Girls tennis
Heartland Athletic ConferenceFinal season standingsDivision I
Selinsgrove 11-1 Jersey Shore 9-3 Central Mtn. 8-4 Shikellamy 8-4 Williamsport 4-8 Milton 2-10 Mifflinburg 0-12
Division II
Danville 10-2 Central Columbia 9-3 Loyalsock 8-4 Hughesville 7-5 Montoursville 4-8 Bloomsburg 2-10 Lewisburg 2-10
Men’s soccerMisericordia 1, Lycoming 0
Despite controlling play for most of the game, the Warriors fell victim to an early scoring strike that held up as the game’s only goal for 84 minutes, as Misericordia escaped UPMC Field with a MAC Freedom win Tuesday. Sophomores Obiazie Chinatu and Joe Bamfo led the Warriors with two shots a piece, as Lycoming outshot the Cougars in both halves and 14-6 in the game. Bamfo had a coast-to-coast breakaway in the second half after a header by junior Brayden Wise headed a ball out to an open Bamfo, who blew past three defenders and ripped a shot that the Misericordia tipped before it went off the crossbar, spoiling the Warriors’ best chance of the day to score. Sophomore goalkeeper Nick Wilke played all 90 minutes for the Warriors. Misericordia keeper Andrew Daubenspeck made seven stops, including at least three diving ones for the Cougars. The Warriors return to the field on Saturday, Oct. 23, as they travel to face DeSales University in a MAC Freedom game at 2:15 p.m. in Center Valley.
Major League Baseball
Playoffs
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
Boston 2, Houston 2
Friday, Oct. 15: Houston 5, Boston 4 Saturday, Oct. 16: Boston 9, Houston 5 Monday, Oct. 18: Boston 12, Houston 3 Tuesday, Oct. 19: Houston 9, Boston 2 Wednesday, Oct. 20: Houston (Valdez 11-6) at Boston (Sale 5-1), 5:08 p.m. (FS1) x-Friday, Oct. 22: Boston at Houston, 8:08 p.m. (FS1) x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Boston at Houston, 8:08 p.m. (Fox and FS1)
National League
Atlanta 2, Los Angeles 1
Saturday, Oct. 16: Atlanta 3, Los Angeles 2 Sunday, Oct. 17: Atlanta 5, Los Angeles 4 Tuesday, Oct. 19: Los Angeles 6, Atlanta 5 Wednesday, Oct. 20: Atlanta at Los Angeles (Urias 20-3), 8:08 p.m. (TBS) x-Thursday, Oct. 21: Atlanta (Fried 14-7) at Los Angeles, 8:08 p.m. (TBS) x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Los Angeles at Atlanta, 5:08 or 8:08 p.m. (TBS) x-Sunday, Oct. 24: Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7:38 p.m. (TBS) WORLD SERIES (Best-of-7) Tuesday, Oct. 26: Boston-Houston winner at Los Angeles OR Atlanta at Boston-Houston winner (Fox) Wednesday, Oct. 27: Boston-Houston winner at Los Angeles OR Atlanta at Boston-Houston winner (Fox) Friday, Oct. 29: Los Angeles at Boston-Houston winner OR Boston-Houston winner at Atlanta (Fox) Saturday, Oct. 30: Los Angeles at Boston-Houston winner OR Boston-Houston winner at Atlanta (Fox) x-Sunday, Oct. 31: Los Angeles at Boston-Houston winner OR Boston-Houston winner at Atlanta (Fox) x-Tuesday, Nov. 2: Boston-Houston winner at Los Angeles OR Atlanta at Boston-Houston winner (Fox) x-Wednesday, Nov. 3: Boston-Houston winner at Los Angeles OR Atlanta at Boston-Houston winner (Fox)
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Boston 0 0 .000 — New York 0 0 .000 — Philadelphia 0 0 .000 — Toronto 0 0 .000 — Brooklyn 0 1 .000 ½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 0 0 .000 — Charlotte 0 0 .000 — Miami 0 0 .000 — Orlando 0 0 .000 — Washington 0 0 .000 —
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 — Chicago 0 0 .000 ½ Cleveland 0 0 .000 ½ Detroit 0 0 .000 ½ Indiana 0 0 .000 ½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 0 0 .000 — Houston 0 0 .000 — Memphis 0 0 .000 — New Orleans 0 0 .000 — San Antonio 0 0 .000 —
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Denver 0 0 .000 — Minnesota 0 0 .000 — Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 — Portland 0 0 .000 — Utah 0 0 .000 —
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Golden State 1 0 1.000 — L.A. Clippers 0 0 .000 ½ Phoenix 0 0 .000 ½ Sacramento 0 0 .000 ½ L.A. Lakers 0 1 .000 1
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee 127, Brooklyn 104 Golden State 121, L.A. Lakers 114 Wednesday’s Games Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m. Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Boston at New York, 7:30 p.m. Washington at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Memphis, 8 p.m. Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Orlando at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m. Denver at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Miami, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m. New York at Orlando, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Chicago, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m. Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 3 3 0 0 6 14 11 Buffalo 3 3 0 0 6 12 9 Detroit 3 2 0 1 5 13 10 Toronto 4 2 1 1 5 8 6 Ottawa 3 2 1 0 4 7 6 Tampa Bay 4 2 2 0 4 12 6 Boston 1 1 0 0 2 3 3 Montreal 4 0 4 0 0 3 6
