 0 .000 — Toronto 0 0 .000 — Brooklyn 0 1 .000 ½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 0 0 .000 — Charlotte 0 0 .000 — Miami 0 0 .000 — Orlando 0 0 .000 — Washington 0 0 .000 —

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 — Chicago 0 0 .000 ½ Cleveland 0 0 .000 ½ Detroit 0 0 .000 ½ Indiana 0 0 .000 ½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Dallas 0 0 .000 — Houston 0 0 .000 — Memphis 0 0 .000 — New Orleans 0 0 .000 — San Antonio 0 0 .000 —

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB Denver 0 0 .000 — Minnesota 0 0 .000 — Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 — Portland 0 0 .000 — Utah 0 0 .000 —

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Golden State 1 0 1.000 — L.A. Clippers 0 0 .000 ½ Phoenix 0 0 .000 ½ Sacramento 0 0 .000 ½ L.A. Lakers 0 1 .000 1

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 127, Brooklyn 104 Golden State 121, L.A. Lakers 114 Wednesday’s Games Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m. Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Boston at New York, 7:30 p.m. Washington at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Memphis, 8 p.m. Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Orlando at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m. Denver at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Miami, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m. New York at Orlando, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Chicago, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m. Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

National Hockey League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 3 3 0 0 6 14 11 Buffalo 3 3 0 0 6 12 9 Detroit 3 2 0 1 5 13 10 Toronto 4 2 1 1 5 8 6 Ottawa 3 2 1 0 4 7 6 Tampa Bay 4 2 2 0 4 12 6 Boston 1 1 0 0 2 3 3 Montreal 4 0 4 0 0 3 6

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Pittsburgh 4 2 0 2 6 16 7 Washington 3 2 0 1 5 12 9 N.Y. Rangers 4 2 1 1 5 8 2 Carolina 2 2 0 0 4 9 6 New Jersey 2 2 0 0 4 8 6 Columbus 3 2 1 0 4 11 14 Philadelphia 2 1 0 1 3 10 10 N.Y. Islanders 3 1 2 0 2 8 1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 3 3 0 0 6 11 5 St. Louis 2 2 0 0 4 12 0 Dallas 4 2 2 0 4 8 1 Nashville 3 1 2 0 2 7 6 Colorado 3 1 2 0 2 10 13 Winnipeg 3 0 2 1 1 9 6 Arizona 3 0 2 1 1 7 4 Chicago 4 0 3 1 1 8 4

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 3 3 0 0 6 14 13 San Jose 2 2 0 0 4 9 4 Anaheim 4 2 2 0 4 13 11 Vancouver 4 1 2 1 3 10 5 Seattle 5 1 3 1 3 11 4 Vegas 2 1 1 0 2 6 4 Los Angeles 3 1 2 0 2 9 10 Calgary 2 0 1 1 1 4 2 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Buffalo 5, Vancouver 2 San Jose 5, Montreal 0 Dallas 2, Pittsburgh 1, SO Florida 4, Tampa Bay 1 Washington 6, Colorado 3 New Jersey 4, Seattle 2 Detroit 4, Columbus 1 Nashville 2, Los Angeles 1 N.Y. Islanders 4, Chicago 1 Minnesota 6, Winnipeg 5, OT Edmonton 6, Anaheim 5

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m. Colorado at Florida, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m. San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Calgary at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 8 p.m. Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Jose at Toronto, 6 p.m. Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 20 4 6 66 59 36 Nashville 11 3 15 48 46 26 Philadelphia 12 7 10 46 40 29 Orlando City 12 8 9 45 42 41 Atlanta 11 9 9 42 39 33 D.C. United 12 12 5 41 49 41 CF Montréal 11 10 8 41 42 39 New York City FC 11 11 7 40 44 33 New York 11 11 7 40 35 30 Columbus 10 12 7 37 36 39 Inter Miami CF 9 15 5 32 25 47 Chicago 7 16 7 28 31 48 Toronto FC 6 16 7 25 34 56 Cincinnati 4 17 8 20 29 55

