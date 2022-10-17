TURBOTVILLE — Cohen Hoover scored twice — once in each half — as the Green Dragons took a 3-0 nonleague win Saturday and snapped the Defenders’ 10-game win streak.
Noah Pawling added a second-half goal for Lewisburg (13-1-1), which also got three saves from Henry Harrison to get the clean sheet.
Braego Cieslukowski made eight stops to lead Warrior Run (11-4-1).
Lewisburg next hosts Central Columbia at 4 p.m. Tuesday, while Warrior Run next hosts Milton at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Lewisburg 3, Warrior Run 0
Saturday at Warrior Run
First half
Lew-Cohen Hoover, unassisted, 20:13.
Second half
Lew-Noah Pawling, unassisted, 26:30.
Lew-Hoover, unassisted, 19:22.
Shots: Lewisburg, 11-3; Corners: Lewisburg, 10-2; Saves: Lewisburg 3 (Henry Harrison); WR 8 (Braego Cieslukowski).
Friday
Lewisburg 2, Camp Hill 0
at Lewisburg
Second half
Lew-Viktor Permyashkin, assist Alfred Romano, 23:09.
Lew-Romano, assist Reese Dieffenderfer, 17:04.
Shots: Lewisburg, 6-3; Corners: Camp Hill, 3-2; Saves: Lewisburg 3 (Harrison); CH 4 (Lucas McElwee).
Milton 7,
Bloomsburg 2
BLOOMSBURG — A three-goal day by Evan Yoder highlighted the Black Panthers’ nonleague win on Saturday.
Ethan Rhodes added two goals and an assist for Milton (11-5), which also got a goal from Luke Delong and an assist from Dom Ballo in the first half.
Milton 7, Bloomsburg 2
at Bloomsburg
First half
Milt-Evan Yoder, assist Dom Ballo, 1:24.
Milt-Luke Delong, assist Ethan Rhodes, 14:12.
BL-Ethan Amarato, unassisted, 19:02.
Milt-Yoder, unassisted, 20:10.
Second half
Milt-Rhodes, unassisted, 45:56.
BL-Sisay Doerschler, unassisted, 50:57.
Milt-Yoder, unassisted, 66:50.
Milt-Rhodes, unassisted, 70:00.
Corner kicks: Milton, 12-0; Saves: Milton (Jonah Strobel), 2; Bloomsburg (Francis Curran), 8.
Girls soccer
Warrior Run 3,
Towanda 1
TURBOTVILLE — The Defenders inched closer to a District 4 playoff berth when they beat the Black Knights in a nonleague matchup Saturday.
Amara Bieber, Raygan Lust and Maggie Sheets tallied the goals for Warrior Run (8-9), which out-shot Towanda 17-1 and led in corners 7-1. In addition, Addy Ohnmeiss made three saves to get the win.
Warrior Run ends the regular season at Lewisburg at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The Defenders need to win the game to ensure a berth in the District 4 Class 2A playoffs.
Milton 4,
Wellsboro 0
WELLSBORO – Another hat trick by Mackenzie Lopez lifted the Black Panthers to the nonleague win over the Hornets on Saturday.
Two goals by Lopez and a tally by Ryen Roush came in the first half to give Milton (11-5) a 3-0 halftime lead.
Roush added an assist and Sammy Roarty had three of them for the Black Panthers, who led in shots 13-1 and in corners 5-1. Morgan Reiner also saved the only shot she faced to get the shutout.
Milton next hosts Selinsgrove at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Meadowbrook Chr. 6,
North Penn-Mansfield 2
MILTON — Audrey Millett had a hat trick and Alyssa Canelo scored twice to lead the Lions to the nonleague win Saturday.
Kat Bennage added two assists, plus Millett chipped in an assist for Meadowbrook (16-2), which is off until beginning play in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association on Friday.
On Friday, Meadowbrook fell to Juniata Christian, 4-1. Bennage scored in the game for the Lions.
Meadowbrook Chr. 6, North Penn-Mansfield 2
Saturday at Milton
First half
MC-Audrey Millett, unassisted, 31:02.
MC-Alyssa Canelo, assist Maddy Osman, 13:48.
MC-Canelo, assist Kat Bennage, 9:43.
Second half
MC-Maddy Fasnacht, assist Millett, 25:20.
NPM-Brooke Wilcok, unassisted, 22:22.
MC-Millett, unassisted, 10:07.
MC-Millett, assist Bennage, 3:42.
NPM-Jeanna Conrad, unassisted, :34.
Shots: MC, 18-4; Corners: MC, 6-1; Saves: MC (Emma George), 2; NPM (Tierney Patterson) 12.
Field hockey
Mifflinburg 4,
Southern Columbia 0
CATAWISSA – Calleigh Hoy and Anna Pachucki scored two goals apiece as the Wildcats took the Heartland-II win over the Tigers on Saturday.
Hoy scored both of her goals in the second quarter and Pachucki had one to give Mifflinburg (7-8 overall) a 3-0 halftime lead.
On Friday, Mifflinburg also took a 1-0 victory over Warrior Run behind a goal from Hoy and an assist from Olivia Beck.
Mifflinburg next hosts Central Columbia at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Mifflinburg 4, Southern Columbia 0
Saturday at Southern
Second quarter
Miff-Calleigh Hoy, assist Taylor Koch, 13:17.
Miff-Anna Pachucki, assist Hoy and Olivia Beck, 4:57.
Miff-Hoy, assist Evelyn Osborne and Beck, 1:51.
Fourth quarter
Miff-Pachucki, unassisted, 9:55.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 19-0; Corners: Mifflinburg, 18-1; Saves: Mifflinburg (Lilee Dorman), 0; SC, 15.
Girls tennis
District 4 Doubles Tournament
WILLIAMSPORT — Lewisburg’s No. 8-seeded team of Grace Bruckhart and Elsa Fellon advanced to the second of the District 4 Doubles Tournament, but they fell in straight sets to end their day at Williamsport Area High School on Saturday.
In the first round Bruckhart and Fellon beat the Muncy team of Taylor Shanon and Bekah Rosario, 6-3, 6-2. But in the second round, the duo fell to Hughesville’s team of Breanna Bobak and Destini Flowers, 6-3, 6-4.
Lewisburg’s other doubles entry, Serena DeCosmo and Katelyn Beers, fell to Bloomsburg No. 7-seeded team of Mya Coyne and Erin Lee, 6-2, 6-0.
In other action, Milton’s team of Brooklyn Wade and Madelyn Nicholas fell to Central Columbia’s No. 4-seeded team of Riley Noss and Brady McNamara, 6-1, 6-4; and Mifflinburg’s team of Reyna Kirick and Morgan Traver, fell to Muncy’s team of Alyssa Krepinevich and Chevelle Bauman, 6-0, 6-0.