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Pittsburgh 4 2 0 2 6 16 7 Washington 3 2 0 1 5 12 9 N.Y. Rangers 4 2 1 1 5 8 2 Carolina 2 2 0 0 4 9 6 New Jersey 2 2 0 0 4 8 6 Columbus 3 2 1 0 4 11 14 Philadelphia 2 1 0 1 3 10 10 N.Y. Islanders 3 1 2 0 2 8 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 3 3 0 0 6 11 5 St. Louis 2 2 0 0 4 12 0 Dallas 4 2 2 0 4 8 1 Nashville 3 1 2 0 2 7 6 Colorado 3 1 2 0 2 10 13 Winnipeg 3 0 2 1 1 9 6 Arizona 3 0 2 1 1 7 4 Chicago 4 0 3 1 1 8 4
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 3 3 0 0 6 14 13 San Jose 2 2 0 0 4 9 4 Anaheim 4 2 2 0 4 13 11 Vancouver 4 1 2 1 3 10 5 Seattle 5 1 3 1 3 11 4 Vegas 2 1 1 0 2 6 4 Los Angeles 3 1 2 0 2 9 10 Calgary 2 0 1 1 1 4 2 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo 5, Vancouver 2 San Jose 5, Montreal 0 Dallas 2, Pittsburgh 1, SO Florida 4, Tampa Bay 1 Washington 6, Colorado 3 New Jersey 4, Seattle 2 Detroit 4, Columbus 1 Nashville 2, Los Angeles 1 N.Y. Islanders 4, Chicago 1 Minnesota 6, Winnipeg 5, OT Edmonton 6, Anaheim 5
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m. Colorado at Florida, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m. San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Calgary at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 8 p.m. Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
San Jose at Toronto, 6 p.m. Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA New England 20 4 6 66 59 36 Nashville 11 3 15 48 46 26 Philadelphia 12 7 10 46 40 29 Orlando City 12 8 9 45 42 41 Atlanta 11 9 9 42 39 33 D.C. United 12 12 5 41 49 41 CF Montréal 11 10 8 41 42 39 New York City FC 11 11 7 40 44 33 New York 11 11 7 40 35 30 Columbus 10 12 7 37 36 39 Inter Miami CF 9 15 5 32 25 47 Chicago 7 16 7 28 31 48 Toronto FC 6 16 7 25 34 56 Cincinnati 4 17 8 20 29 55
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 17 6 6 57 49 25 Sporting Kansas City 15 7 7 52 52 33 Colorado 14 6 9 51 42 31 Portland 14 11 4 46 46 46 Real Salt Lake 12 11 6 42 48 45 LA Galaxy 12 11 6 42 41 46 Minnesota United 11 10 8 41 32 35 Vancouver 10 9 10 40 37 39 Los Angeles FC 10 12 7 37 43 42 San Jose 8 12 9 33 36 47 Houston 6 12 12 30 35 46 FC Dallas 6 13 10 28 39 47 Austin FC 7 18 4 25 29 45 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, October 20
Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. CF Montréal at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. New England at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. Toronto FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Columbus at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m. Vancouver at Portland, 10 p.m. Austin FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 23
Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 3:30 p.m. New York at Columbus, 6 p.m. D.C. United at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. Nashville at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. CF Montréal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Chicago, 8 p.m. Cincinnati at Miami, 8 p.m. Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m. FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m. Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Sunday, October 24
Houston at Austin FC, 5 p.m. New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, October 26
Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, October 27
Colorado at New England, 7 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Nashville at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. New York at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8 p.m. LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m. San Jose at Portland, 10 p.m.
Saturday, October 30
New York City FC at Miami, 1:30 p.m. San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 3:30 p.m. CF Montréal at New York, 4 p.m. Toronto FC at Atlanta, 6 p.m. Columbus at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. Austin FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Sunday, October 31