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 17 6 6 57 49 25 Sporting Kansas City 15 7 7 52 52 33 Colorado 14 6 9 51 42 31 Portland 14 11 4 46 46 46 Real Salt Lake 12 11 6 42 48 45 LA Galaxy 12 11 6 42 41 46 Minnesota United 11 10 8 41 32 35 Vancouver 10 9 10 40 37 39 Los Angeles FC 10 12 7 37 43 42 San Jose 8 12 9 33 36 47 Houston 6 12 12 30 35 46 FC Dallas 6 13 10 28 39 47 Austin FC 7 18 4 25 29 45 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, October 20

Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. CF Montréal at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. New England at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. Toronto FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Columbus at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m. Vancouver at Portland, 10 p.m. Austin FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 23

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 3:30 p.m. New York at Columbus, 6 p.m. D.C. United at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. Nashville at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. CF Montréal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Chicago, 8 p.m. Cincinnati at Miami, 8 p.m. Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m. FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m. Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 24

Houston at Austin FC, 5 p.m. New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 26

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 27

Colorado at New England, 7 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Nashville at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. New York at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8 p.m. LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m. San Jose at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 30

New York City FC at Miami, 1:30 p.m. San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 3:30 p.m. CF Montréal at New York, 4 p.m. Toronto FC at Atlanta, 6 p.m. Columbus at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. Austin FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 31

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Colorado at Houston, 3 p.m. Nashville at Orlando City, 4 p.m. Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League NEW YORK YANKEES — Fired third-base coach Phil Nevin, hitting coach Marcus Thames and assistant hitting coach P.J. Pilittere. Signed manager Aaron Boone to a three-year contract. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed G Gary Payton II. MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Exercised third-year options on G Anthony Edwards and F Jaden McDaniels. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DL Josh Mauro to the practice squad. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed LT Ronnie Stanley on injured reserve. Signed RB Le’Veon Bell. Signed G James Carpenter and OLB Joe Thomas to the practice squad. Released OLB Chris Smith from the practice squad. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed P Ryan Winslow. Placed WR Brandon Zylstra on injured reserve. Signed RB Reggie Bonnafon to the practice squad. CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DB Deon Bush on injured reserve. Placed LB Robert Quinn on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted DB Teez Tabor from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed RB Chris Thompson to the practice squad. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted RB John Kelly from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed RB Kareem Hunt and LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve. Activated WR Ja’Marcus Bradley from injured reserve to the practice squad. DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived RB Nick Ralston. Released DB Isaiah Johnson from the practice squad. DENVER BRONCOS — Placed LB Alexander Johnson and OLB Andre Mintze on injured reserve. Released WR David Moore. Signed ILBs Curtis Robinson and Barrington Wade. Signed LB Pita Taumoepenu to the practice squad. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Aaron Adeoye to the practice squad. Released CB Quinton Dunbar from the practice squad. HOUSTON TEXANS — Released DE Whitney Mercilus and WR/KR Andre Roberts. Signed LB Connor Strachan to the practice squad. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DT Antwaun Woods. Promoted K Michael Badgley from the practice squad to the active roster. Activated QB Sam Ehlinger from injured reserve. Placed WR Parris Campbell on injured reserve. Waived QB Jacob Eason and DT Chris Williams. Placed S Jordan Lucas and CB Marvell Tell III on the practice squad injured reserve. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released K Josh Lambo and OL Rashaad Coward. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed LB Shilique Calhoun to the practice squad. Released C Darryl Williams from the practice squad. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed CB Desmond Turfant. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Promoted RB Buddy Howell and CB Donte Deayon from their practice squad to the active roster. Placed RB Jake Funk and TE Johnny Mundt on injured reserve. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Vince Biegel to the practice squad. Released LB Shaquem Griffin from the practice squad. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released RB Ameer Abdullah. Designated RB Kene Nwangwu return from injured reserve to practice. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB Myles Bryant. Placed DL Chase Winovich on injured reserve. Signed K Riley Patterson to the practice squad. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed RB Lamar Miller, LB Lakiem Williams and G Forrest Lamp to the practice squad. Designated LB Kwon Alexander, DE Marcus Davenport and WR Tre’Quan Smith return from injured reserve to practice. NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed LT Andrew Thomas and WR C.J. Board on injured reserve. Promoted T Korey Cunningham and WR Dante Pettis from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed LB Bernardrick McKinney, WR Travis Toivonen and T Derrick Kelly to the practice squad. Released TE Jake Hausmann and G Cole Banwart from the practice squad. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted CB Rashard Robinson from the practice squad to the active roster. Waived OL John Molchon. Re-signed WR Jayden Mickens to the practice squad. TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated S Brady Breeze from injured reserve. Waived P Johnny Townsend. Placed CB Caleb Farley and WR Cameron Batson on injured reserve. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Re-signed K Chris Blewitt to the practice squad. Signed LB De’Jon Harris to the practice squad. Released WR Kelvin Harmon and S Cole Luke from the practice squad. Canadian Football League WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed K Gabriel Ferraro to the practice squad. Acquired K Sergio Castillo in a trade with B.C. Lions in exchange for a conditional fourth-round selection in the 2022 draft. HOCKEY National Hockey League ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Sam Carrick and LW Sonny Milano from San Diego (AHL). EDMONTON OILERS — Assigned C Ryan McLeod to Bakersfield (AHL). Released RW Kirill Madsimov. NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled LW Dmytro Timashov from Bridgeport (AHL) loan. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Assigned D Egor Zamula and C Max Willman to Lehigh Valley (AHL). SEATTLE KRAKEN — Recalled G Joey Daccord from Charlotte (AHL). Returned RW Kole Lind to Charlotte (AHL). Placed G Chris Driedger on injure reserve. VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Waived LW Nic Petan. WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned G Hunter Shepard to South Carolina (ECHL) from Hershey (AHL). American Hockey League BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Acquired D William Lagesson. CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Acquired G Evan Fitzpatrick. GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed C Josh Dickinson to a player tryout contract. HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled RW Alex Dmowski from Jacksonville (ECHL). HERSHEY BEARS — Released LW Ryan Dmowski from his PTO contract. Loaned D Jake Massie to South Carolina (ECHL). SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalld LW Greg Printz from Tulsa (ECHL). East Coast Hockey League ALLEN AMERICANS — Acquired G Antoine Bibeau from Charlotte (AHL). ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed Fs Carlos and Michael Turner. Loaned F Matthew Wedman to Belleville (AHL). CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed D Samuel Hunter and Fs Brett Van OS and Mike Gornall. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Acquired F Shawn Cameron from Springfield (AHL). Returned G Evan Fitzpatrick to Charlotte (AHL). IDAHO STELLHEADS — Signed D Clint Filbrandt. INDY FUEL — Acquired G Cole Morris from Rockford (AHL). KALAMAZOO WINGS — Signed D Tyler Rockwell and F Raymond Brice. KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Acquired G Andrew Shortridge from Stockton (AHL). MAINE MARINERS — Released F Mathieu Cloutier. Signed D Felix-Olivier Chouinard. NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Waived G Kai Edmonds. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed G Ryan Novalis. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Claimed F Patrick Kramer off waivers from Jacksonville. TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed D Darick Louis-Jean. TULSA OILERS — Signed D Duggie Lagrone. Released G Devin Williams. Recalled LW Greg Printz from Tulsa WORCESTER RAILERS — Acquired F Paul Thompson from Bridgeport (AHL). Acquired F Nic Pierog from Springfield (AHL). Loaned RW Paul Thompson to Bridgeport (ECHL). SOCCER MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Fined Atlanta United MF Ezequiel Barco and Toronto FC D Auro Junior an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely and orderly manner in a match on Oct. 16. Fined Atlanta United an undisclosed amount for the club’s second violation. Issued Toronto FC a warning for its first violation. Fined Toronto FC MF Richie Laryea and Atlanta United assistant coach Rob Valentino for their actions in inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontration. PORTLAND TIMBERS — Recalled MF Blake Bodily from USL side San Diego Loyal.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.